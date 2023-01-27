‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 6 premiere, episode 1 (01/26/23): How to watch, livestream, time, date, channel

TLC’s hit reality show “My 600-Lb Life” season 11 will premiere tonight, Wednesday, February 1 at 8 p.m. Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (also known as Dr. Now) is back this season and ready to deliver more tough love to the cast. This new season will follow Dr. Now as he counsels a new group of morbidly obese patients who are striving to qualify for the weight-loss surgery that they hope will transform their lives.

