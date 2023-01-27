ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Praying For Patrick Mahomes' Mom

Earlier this week, Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had football fans worried. Just two days after the team won the AFC title game over the Cincinnati Bengals, Randi posted a message on Twitter. She revealed she wasn't feeling well and asked for prayers from her ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Page Six

Nia Long holds back tears over ‘devastating’ months following Ime Udoka split

Nia Long fought back tears as she reflected on the “devastating” months following her split from fiancé Ime Udoka. “I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment over the weekend. “And I’ve had to just say, ‘It’s alright. You’ll pick yourself back up and’ — oh my god. I’m about to cry. ‘You’ll pick yourself back up and keep moving,'” she added as she fanned her face with her hands to stop herself from crying. The “Best Man” actress’ emotional revelation comes four months after the Boston Celtics announced that Udoka, 45,...
The Spun

Look: Wife Of 49ers Star Is Furious With Eagles Stadium

The wife of San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner, Sydney, did not enjoy her time at Lincoln Financial Field. The NFL spouse has vowed never to return to the Philadelphia stadium after being relentlessly heckled during Sunday's NFC Championship game. “I didn’t feel safe. The ‘F-yous’ and shoving.. I ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
