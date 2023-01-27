Read full article on original website
Nihil Nisi Verum
5d ago
the real shame is peddling fiction as factual or relevant, as clearly demonstrated by the peddling of the 1619 project.
Reply(10)
47
TJ
3d ago
I don’t agree with the false narrative put forth by the 1619 project! Instead of protesting what I believe to be false information, I simply choose to ignore it!
Reply(2)
12
Gary Harrigan
3d ago
Another laughable puff piece by left wing msnbc pushing the discredited 1619 project and its author and sponsors.
Reply(2)
15
Related
Black Mormon Told They Can't Marry White Members Because 'Seed is Cursed'
Former Mormon Channel Achenbach detailed her experiences to the "Mormon Stories Podcast."
A Brit Shared His 'Icks' After Living In America For One Month & People Have So Many Feelings
A man from Britain moved to America one month ago and posted to TikTok sharing his "icks" about the country. He moved with his boyfriend to San Francisco, CA, but his list applies to more than just one state. The couple Matt and Omar started a dual TikTok account (@matt_and_omar)...
‘Don’t Fear White People,’ South Africa President Advises Black Teens Attacked At Swimming Pool
After Black teens were attacked during a racist pool incident, Cyril Ramaphosa was spitting hot anti-apartheid bars with no regard for the white fragility they might inspire. The post ‘Don’t Fear White People,’ South Africa President Advises Black Teens Attacked At Swimming Pool appeared first on NewsOne.
'Finding Your Roots' Host Worried the Show Wouldn't Work with White People
Henry Louis Gates Jr. spoke to Newsweek ahead of the upcoming episode featuring "Succession's" Brian Cox and Oscar winner Viola Davis.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Bryan Cranston and Bill Maher debate 'essential' critical race theory
Emmy Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston butted heads with comedian Bill Maher this weekend when the two locked horns over what Cranston considers the "essential" teaching of critical race theory. The debate took place on Maher's podcast Club Random after the comedian argued that figures such as former Presidents George Washington...
msn.com
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
An audience member blamed "White people" for committing genocide, "demanding" drugs from cartels and carrying out mass shootings in an attempt to defend illegal immigration during a heated debate on "Dr. Phil" Wednesday. Amid a discussion about the crisis at the border, Dr. Phil turned to National Border Patrol Council...
Washington Examiner
Kamala Harris awkwardly admits she is anti-life
You can picture the scene in the vice president’s writing room as they worked on Kamala Harris ’s abortion speech. “How about ‘America is a promise of freedom and liberty for all!’”. “Great. Sounds like the Declaration of Independence. Let’s quote that, too!”. “Good call.”
Black Women Are Calling White Women Out for Snatching Up All the Mielle Organics Rosemary Oil
Products from this Black-owned hair line are being bought up by white women. The Mielle Rosemary Oil has become a hot grab on the market, but apparently, white women are making it difficult for Black women to get their hands on the product that was made for natural hair. The...
Losing their religion: why US churches are on the decline
As the US adjusts to an increasingly non-religious population, thousands of churches are closing each year – probably accelerated by Covid
Washington Examiner
‘You know nothing yet’: Megyn Kelly blasts Leftists for rushing to make California shootings about race
Podcast host Megyn Kelly blasted several Democratic leaders for jumping to conclusions about recent California shootings, saying they were quick to spin the tragedies into a Leftist agenda of racial hate crime. At least 19 people are dead following three recent California shootings. Since a shooting in Monterey Park happened...
msn.com
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
Is the left coming for your pickup truck? Critics say there's a growing movement to tell Americans how to live
'Outnumbered' co-hosts discuss a new Axios report that suggests pickup trucks are becoming supersized vehicles that create a greater risk to pedestrians.
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A new CBS News poll takes a look at Americans' outlook on the current state of U.S. politics, the economy, the Jan. 6 riots and more. Mark Strassmann reports.
PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Forget Ron DeSantis, We Can Teach African American Studies To Our Own Damn Kids
While they yell and snarl and gnash their teeth, demanding everybody from U.S. Supreme Court nominees to local school board members to the neighborhood dog catcher denounce teaching students all the ways American racism has run this country into the damn ground, I can’t help but to cackle—especially at the debacle around African American studies. […]
Attention, neo-Nazi white supremacists: You and your beliefs are not welcome in Fresno | Opinion
Opinion by Marek Warszawski: “Go peddle your racism elsewhere. Preferably at the bottom of a mine shaft.”
msn.com
'The American dream became a nightmare': Venezuelans describe dangers and desperation amid U.S. asylum changes
MEXICO CITY — Mariantonela Orellana spent nine days in the dangerous Darien Gap jungle in the Colombia-Panama border, and she described her nightmarish ordeal. She crossed four rivers and nearly drowned; had a nervous breakdown, she said, because for hours she couldn't find one of her children; saw corpses of other migrants rotting on the trails; and as if that weren't enough, had to scare away some jaguars that began to stalk their makeshift camp in the thick jungle.
Black instructor at Black college deemed ‘anti-Black’ for asking that students not wear ‘durag', 'hoodies'
One Black college instructor at a historically Black college was accused of being "anti-Black" for his dress code policies that forbade "hoodies," "durags" and "twerk shorts."
A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.
This article originally appeared on 12.07.15Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.Smith is such an awesome teacher, in fact, that she recently received the 2015 Donald H. Graves Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Writing.
Fox News commentator mocked for outrageously blaming slave trade on wind
A Fox News commentator took to Twitter to blast a New York Times columnist’s take on clean energy, suggesting that wind power facilitated the slave trade. In an opinion piece for The Times entitled The Dystopia We Fear Is Keeping Us From the Utopia We Deserve, Ezra Klein writes that “the advance of wind and solar and battery technology remains a near miracle. The possibilities of advanced geothermal and hydrogen are thrilling. Smaller, modular nuclear reactors could make new miracles possible, like cars and planes that don’t need to be refueled or recharged. This is a world progressives, in...
iheart.com
Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE
During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
Comments / 88