Proposed Rock Pit In The City Of Pullman Near Military Hill Returns

A Pullman developer’s plan to operate a rock pit in the city is back. Steve Mader wants to operate the pit on his farmland North of the existing Military Hill neighborhood. The 7 to 10 acre pit would provide rock for a new housing development that he is building nearby. Mader says the locally sourced rock will prevent him from hauling rock to the construction site through the neighborhood. Rock crushing at the site is intended to be intermittent according to documents that Mader has filed with the City of Pullman.
PULLMAN, WA
Rotary Club of Pullman Seeks Grant Applications for Community Projects

The Rotary Club of Pullman is seeking grant applications for community enhancement projects. Local charitable organizations, schools, city government, or individuals can apply for up to $1,500 in funding through the Irving M. Field Grand Project for Community Enhancement. Grant applications are due March 31, 2023. For applications, visit http://www.pullmanrotary.org/
PULLMAN, WA
Port Of Whitman County Commissioners Set To Discuss Proposed Pullman Biodiesel Plant During Wednesday Morning Meeting

The Port of Whitman County Commissioners are set to discuss their proposed project to help develop a biodiesel plant in Pullman during their meeting Wednesday morning. The board voted unanimously during a brief special meeting last week to buy about 200 acres of farmland South of Wawawai Road on the West edge of town. The property is between the Whispering Hills Subdivision and the Hinrichs Trading Company Ardent Mills garbanzo plant.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Whitman County Library Food for Fines begins Wednesday, February 1

Whitman county library’s annual Food for Fines drive begins Wednesday, February 1, and continues through Tuesday, February 28 at all fourteen branch locations. This program allows library patrons to bring in cans or boxes of non-perishable food, household paper products, and toiletry items, and waive up to $10.00 in outstanding library fines. Each unopened, unexpired item will equate to $1 forgiven in library overdue fines. Donations are still accepted for patrons with no overdue fines. For further details, contact the Colfax library at (509) 397-4366.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Port Of Whitman County Commissioners Move Forward With Rezone Request For Proposed Biodiesel Plant In Pullman After Hearing Opposition From Several Residents

The Port of Whitman County Commissioners are moving forward with their plan to help develop a biodiesel plant in Pullman after hearing strong opposition from several local residents. The board publicly discussed the details of their proposal for the first time during their meeting on Wednesday. The commissioners clarified that...
PULLMAN, WA
Moscow Public Library Hosting Open Make on February 1st and 15th

Visit the Moscow Public Library on February 1st and 15th from 3:30-4:30 for Open Make. Each session will have different Maker activities, and all materials will be provided. This event is open to all ages, children under 8 must have an adult caregiver with them.
MOSCOW, ID
Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Moscow Public Library Set to Start New Home Delivery System

Beginning the first week of February, the Latah County Library District will begin offering a monthly Homebound Library Delivery Service to Moscow residents within the city limits who are unable to come to the library due to physical or mental disabilities but would still like to borrow library materials. Please contact the Moscow Public Library for more information at 208-882-3925 ext. 110 or visit http://latahlibrary.org/
MOSCOW, ID

