Elmwood Park, NJ

Police in North Jersey investigate string of robberies at gas stations, 7-Elevens

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police in northern New Jersey are investigating a string of robberies at gas stations and 7-Elevens.

The 7-Eleven on Route 4 in Elmwood Park was the latest location to be hit. It happened Wednesday night. Police say that the suspect or suspects waited for customers to leave before making a move on two employees who were inside. Those employees later managed to hide in the bathroom while the thief cleaned out the registers.

The call came in around 10 p.m. The employees told police that they were held at gunpoint. Surveillance video shows that the suspect put items on the counter as if he was going to make a purchase, but then came around the counter and pointed a gun at the clerks.

Similar incidents happened in Fair Lawn, Paramus and Mahwah on Sunday night. But it is unclear if the incidents are all connected.

“It's too soon to tell if this is linked to the other armed robberies that have happened in the area. We're certainly looking at that very closely,” says Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno. “We're communicating with the other agencies that had armed robberies that were similar to compare notes and to see if there are links.”

According to police, the suspect ran down Rosedale Avenue in Elmwood Park after the robbery. They are asking anyone with a security camera in the area to contact them if they have any information.

News 12

News 12

