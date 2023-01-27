ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pullmanradio.com

Proposed Rock Pit In The City Of Pullman Near Military Hill Returns

A Pullman developer’s plan to operate a rock pit in the city is back. Steve Mader wants to operate the pit on his farmland North of the existing Military Hill neighborhood. The 7 to 10 acre pit would provide rock for a new housing development that he is building nearby. Mader says the locally sourced rock will prevent him from hauling rock to the construction site through the neighborhood. Rock crushing at the site is intended to be intermittent according to documents that Mader has filed with the City of Pullman.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Boost Collaborative’s Night Of Champions Dinner & Auction Fundraiser Returns

Boost Collaborative’s 14th Annual Night of Champions dinner and auction fundraiser is back in person for the first time since the pandemic began. The event is on Saturday, March 4th at 5:30 at the SEL Event Center in Pullman. This year’s Night of Champions will feature a keynote speech from Haley Moss an attorney, author, and artist who was diagnosed with autism when she was 3 years old.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Palouse Conservation District Annual Celebration Tuesday, January 31

Tomorrow night at the Dahmen barn in Uniontown, Washington, the Palouse Conservation District staff and board will be hosting their annual celebration of the conservation highlights and their plans for 2023. The meeting will be from 5:30-8:00. Dinner is provided and a cash bar is available. Door prizes will be raffled off throughout the evening. To rsvp visit https://tinyurl.com/42rkfdau.
UNIONTOWN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Deadline for Moscow Art Commission Tiny Poem Workshop is 5pm on February 6

On Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Moscow Art Commission will be hosting the Tiny Poem Workshop at Moscow City Hall. Moscow Poet Laureate, Stacy Boe Miller, will teach strategies for creating poetry, and workshop participants will go home with a button featuring a poem of their own. This workshop is presented free of charge to participants 13 years of age or older. Registration is available until 5 p.m. on February 6 and more information is available on the City website at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/217/Poet-Laureate.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Port Of Whitman County Commissioners Set To Discuss Proposed Pullman Biodiesel Plant During Wednesday Morning Meeting

The Port of Whitman County Commissioners are set to discuss their proposed project to help develop a biodiesel plant in Pullman during their meeting Wednesday morning. The board voted unanimously during a brief special meeting last week to buy about 200 acres of farmland South of Wawawai Road on the West edge of town. The property is between the Whispering Hills Subdivision and the Hinrichs Trading Company Ardent Mills garbanzo plant.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Moscow Public Library Hosting Open Make on February 1st and 15th

Visit the Moscow Public Library on February 1st and 15th from 3:30-4:30 for Open Make. Each session will have different Maker activities, and all materials will be provided. This event is open to all ages, children under 8 must have an adult caregiver with them.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Rotary Club of Pullman Seeks Grant Applications for Community Projects

The Rotary Club of Pullman is seeking grant applications for community enhancement projects. Local charitable organizations, schools, city government, or individuals can apply for up to $1,500 in funding through the Irving M. Field Grand Project for Community Enhancement. Grant applications are due March 31, 2023. For applications, visit http://www.pullmanrotary.org/
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Crash On US95 North Of Potlatch Causes Minor Injuries

A car accident in Southern Benewah County yesterday afternoon caused minor injuries. Idaho State Police responded to the crash near the Latah County line around 4:30. Troopers say the driver of a Southbound sedan rear-ended another vehicle. All of the occupants in both cars were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow Public Library Set to Start New Home Delivery System

Beginning the first week of February, the Latah County Library District will begin offering a monthly Homebound Library Delivery Service to Moscow residents within the city limits who are unable to come to the library due to physical or mental disabilities but would still like to borrow library materials. Please contact the Moscow Public Library for more information at 208-882-3925 ext. 110 or visit http://latahlibrary.org/
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy