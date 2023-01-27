Read full article on original website
Related
Heavy rain threat gradually easing by Wednesday
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the short term, portions of the state may see more sporadic heavy rain on Tuesday. Areas to watch include but are not limited to Kauai and the Hilo side of Hawaii Island. Stable conditions return Wednesday and last into this weekend.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island detectives continue investigations into three Puna missing persons cases
Detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department are continuing their investigations in three cases involving missing people from Puna during the past few years. Although not confirmed, police do suspect foul play might be involved in each of the cases. The three missing people are:. 37-year-old Jarryd Lee Kalanihuli Ah...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police suspect foul play in 3 missing persons cases since 2019
PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police say they suspect foul play in three missing persons cases in the Puna area over the last four years. It’s unclear, however, if the cases are related. The missing individuals are:. Jarryd Lee Kalanihuli Ah Quin, 37, who was reported missing in October...
hawaiinewsnow.com
County: Maui firefighter sucked into storm drain remains in critical condition
Hawaii County Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer and pit bull. Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about noon Saturday in a Waikele apartment building. Under pilot, some repeat law-breakers in Chinatown are being given a choice: Jail or treatment. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The idea is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigation underway after Hawaii Island police officer fatally shoots pit bull
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are investigating a shooting involving an officer and a pit bull in Pahala over the weekend. Hawaii County’s new police chief plans to release body camera footage of the incident on Saturday. According to officials, shortly before 5 p.m., two officers went to...
bigislandnow.com
Public input sought on Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street project
Department of Public Works, along with Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management will be holding a community meeting to discuss the upcoming road, water and sewer work related to the Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street Rehabilitation project. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information...
Judges dismiss themselves from Hilo double homicide case
Following a hearing on Friday, Big Island Judge Peter Kubota and Judge Henry Nakamoto recused, or dismissed, themselves from the Joshua Ho case. He's the grandson accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents, Jeffrey and Carla Takamine, long time business owners of Big Island Delights.
bigislandvideonews.com
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events Set For February
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The events are held at no charge to the public so residents can conveniently dispose of household hazardous waste in a safe, environmentally responsible manner. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has announced it will be holding another round of Household Hazardous Waste collection events in...
bigislandnow.com
Jail policies same after Hilo inmate beating; but state’s security cameras being improved
HONOLULU — Following the brutal beating of an inmate by four corrections officers in 2015 at Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center in Hilo, no facility policy changes were made in relation to the incident. The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety says its policies and procedures are proven, evidence-based and...
bigislandnow.com
Parker School in Waimea breaks ground on multi-million dollar learning facility
Parker School broke ground on a new 21,000-square-foot multi-use facility last week that will include classroom space, a gym and a robotics lab. School leaders and members of the community held a Hawaiian blessing ceremony for The SMART Center on Jan. 26. This $16 million capital improvement project on Parker’s 20-acre Waimea campus is the largest in the school’s 47-year history.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hilo Car Rental Company Fined For Large Capacity Cesspools
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Truck to resolve a claim of violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act. (BIVN) – A rental car company in Hilo has agreed to pay a fine of $132,402 for operating large capacity cesspools...
bigislandnow.com
Keck Observatory launches new electrician apprenticeship program for Hawaiʻi Community College students
W.M. Keck Observatory is offering a first-of-its-kind experience for budding electricians on the Big Island. In collaboration with Hawaiʻi Community College, Keck has launched a new apprenticeship program for kamaʻāina students pursuing a career as licensed electricians. The three-year pilot program, developed by Keck Observatory lead electrician/infrastructure technician and HCC Electrical Installation and Maintenance Technology Program alumnus Jerez Tehero of Hilo, provides highly specialized technical training and commercial work experience to students enrolled in the college’s electrical program.
bigislandnow.com
Learn more about Hawai’i County’s Planning Department at Waimea Community Association meeting
Hawai’i County Planning Director Zendo Kern will speak at the upcoming Waimea Community Association on various topics including community development plans and the ever-evolving online application process for building permits, EPIC. The meeting will take place on Feb. 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Kern will discuss his department’s...
bigislandnow.com
Zonta Club of Hilo accepting applications for 2023 awards, scholarships
The Zonta Club of Hilo is offering a total of $15,000 in cash assistance and scholarships for women on the Big Island this year and the application period is now open. “We encourage women to apply for financial support for brighter futures in their chosen fields, and look forward to reading applications from a diverse pool of applicants,” said Zonta Club of Hilo scholarship chairwoman Nina Buchanan.
Baby washed under home after big wave hits property, cars
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a teen is in serious condition after falling off a tree in Waimea.
bigislandnow.com
Ocean View man injures two Big Island police officers during arrest for outstanding warrant
Two Hawaiʻi Island police officers were arresting Samuel Imaizumi of Ocean View for an outstanding warrant on Jan. 23, when Imaizumi tried to elude capture, injuring both officers, according to court documents. Today, Imaizumi, 47, was charged with felony assault of the two police officers, Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen...
Charred body found inside banyan tree identified
Hawaii Island police have revealed that a badly burned body discovered within a large banyan tree was a Hilo resident.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
Comments / 0