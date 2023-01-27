Read full article on original website
Mainers can now track the status of your $450 energy relief check
Mainers can now track the status of their $450 energy relief checks using a new website from Maine Revenue Services. The first round of $450 winter energy relief payments were mailed to eligible Maine taxpayers on Monday. The $450 winter relief payments are part of Gov. Mills’ Emergency Energy Relief...
The first round of $450 energy relief checks are in the mail
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills says the first round of $450 winter energy relief payments are being mailed to eligible Maine taxpayers on Monday. The $450 winter relief payments are part of Gov. Mills’ Emergency Energy Relief Plan to help keep Mainers warm and secure this winter amid near record high energy costs.
Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” said Paula Fleming, who is the chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
Gov. Mills to deliver budget address on Valentine's Day
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP/WGME) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills plans to address a joint session of the Maine Legislature on Valentine’s Day. The governor will use the address on the evening of Feb. 14 to highlight her budget proposal and outline actions she is taking to strengthen the economy.
Program helps Maine veterans fight back against loneliness
Loneliness is more than just a feeling of isolation. The U.S. Surgeon General recently described it being just as harmful to health as smoking. The Department of Veterans Affairs is now fighting back against loneliness among its vets, especially in Maine. Loneliness and isolation have negative mental and physical effects,...
Dr. Shah reflects on Maine's handling of COVID-19 pandemic as he prepares for promotion
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah is set to take on the second highest role in the U.S. CDC. Most of his time in Maine was spent on the COVID crisis. It has now been three years since the first confirmed COVID case reached the U.S. Since...
Maine GOP proposes plan to give parents more power in schools
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The idea of a parent's bill of rights is one that Maine Republicans have mentioned before. Tuesday, they took steps towards that with several bills that would put more power in the hands of parents. “If there’s curriculum there that parents don’t agree with, then they can...
Mainers urged to keep your pets safe amid dangerously cold temperatures
An arctic airmass is set to bring dangerous cold and wind chills to Maine Friday night through Saturday. Police are warning Mainers to keep your pets safe in the cold weather. Police are urging people to keep pets inside as much as possible. It's a common misbelief that because of...
Camping reservations open for several Maine state parks
Maine state park campground reservations open for some locations on Wednesday after record breaking seasons the past few years. Sebago Lake State Park and Lily Bay State Park camping reservations go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday. These are two of the most popular state parks and they'll get booked up pretty fast.
Maine finalizes wording for November ballot questions
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the final wording of two referendum questions Tuesday. The citizen's initiative question about Pine Tree Power asks:. “Do you want to create a new quasi-governmental power company governed by an elected board to acquire and operate existing for-profit electricity transmission...
Maine ratepayers to pay $1B for Aroostook wind power line
(BDN) -- A state regulator on Tuesday said Maine ratepayers would foot the bill for 60 percent of a massive new Aroostook County wind power line that will link the region to the New England electric grid. The share for Maine ratepayers would be $1 billion, or $1 per month...
Maine officially opens moose permit lottery application process for 2023 season
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The application process for the 2023 Maine moose permit lottery is officially open. The deadline to enter the lottery is May 15. The official drawing for moose permits will be held on June 10 in Augusta. For more information, click here.
Gov. Mills nominates York County justice to state's high court
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills nominated Superior Court Justice Wayne R. Douglas to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday. The 71-year-old has served on the Maine Superior Court and Maine District Court for more than two decades. “Justice Douglas’ sharp legal mind, measured temperament, and dedication to...
Maine Ethics Commission to wait for criminal trial before taking action against lawmaker
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's clean election officials say the public needs to know that they take misuse of taxpayer money very seriously. They made the announcement Monday in the case against Democratic Representative Clinton Collamore of Waldoboro. He's facing growing calls to resign after the AG's office indicted him for...
Mainers prepare homes ahead of dangerously cold weather
PORTLAND (WGME) – Dangerously cold temperatures this weekend already have people looking for ways to keep their home warm. It’s been about five years since Maine has seen temperatures as cold as what’s being forecast for Saturday. However, there are a few things that Mainers can do...
Ethics commission to meet to discuss Maine lawmaker accused of forging signatures
The Maine Ethics Commission will meet on Monday to discuss a state lawmaker accused of forging signatures to get taxpayer money to fund his campaign. Representative Clinton Collamore, a newly elected Democrat from Waldoboro, was indicted for allegedly having up to 30 fraudulent signatures on government forms. The Maine Ethics...
Extreme cold likely to affect performance of heat pumps in Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME) – While heat pumps are considered extremely efficient, the extreme cold this weekend will likely impact their performance. Electric heat pumps work by pulling heat out of the air to heat a home, but they can also be reversed to cool a building by pulling the air out of a room and sending it back outside.
Authorities searching for 2 drug trafficking suspects tied to 'Ghost Face Gangsters'
BRUNSWICK, GA (WACH) — Two men are wanted by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents in Georgia and in South Carolina after officials said they were involved in a drug trafficking operation with more 70 other people. Agents with the FBI asked the public to be on the look out...
Maine communities to open warming shelters due to dangerously cold temperatures
Some Maine communities are opening warming shelters due to the dangerously cold temperatures slated to arrive Friday night and last through Saturday. Wind chill values will be well below zero. Below is a list of warming shelters. CBS13 will update the list as more shelters are announced. Augusta. Augusta will...
Maine still holds the world record for the tallest snowman
(BDN) -- There have been more than a few Guinness World Records verified in Maine. For instance, Zachary Miller set a record for fastest one-mile run while wearing swim fins in 2014 at Brunswick High School. In 2015, Michael Diggins set a record for most ears of corn husked in one minute — he did 13 — in his hometown of Scarborough.
