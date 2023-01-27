The Zonta Club of Hilo is offering a total of $15,000 in cash assistance and scholarships for women on the Big Island this year and the application period is now open. “We encourage women to apply for financial support for brighter futures in their chosen fields, and look forward to reading applications from a diverse pool of applicants,” said Zonta Club of Hilo scholarship chairwoman Nina Buchanan.

HILO, HI ・ 10 HOURS AGO