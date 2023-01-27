Bears Bring Back Greg Stroman Jr. on Reserve/Future Contract

The 26-year-old closed out the 2022 campaign with the Bears and recorded interception in the season finale.

The Chicago Bears are bringing back a semi-familiar face in the secondary. The team signed cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. to a Reserve/Future contract Thursday.

Stroman Jr. appeared in the final two games of the Bears' 2022 season. He had one interception, one pass defended, and eight tackles (four solo) in those contests.

The Virginia Tech product spent three seasons with Washington to begin his NFL career. From 2018-2020, Stroman Jr. had one interception, four passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 38 tackles in 20 games for Washington. He did not appear in an NFL game in 2021.

Greg Stroman Jr. becomes the fourth player to sign a Reserve/Future contract with the Chicago Bears this offseason. WR Daurice Fountain, DL Donovan Jeter, and WR Joe Reed are the others.