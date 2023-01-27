ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Mainers can now track the status of your $450 energy relief check

Mainers can now track the status of their $450 energy relief checks using a new website from Maine Revenue Services. The first round of $450 winter energy relief payments were mailed to eligible Maine taxpayers on Monday. The $450 winter relief payments are part of Gov. Mills’ Emergency Energy Relief...
MAINE STATE
WGME

The first round of $450 energy relief checks are in the mail

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills says the first round of $450 winter energy relief payments are being mailed to eligible Maine taxpayers on Monday. The $450 winter relief payments are part of Gov. Mills’ Emergency Energy Relief Plan to help keep Mainers warm and secure this winter amid near record high energy costs.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” said Paula Fleming, who is the chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WGME

Gov. Mills to deliver budget address on Valentine's Day

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP/WGME) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills plans to address a joint session of the Maine Legislature on Valentine’s Day. The governor will use the address on the evening of Feb. 14 to highlight her budget proposal and outline actions she is taking to strengthen the economy.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Program helps Maine veterans fight back against loneliness

Loneliness is more than just a feeling of isolation. The U.S. Surgeon General recently described it being just as harmful to health as smoking. The Department of Veterans Affairs is now fighting back against loneliness among its vets, especially in Maine. Loneliness and isolation have negative mental and physical effects,...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine GOP proposes plan to give parents more power in schools

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The idea of a parent's bill of rights is one that Maine Republicans have mentioned before. Tuesday, they took steps towards that with several bills that would put more power in the hands of parents. “If there’s curriculum there that parents don’t agree with, then they can...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Camping reservations open for several Maine state parks

Maine state park campground reservations open for some locations on Wednesday after record breaking seasons the past few years. Sebago Lake State Park and Lily Bay State Park camping reservations go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday. These are two of the most popular state parks and they'll get booked up pretty fast.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine finalizes wording for November ballot questions

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the final wording of two referendum questions Tuesday. The citizen's initiative question about Pine Tree Power asks:. “Do you want to create a new quasi-governmental power company governed by an elected board to acquire and operate existing for-profit electricity transmission...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine ratepayers to pay $1B for Aroostook wind power line

(BDN) -- A state regulator on Tuesday said Maine ratepayers would foot the bill for 60 percent of a massive new Aroostook County wind power line that will link the region to the New England electric grid. The share for Maine ratepayers would be $1 billion, or $1 per month...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Gov. Mills nominates York County justice to state's high court

AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills nominated Superior Court Justice Wayne R. Douglas to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday. The 71-year-old has served on the Maine Superior Court and Maine District Court for more than two decades. “Justice Douglas’ sharp legal mind, measured temperament, and dedication to...
YORK COUNTY, ME
WGME

Mainers prepare homes ahead of dangerously cold weather

PORTLAND (WGME) – Dangerously cold temperatures this weekend already have people looking for ways to keep their home warm. It’s been about five years since Maine has seen temperatures as cold as what’s being forecast for Saturday. However, there are a few things that Mainers can do...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Extreme cold likely to affect performance of heat pumps in Maine this weekend

PORTLAND (WGME) – While heat pumps are considered extremely efficient, the extreme cold this weekend will likely impact their performance. Electric heat pumps work by pulling heat out of the air to heat a home, but they can also be reversed to cool a building by pulling the air out of a room and sending it back outside.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine still holds the world record for the tallest snowman

(BDN) -- There have been more than a few Guinness World Records verified in Maine. For instance, Zachary Miller set a record for fastest one-mile run while wearing swim fins in 2014 at Brunswick High School. In 2015, Michael Diggins set a record for most ears of corn husked in one minute — he did 13 — in his hometown of Scarborough.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy