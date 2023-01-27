Rob Dillingham to take official visit to Kentucky this weekend

(Robert Dillingham / UK Athletics)

Kentucky five-star guard signee Rob Dillingham will be in Lexington this weekend when the Wildcats take on Kansas at Rupp Arena, sources tell KSR.

Dillingham, one of five signees in Kentucky’s top-rated recruiting class in 2023, has scheduled an official visit to UK for the highly anticipated matchup. The trip was previously up in the air due to a scheduling conflict with OTE, but that’s been taken care of, KSR has learned.

The future Wildcat joins a visitor list that includes 2024 five-star guard Tre Johnson, one of Kentucky’s top targets in the junior class.

“Our best teams have had really good guards and this class has that. Rob has the ability to make good decisions, can create for others or get his own shot,” John Calipari said of Dillingham upon his signing in November. “He can make contested layups, which opens the court for him offensively. He is an extremely efficient scorer, but I’m excited about the fact that Rob wants to be pushed by other really good guards on our roster and continue to develop his versatility by playing with or without the ball in his hands.”

The 6-foot-2 guard out of Charlotte, NC is rated as the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 2 combo guard in the 2023 On3 Consensus. Dillingham joins five-star prospects DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw and Justin Edwards, along with four-star guard Reed Sheppard in the class.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this class,” Calipari added. “We have five talented and dynamic players who have the drive and commitment it takes to succeed at Kentucky. They all know this isn’t for everyone, and they have welcomed that challenge and want to be pushed not only by our coaching staff, but by other really good players every day. Their potential to be great is there, now it is up to them to embrace this stage and come in every day ready to work.

“All five of these guys are winners. They’ve won at the highest levels and know how to impact winning in a number of ways. This is a group that the Big Blue Nation is going to want to cheer for.”

Dillingham will have the chance to soak in his future home this weekend.