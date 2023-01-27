Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police officers carrying handheld metal detectors
PADUCAH — The Police Foundation of Paducah-McCracken County has funded and donated 75 handheld metal detectors for officers and investigators. The initiative stemms from the raised concern for the safety of officers after the shooting death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash last year. Cash was killed by a man who'd been taken into custody in Marshall County. The man had a gun hidden on his person when he was arrested. State police have said the man was being interviewed by Cash and a Marshall County deputy when he asked to take a cigarette break. When the two deputies went outside with the man, that's when state police say the man pulled out the gun and shot Cash.
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
Police searching for man accused of robbery in Paducah
PADUCAH — Paducah police are searching for a man charged with robbery and wanton endangerment after he allegedly attacked a man in a home on Madison Street and stole the man's gun. The police department says 20-year-old Tariq T. Griffin is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and...
Ice creates hazardous road conditions in McCracken County, deputies overwhelmed with calls
PADUCAH — Sgt. Burrow of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office told Local 6 this morning he hadn't been across the whole county yet, but from what he observed, just about every road that isn't a highway or interstate is in bad condition. In a phone call with Local 6,...
Man accused of assaulting Paducah Waffle Hut employee arrested in Illinois
PADUCAH — A southern Illinois man accused of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut in Paducah has been arrested in Illinois, police say. The Paducah Police Department says the Pope County, Illinois, Sheriff's Department found and arrested 41-year-old Michael Robbins of Golconda on Friday. Robbins is accused of choking...
16-year-old girl dies in McCracken County house fire
PADUCAH — A 16-year-old girl has died following a house fire on Paducah's southside, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Wednesday release about the incident, deputies arrived on Pugh Road at 9:51 a.m., where they say they found the house to be fully engulfed in flames.
Icy road and sidewalk conditions cause crashes, send people to the ER
PADUCAH — Icy roads and sidewalks led to multiple crashes Wednesday and sent several people to the hospital. Kentucky State Police troopers and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel had their hands full Wednesday. KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd told WPSD the cabinet had to close multiple state roads because...
KYTC releases special statement on condition of roads, closures
PADUCAH, KY — Vehicles are sliding down hills and off roadways, leading to numerous calls for assistance from stranded and injured drivers — and first responders themselves. In a special statement released Wednesday afternoon, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said several of its own trucks slid off roadways while...
Paducah K-9 helps catch wanted Louisville man
PADUCAH — Officers arrested a wanted Louisville man on Saturday with the help of a K-9 officer, the Paducah Police Department says, and he is facing over 20 charges in three Kentucky counties. According to a Monday release, officers received information that 27-year-old Cole Fields — who had six...
Weather concerns prompt McCracken County to cancel Monday's after-school activities
PADUCAH — Due to impending winter weather, McCracken County Public Schools has cancelled all of Monday's after-school activities. According to a Facebook post from the district, they're cancelling activities "out of an abundance of caution." MCPS says the cancellations include all 21st Century programs. Students will still be dismissed...
McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen explains decision to reinstate Guess as Paducah City Commissioner
PADUCAH — The text messages ousted Paducah City Commissioner David Guess sent that were at the center of the misconduct allegation against him are protected by the First Amendment — that's the explanation from McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen as to why he ruled to temporarily reinstate Guess to the Paducah City Commission.
Police searching for missing Carbondale man
CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a 44-year-old man reported missing in Carbondale, Illinois. The Carbondale Police Department says 44-year-old James W. Stanfield of Harrisburg was reported missing after he was last seen in the 700 block of South Marion Street in Carbondale on Jan. 19. Police say...
Massac Memorial: New imaging tech offers accessibility, better serves community
METROPOLIS, IL — Massac Memorial Hospital says their new Fujifilm technology will allow more patients to receive local care instead of driving to a larger city for imaging services. According to a Tuesday release from the hospital, they have installed a full portfolio of Fujifilm's digital radiography technology, including:...
Icy road conditions hinder Paducah trash pickup
PADUCAH — Icy road conditions Tuesday morning caused the Paducah Public Works Department to temporarily suspend garbage pick-up. In a Tuesday release, the City of Paducah asked community members to leave their rollout containers at their designated collection points, even if their roads are not accessible. The city says...
32-year-old man killed in Hopkins County camper fire
Earlington, KY — A 32-year-old man was killed in camper fire in Hopkins County on Saturday, the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they responded to a reported structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. When they arrived, they determined...
East Park Street reopens in Carbondale after crews clear crash site
CARBONDALE, IL — A portion of East Park Street in Carbondale is closed due to a vehicle crash, the city says. According to a Wednesday release, the 600 block of East Park Street is closed all the way to South Lewis Lane. The City of Carbondale Police and Fire...
Firefighters rescue person from Marion, Illinois, house fire
MARION, IL — Firefighters in Marion, Illinois, were able to rescue a person who was trapped inside a burning home Monday morning. The person firefighters pulled from the burning home on Holmes Drive is hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries as of Monday afternoon, the Marion Fire Department says.
Multiple school districts cancel or limit after-school activities due to icy weather in forecast
Multiple school districts in west Kentucky have canceled or limited after-school activities Monday night due to icy weather in the forecast. In the Paducah area, McCracken County Schools and Community Christian Academy have canceled after school activities for Monday, and Paducah Public Schools has canceled everything after 4:30 p.m. Each of these school districts made the announcement on their respective Facebook pages Monday.
Frozen roads impact travel in Union City, Tennessee
UNION CITY, TN — Everyone in our viewing area got some kind of wintry weather Tuesday, from snow to sleet to freezing rain. In northwest Tennessee, ice covered the region. I was iced in at my parents' home in Union City. The town is hunkering down as this second wave of winter weather rolls through.
All lanes of I-24 westbound open to traffic in Lyon County after crews clear site of Wednesday morning truck fire
The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 have reopened to traffic near the 41 mile marker in Lyon County Wednesday night, hours after a semitrailer fire blocked the road Wednesday morning. As of about 10:32 p.m. Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the site of the semi fire has been cleared,...
