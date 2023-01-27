ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Republican lawmakers plan repeat violent offender legislation, focus on curbing crime

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Lawmakers in Annapolis have been in action for a few weeks and the priorities for leaders on both sides of the political aisle have been made clear. Both Democrats and Republicans say getting repeat violent offenders off the streets is key, but so far, legislation to do that hasn’t been introduced; Republican leadership said Wednesday that will change soon.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City leadership deflects questions on school police overtime investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Project Baltimore attempts to get answers from City officials after a Fox45 investigation raises serious questions about how school police overtime is approved. Investigative reporter Chris Papst recently attended a groundbreaking at Furley Elementary School, hoping to speak with Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Schools...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Should we know about juvenile criminal records?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Does the public have the right to know about crimes committed by juveniles that are handled in juvenile courts?. According to a bill passed in the general assembly during the last legislative session, the answer is no. However, not everyone is satisfied with that answer. Lifelong...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Charles Co. celebrates history-making Sheriff Troy Berry

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry is being recognized Wednesday for his professional achievements on the first day of Black History Month. "We are proud to join the celebration of the achievements of African American members of our agency and in the community, starting with our top cop: Sheriff Troy Berry!" the agency penned on Facebook.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City-backed campaign asks for donations for Baltimore squeegee Kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's electronic signs, which are planted in downtown sidewalks, are delivering far more than tourist information lately. They're instructing potential donors "how to give" to Baltimore's squeegee kids. Three weeks ago, the city began barring squeegee kids from hustling motorists in six downtown intersections, and now,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

February happenings at the Lewis Museum

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today is February 1, the start of Black History Month and the celebration of African American history and achievements in America. The Reginald F. Lewis Museum has an entire month of events set up to commemorate this nationwide tradition. Executive Director of the Lewis Museum Terri...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Inspector General says the procurement office is plagued with problems

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's Board of Estimates is set to decide whether to award an $18.5 million contract to a New Jersey company that's accused of failing to abide by city procurement rules. The owners of Economic International Construction Company, of Baltimore, are accusing the firm of winning lucrative...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 vaccine update

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Now in the third year of the pandemic, immunity against COVID-19 is vastly different among the population. New studies suggest the updated COVID-19 vaccine is more effective at protecting against variants of the virus, and it may be time to rethink recommended booster shots. Physician at...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Howard County Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small steps down

HOWARD COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — On Wednesday, Howard County Public School officials announced that Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small is stepping down from her position, effective immediately. Delmont-Small is leaving the Board to be able to focus her attention on the responsibilities of a new job she recently...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore leaders and community break ground on new elementary school, rec center

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City leaders broke ground on a new Furley Elementary School building with a new rec center. "Our young people deserve what the young people in Montgomery County get; they deserve what the young people in Howard County get. Our young people deserve it, and it's our responsibility to engage them and keep them excited about their education. and you can't keep them excited about their education in facilities that they know are not worthy of them being there," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy