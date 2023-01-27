Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Republican lawmakers plan repeat violent offender legislation, focus on curbing crime
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Lawmakers in Annapolis have been in action for a few weeks and the priorities for leaders on both sides of the political aisle have been made clear. Both Democrats and Republicans say getting repeat violent offenders off the streets is key, but so far, legislation to do that hasn’t been introduced; Republican leadership said Wednesday that will change soon.
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman calls Baltimore's Upton one of the largest open-air drug markets in Maryland
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Throughout Baltimore's Upton community are a plethora of memorials. Lives lost to violence. One of the most recent crimes, a triple shooting turned double homicide claimed the lives of a 23-year-old mother of two Maya Morton , and Gerald Fowlkes, 43. BPD has not yet released the believed initial motive in the shooting.
foxbaltimore.com
Task force to examine 51 year old water agreement between city, Baltimore region
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers across jurisdictions introduced legislation in Annapolis that would create a task force to examine the water and wastewater systems in the Baltimore region. The system has been plagued with problems over the years. For example, the Maryland Environmental Service took over control of the Back...
foxbaltimore.com
Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore's crime rate not slowing down, despite claims from city leaders
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2023 started out with 26 people killed in the city of Baltimore. That number matches the number of people killed in January of 2019. For eight straight years, the city of Baltimore has seen over 300 homicides per year, and 2023 is not looking any different.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City leadership deflects questions on school police overtime investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Project Baltimore attempts to get answers from City officials after a Fox45 investigation raises serious questions about how school police overtime is approved. Investigative reporter Chris Papst recently attended a groundbreaking at Furley Elementary School, hoping to speak with Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Schools...
foxbaltimore.com
Should we know about juvenile criminal records?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Does the public have the right to know about crimes committed by juveniles that are handled in juvenile courts?. According to a bill passed in the general assembly during the last legislative session, the answer is no. However, not everyone is satisfied with that answer. Lifelong...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott calls on community to 'be better' after shooting near a Safe Streets site
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a shooting Saturday night left one man dead and several others injured – including children – Mayor Brandon Scott doubled down on his call for everyone to “be better” but questions about the programs in place to deter the gun violence remain.
foxbaltimore.com
Mother and her two children latest innocent victims affected by gun violence in Baltimore
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A mother and her two children are the latest innocent victims affected by gun violence in Baltimore. It's a part of a seemingly alarming trend that's happening across the city. Among the latest victims is 23-year-old Maya Morton who was shot and killed along with her...
foxbaltimore.com
Charles Co. celebrates history-making Sheriff Troy Berry
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry is being recognized Wednesday for his professional achievements on the first day of Black History Month. "We are proud to join the celebration of the achievements of African American members of our agency and in the community, starting with our top cop: Sheriff Troy Berry!" the agency penned on Facebook.
foxbaltimore.com
City-backed campaign asks for donations for Baltimore squeegee Kids
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's electronic signs, which are planted in downtown sidewalks, are delivering far more than tourist information lately. They're instructing potential donors "how to give" to Baltimore's squeegee kids. Three weeks ago, the city began barring squeegee kids from hustling motorists in six downtown intersections, and now,...
foxbaltimore.com
February happenings at the Lewis Museum
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today is February 1, the start of Black History Month and the celebration of African American history and achievements in America. The Reginald F. Lewis Museum has an entire month of events set up to commemorate this nationwide tradition. Executive Director of the Lewis Museum Terri...
foxbaltimore.com
Inspector General says the procurement office is plagued with problems
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's Board of Estimates is set to decide whether to award an $18.5 million contract to a New Jersey company that's accused of failing to abide by city procurement rules. The owners of Economic International Construction Company, of Baltimore, are accusing the firm of winning lucrative...
foxbaltimore.com
COVID-19 vaccine update
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Now in the third year of the pandemic, immunity against COVID-19 is vastly different among the population. New studies suggest the updated COVID-19 vaccine is more effective at protecting against variants of the virus, and it may be time to rethink recommended booster shots. Physician at...
foxbaltimore.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 3 stores in Maryland among 90 closings nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Home merchandise retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing 87 stores nationwide, including three stores in Maryland. The chain is apparently close to bankruptcy. Ultimately, the brand intends to close 150 stores.
foxbaltimore.com
Howard County Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small steps down
HOWARD COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — On Wednesday, Howard County Public School officials announced that Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small is stepping down from her position, effective immediately. Delmont-Small is leaving the Board to be able to focus her attention on the responsibilities of a new job she recently...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore leaders and community break ground on new elementary school, rec center
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City leaders broke ground on a new Furley Elementary School building with a new rec center. "Our young people deserve what the young people in Montgomery County get; they deserve what the young people in Howard County get. Our young people deserve it, and it's our responsibility to engage them and keep them excited about their education. and you can't keep them excited about their education in facilities that they know are not worthy of them being there," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.
foxbaltimore.com
Metro employee killed, 3 others hurt after shooting at Potomac Avenue station: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Metro Transit employee was shot and killed Wednesday after an altercation with a gunman on the platform of the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Potomac Avenue in southeast D.C. shortly before 9...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police investigating suspicious death at Lansdowne Middle School
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Lansdowne. According to police, officers were called to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road just after 8 this morning for a report of a suspicious death. When officers arrived, they said they found a female victim who was dead at the scene.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
