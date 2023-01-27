ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Linked to 3 New Teams by NHL Insider

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner, so the rumor mill is naturally starting to heat up because of it. We recently saw the Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders , and now Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is the biggest rental candidate available because of it. Although he is having a down year by his standards (34 points in 45 games), Chicago’s weak roster can certainly be blamed for that. As a result, a move to a contender could help spark his offensive game again, and that’s why interest in his services is starting to skyrocket.
Red Wings & Rangers Could Help Each Other at Trade Deadline

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a little over a month away, and that means that every team across the league is taking stock of what they have, what they need, and how they can go about positioning themselves for success for the rest of this season and beyond. For some teams, this means making a small change or two to boost their depth with hopes of going on a long playoff run. For others, this means making big moves to add or subtract from their current roster in hopes of adding difference-makers either now or in the future.
Report: Bruins May Pursue Larkin Trade If He’s On the Market

Boston Hockey Now is reporting the Boston Bruins may shift their focus to the pursuit of a deal for Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin now that Bo Horvat has been traded. The Bruins, owning the NHL’s best record, were among the teams that pursued Horvat up until he was moved to the New York Islanders. They won the bidding on Horvat mostly because the Canucks liked their prospect offer (Aatu Raty) better. Also, their first-round pick is likely to be closer to the middle of the round. Other suitors for Horvat will have first-round picks near the end of the round.
The Cubs One-Two Punch in Rotation Could Make All the Difference

The Chicago Cubs are in a much better position right now than they were a year ago today. There is so much hope for the future and the rebuild can be characterized as "completed." What comes next is anyone's guess. A postseason berth? A World Series? Years of underperforming?. All...
