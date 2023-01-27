Read full article on original website
Related
Nia Long Is Interested In Another Person After Leaving Ime Udoka
Rumors suggest that Nia Long, who Ime Udoka cheated on, is moving on and has her eye on someone.
“Stephen Curry is a good person and his kids are funny”
PARK CITY, Utah — Like most Sundance Film Festival screenings, after the premiere of Stephen Curry: Underrated, the crowd opened up for Question & Answers (Q&A). The first few questions […]
Kyrie Irving's Fantastic Answer To Question About LeBron James
Kyrie Irving was asked about LeBron James after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Lakers.
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Look: NFL World Praying For Patrick Mahomes' Mom
Earlier this week, Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had football fans worried. Just two days after the team won the AFC title game over the Cincinnati Bengals, Randi posted a message on Twitter. She revealed she wasn't feeling well and asked for prayers from her ...
Nia Long holds back tears over ‘devastating’ months following Ime Udoka split
Nia Long fought back tears as she reflected on the “devastating” months following her split from fiancé Ime Udoka. “I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment over the weekend. “And I’ve had to just say, ‘It’s alright. You’ll pick yourself back up and’ — oh my god. I’m about to cry. ‘You’ll pick yourself back up and keep moving,'” she added as she fanned her face with her hands to stop herself from crying. The “Best Man” actress’ emotional revelation comes four months after the Boston Celtics announced that Udoka, 45,...
How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Four Warriors Stars
Los Angeles Lakers can create the championship team for a 2023-24 season if they make a wild trade and smart offseason decision.
Jerry says Steph Curry's greatness has 'ruined' NBA: 'The game is just terrible'
Jerry Recco says the greatness of Steph Curry has ruined the NBA, because too many players try to replicate Curry’s shooting, and instead makes the game “terrible.”
Lakers Fans Speculate Why LeBron James And Anthony Davis Will Not Play Against The Brooklyn Nets
Lakers fans were surprised to see LeBron James and Anthony Davis be benched ahead of a must-win clash for LA against the Nets.
Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer
Teniya Morant, sister of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has her first Division I offer and it’s from an HBCU. The post Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
A Blockbuster 4-Team Trade Idea That Sends Chris Paul To The Los Angeles Lakers
This incredible trade idea involving 4 teams would see Chris Paul join the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook end up on the Charlotte Hornets among other moves.
Anna Horford Tweeted And Deleted "The Oscar Goes To LeBron James" Because Of His Reaction And Some Lakers Fans Sent Her Unacceptable Threats
Al Horford's sister Anna posted a tweet making fun of LeBron James' reaction to the missed call against the Celtics, and got horrific threats from some fans.
Look: Wife Of 49ers Star Is Furious With Eagles Stadium
The wife of San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner, Sydney, did not enjoy her time at Lincoln Financial Field. The NFL spouse has vowed never to return to the Philadelphia stadium after being relentlessly heckled during Sunday's NFC Championship game. “I didn’t feel safe. The ‘F-yous’ and shoving.. I ...
"LeBron James And Anthony Davis Should Not Play Until The NBA Fixes Its Rigged Games Against The Lakers," NBA Fan Made An Unrealistic Suggestion About The Lakers Stars
NBA fan's unrealistic suggestion for LeBron James and Anthony Davis gets shot down.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
JJ Redick Revealed He Thought Draymond Green Was 'One Of The Worst Players In The League' When He Was Younger
Draymond Green has become one of the most uniquely valuable players in NBA history. But back when he was younger, JJ Redick thought he was the worst player in the league.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
720K+
Followers
92K+
Post
442M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0