Mount Vernon man indicted for 2021 high-speed fatal car crash

A Mount Vernon man pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a seven-count indictment accusing him of causing a high-speed crash that killed two and left one severely injured.

Anthony Rose, 20, is facing two counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of criminally negligent homicide, second-degree assault, third-degree assault and reckless driving charges stemming from an incident on Dec. 18, 2021.

“The defendant’s alleged reckless and dangerous behavior cost two people their lives and severely injured another. My Office remains committed to fully and thoroughly investigating vehicular fatalities and prosecuting drivers who jeopardize the safety of our roadways in Westchester County," wrote Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah in a statement following the arraignment.

Prosecutors accuse Rose of driving over 100 mph on the Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon around 5:30 a.m. without his headlights turned on and without a license.

He almost hit one car, before crashing into a second, and eventually going head-on into a tree, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Noelina Pantaleon, 20, died at the scene and 19-year-old Harry Jonathan Hurst died three months later at Jacobi Medical Center from a traumatic brain injury.

Then-19-year-old Nyaquae Henderson is the only passenger to survive. She is still in critical care after suffering a traumatic brain injury and breaking every bone in her face.

Henderson, who is turning 21 next month, came out of her coma last July but requires 24-hour care, according to her mother Nicole Henderson.

"She's a fighter and that's why she's still here and I thank God for that. She's a fighter and she's determined," said Henderson in an interview with News 12 shortly after the arraignment.

Henderson said all four people in the car shared a close relationship. Rose and Nya Henderson were lifelong friends and Pantaleon and Hurst were dating, according to Nicole Henderson.

"I know him. You know, he grew up with my daughter. It's like a brother to my daughter," said Henderson. "It's hard because I'm a mother and to see a young person go to jail is heartbreaking but there are repercussions to your actions. Sadly, he has to learn it through the law."

Henderson called the indictment "bittersweet" 13 months after the incident.

"He's ruined lives and so even him going to jail for ten years, five years, it's not going to make Jonathan or Noelina come back and it's not going to make Nya be the Nya that we all know and love," said Henderson.

Nya is still in rehab to re-learn how to walk, talk, and eat.

"It's bittersweet because nobody really wins with this whole situation. Nobody wins," said Henderson.

The courts were unable to confirm Rose's attorney at this time.

He's due back in Westchester County Court on April 28.