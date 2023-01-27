The public defender assigned to accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger previously represented two of the victims’ parents, according to a new report. Court records show Kootenai County, Idaho, public defender Anne Taylor has previously represented the father and stepmom of victim Madison Mogen, Inside Edition reported. The revelation comes after it was widely reported Taylor also represented the mother of victim Xana Kernodle — before stepping down when Kohberger became her client. University of Idaho students Mogen, 21, and Kernodle, 20, were fatally stabbed in their off campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, along with Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, and...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO