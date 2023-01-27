Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, January 30, 2023
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Monday, January 30, 2023. --------------------------------------------------------------
FOX 28 Spokane
Pullman police searching for alcohol thief
PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole alcohol he did not pay for. Security footage captured the man at Bob’s Corner Mart. If you’ve seen him or have an information on the situation, you’re asked to call Officer Nuxoll at 509-334-0802.
60-Year-Old Lewiston Man Arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine Following Traffic Stop in North Lewiston
LEWISTON - A 60-year-old Lewiston man was arrested Monday night for trafficking methamphetamine. Monday night, the Idaho State Police stopped a yellow Mini Cooper in North Lewiston for a suspended vehicle registration. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, during the stop Nez Perce County K9 Bear performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and positively alerted.
FOX 28 Spokane
Multiple people transported to hospital after crash on US 95
IDAHO. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. On Jan. 29 around 3:43 p.m., ISP responded to a crash on southbound US 95 near milepost 371 in Benewah County. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound behind a Chevrolet Malibu when the Elantra failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended the other vehicle.
koze.com
BREAKING: Avista Outage Affecting More Than 1,000 Lewiston Customers
LEWISTON, ID – UPDATE: Power has been restored. Avista Utilities is reporting an outage affecting more than a thousand customers in Lewiston as of 5:58 a.m. “We are identifying and scheduling resources to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” the company says on its website. There are reports of downed power lines.
Multiple people hospitalized after wreck on U.S. 95 North of Potlatch
POTLATCH - On January 29, 2023, at approximately 3:43 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle, injury crash, southbound on US 95 near milepost 371, near the Latah and Benewah County line. A silver, 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound, in the left lane, on US 95 near milepost...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Public Library Set to Start New Home Delivery System
Beginning the first week of February, the Latah County Library District will begin offering a monthly Homebound Library Delivery Service to Moscow residents within the city limits who are unable to come to the library due to physical or mental disabilities but would still like to borrow library materials. Please contact the Moscow Public Library for more information at 208-882-3925 ext. 110 or visit http://latahlibrary.org/
pullmanradio.com
Port Of Whitman County Commissioners Set To Discuss Proposed Pullman Biodiesel Plant During Wednesday Morning Meeting
The Port of Whitman County Commissioners are set to discuss their proposed project to help develop a biodiesel plant in Pullman during their meeting Wednesday morning. The board voted unanimously during a brief special meeting last week to buy about 200 acres of farmland South of Wawawai Road on the West edge of town. The property is between the Whispering Hills Subdivision and the Hinrichs Trading Company Ardent Mills garbanzo plant.
State shares evidence regarding Moscow murders with suspect's legal team
IDAHO, USA — In the ongoing legal case against Bryan C. Kohberger for the murders of four University of Idaho students, the State of Idaho recently responded to a request for discovery in court filed by Kohberger's public defender. According to the American Bar Association — this is the...
No Injuries Reported Following Fire on 7th Street in Clarkston Sunday Night
CLARKSTON, WA - On Sunday, January 29, 2023 at approximately 8:50 p.m., Clarkston Fire units were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1200 block of 7th street in Clarkston. First arriving units found a fully involved shed fire. According to a release from Clarkston Professional Firefighters Local 2299, the fire had also extended into a tree, into a carport and to the siding of the home. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire after arriving on scene without any further extension into the home or nearby structures.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
Bryan Kohberger’s public defender represented two of the Idaho stabbing victims’ parents
The public defender assigned to accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger previously represented two of the victims’ parents, according to a new report. Court records show Kootenai County, Idaho, public defender Anne Taylor has previously represented the father and stepmom of victim Madison Mogen, Inside Edition reported. The revelation comes after it was widely reported Taylor also represented the mother of victim Xana Kernodle — before stepping down when Kohberger became her client. University of Idaho students Mogen, 21, and Kernodle, 20, were fatally stabbed in their off campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, along with Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, and...
pullmanradio.com
Washington Department Of Ecology Proposed Loans & Grants For Clean Water Projects In Whitman County
The Washington Department of Ecology is proposing to award over 2 million dollars in grants and provide millions of dollars in loans for clean water projects in Whitman County. The agency is considering granting the local conservation districts 2.3 million dollars. The grants would be used to pay for water...
koze.com
Skull Found on North Side of Memorial Bridge (Photos)
LEWISTON, ID – UPDATE: The walking path on the northwest side of Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston is temporarily closed while Lewiston Police investigate the reported discovery of remains. Detectives were dispatched to the scene this morning after an excavation crew in the area called 911 to report that...
q13fox.com
Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin's family reflects on 'challenging time' as his siblings return to school
The mother of Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin on Monday reflected on what she described as a "challenging time" sending two of her three triplets back to the University of Idaho after Ethan's Nov. 13 death. Chapin, 20, was one of four university students — including his girlfriend, 20-year-old Xana...
WSU Fraternity Member Found Dead Miles From Idaho Quadruple Murder Site
A WSU fraternity member was recently found dead just miles away from the site of the quadruple murders near the University of Idaho campus.
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors
Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds of pages of documents to Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's defense this week, court records show.
pullmanradio.com
Rotary Club of Pullman Seeks Grant Applications for Community Projects
The Rotary Club of Pullman is seeking grant applications for community enhancement projects. Local charitable organizations, schools, city government, or individuals can apply for up to $1,500 in funding through the Irving M. Field Grand Project for Community Enhancement. Grant applications are due March 31, 2023. For applications, visit http://www.pullmanrotary.org/
FOX 28 Spokane
Identity released of WSU student found dead in dorm room
PULLMAN, Wash. – The Whitman County coroner has released the name of the Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in his dorm room on Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers responded to a call at Perham Hall to find 19-year-old Luke Tyler deceased at the scene. The details of his death are still being determined, however there are no signs of foul play..
Comments / 0