Detroit couple charged with killing 5-year-old son, abusing 3-year-old 02:26

(CBS DETROIT) - Two parents are behind bars after being accused of physically beating and killing their 5-year-old son Ethan Belcher while also abusing their three-year-old boy.

Family members of Ethan Belcher say these poor kids have been victims of abuse for years. Child Protective Services was involved during that time, but nothing was done and now it's too late.

"He didn't even have a chance to be a real kid," said Ashley Belcher.

Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

Mourning the loss of her nephew, Belcher is devastated that 5-year-old Ethan's life was taken too soon.

"It's so sad that he's not here anymore. It hurts my heart so bad because I wanted to save that baby," said Belcher.

Belcher says Ethan and his brother were physically beaten for years and were constantly covered in bruises and cigarette burns. They were also in and out of the hospital at times.

The state of Michigan had gotten involved, but Belcher claims they turned a blind eye.

"How did he not get checked on? I mean, I don't understand how the system can give them right back and not follow up," said Belcher.

On Sunday, police were called to a home in the 14660 block of Spring Garden Street in Detroit. Ethan was taken to a hospital and died.

Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

Shane Shelton, Ethan's stepdad, and his mother, Valeria Hamilton are accused of beating the boy to death. They've been charged with one count of Felony Murder, two counts of First-Degree Child Abuse, one count of Torture and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Torture.

"Anybody who can beat a baby to death -- beat him to death -- he's not here anymore…anybody who can do that deserves to rot under a jail somewhere," Belcher said.

Belcher says what these kids went through was unimaginable and her nephew deserves justice.

"The system failed this poor boy. They really failed him. It takes this for somebody to listen. It shouldn't take a baby to die for them to do something," said Belcher.

Ashley Belcher; Ethan's Aunt

Both of the accused are currently behind bars without bond. They're due back in court next month.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Child Protective Services for some answers but has not heard back yet.

A Go Fund Me page was created to help pay for Ethan's funeral expenses.