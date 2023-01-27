ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kealakekua, HI

KHON2

Heavy rain threat gradually easing by Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the short term, portions of the state may see more sporadic heavy rain on Tuesday. Areas to watch include but are not limited to Kauai and the Hilo side of Hawaii Island. Stable conditions return Wednesday and last into this weekend.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police suspect foul play in 3 missing persons cases since 2019

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police say they suspect foul play in three missing persons cases in the Puna area over the last four years. It’s unclear, however, if the cases are related. The missing individuals are:. Jarryd Lee Kalanihuli Ah Quin, 37, who was reported missing in October...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Public input sought on Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street project

Department of Public Works, along with Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management will be holding a community meeting to discuss the upcoming road, water and sewer work related to the Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street Rehabilitation project. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Judges dismiss themselves from Hilo double homicide case

Following a hearing on Friday, Big Island Judge Peter Kubota and Judge Henry Nakamoto recused, or dismissed, themselves from the Joshua Ho case. He's the grandson accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents, Jeffrey and Carla Takamine, long time business owners of Big Island Delights.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events Set For February

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The events are held at no charge to the public so residents can conveniently dispose of household hazardous waste in a safe, environmentally responsible manner. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has announced it will be holding another round of Household Hazardous Waste collection events in...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Parker School in Waimea breaks ground on multi-million dollar learning facility

Parker School broke ground on a new 21,000-square-foot multi-use facility last week that will include classroom space, a gym and a robotics lab. School leaders and members of the community held a Hawaiian blessing ceremony for The SMART Center on Jan. 26. This $16 million capital improvement project on Parker’s 20-acre Waimea campus is the largest in the school’s 47-year history.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Hilo Car Rental Company Fined For Large Capacity Cesspools

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Truck to resolve a claim of violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act. (BIVN) – A rental car company in Hilo has agreed to pay a fine of $132,402 for operating large capacity cesspools...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Keck Observatory launches new electrician apprenticeship program for Hawaiʻi Community College students

W.M. Keck Observatory is offering a first-of-its-kind experience for budding electricians on the Big Island. In collaboration with Hawaiʻi Community College, Keck has launched a new apprenticeship program for kamaʻāina students pursuing a career as licensed electricians. The three-year pilot program, developed by Keck Observatory lead electrician/infrastructure technician and HCC Electrical Installation and Maintenance Technology Program alumnus Jerez Tehero of Hilo, provides highly specialized technical training and commercial work experience to students enrolled in the college’s electrical program.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Zonta Club of Hilo accepting applications for 2023 awards, scholarships

The Zonta Club of Hilo is offering a total of $15,000 in cash assistance and scholarships for women on the Big Island this year and the application period is now open. “We encourage women to apply for financial support for brighter futures in their chosen fields, and look forward to reading applications from a diverse pool of applicants,” said Zonta Club of Hilo scholarship chairwoman Nina Buchanan.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft

Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
WAIMEA, HI

