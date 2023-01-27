BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City leaders broke ground on a new Furley Elementary School building with a new rec center. "Our young people deserve what the young people in Montgomery County get; they deserve what the young people in Howard County get. Our young people deserve it, and it's our responsibility to engage them and keep them excited about their education. and you can't keep them excited about their education in facilities that they know are not worthy of them being there," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO