Eddie Murphy on Timeliness of 'You People' and Ignoring 'Cancel Culture'

By Cheddar
 6 days ago

Comedy icon Eddie Murphy chatted with Cheddar News this week ahead of the premiere of his latest project with Netflix You People
. The film follows an interracial couple, played by Jonah Hill and Lauren London, as they introduce each other to their families. Cultures clash as generational differences weigh on the relationship and societal expectations impact their bond. Murphy said he got involved with the project because he loved the script and hadn't seen this type of romantic comedy executed since Guess Who's Coming to Dinner , which starred Sidney Poitier, Katharine Hepburn, and Spencer Tracy. "It couldn't be more timely. The racial tension is at a fever pitch in this country and to have a romantic comedy that has all the stuff that romantic comedies have — but there's [also] this race dialogue that's going on and you have conversations that are awkward to have," he told Cheddar News. "It's a really hip romantic comedy that couldn't come at a better time." Murphy said of his castmates that "everybody was open and everybody was into" shooting, even the uncomfortable scenes. He credited the film's director Kenya Barris and co-writer Jonah Hill with coming up with dialogue that towed the line of sensitivity. As one of the most iconic comedians to grace a stage, Murphy also gave his opinion on the new age of social media comedy and how he might have navigated if he had the same tools at his disposal during his early joke-telling days. "It's a whole different industry. You have more opportunity now than you ever had before," he said. "I know there's a scrutiny now. They go over stuff that you say, and people get bent out of shape. But there's more opportunity than there's ever been." On telling jokes in the present day, Murphy is a comedian through and through and doesn't let public perception stop him from speaking how he feels. "I never think about cancel culture because I've been gigging for so long. You're [going to] cancel me now? I was getting ready to stop anyway," he told Cheddar News. "

Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Spice Girls Gossip, Murder Mystery 2 & Eddie Hearts Donkey

"Spice Girls Reunion?The Spice Girls are rumored to be gearing up for a reunion, and this time around, all five members reportedly are coming back. The pop stars might perform at King Charles III's coronation, which is slated for May. During the three-day extravaganza the group could be together again for the first time since the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.  Aniston & Sandler Part 2Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are teaming up for a Murder Mystery sequel. Netflix dropped the trailer for the second installment of the comedy on Monday. This time around, the detective couple is headed to a...
Cheddar News

US Winter Storm Causes 3rd Day of Dangerous, Icy Conditions

"By Ken Miller and Jeff MillerA deadly storm system lashed a large swath of the southern U.S. with bands of sleet and snow for a third day on Wednesday, grounding an additional 2,200 flights, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, forcing school closures and making already treacherous driving conditions worse.Watches and warnings about wintry conditions were issued for an area stretching West Texas' border with Mexico through Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana, and into western Tennessee and northern Mississippi. Several rounds of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet, were in store for many areas throughout the day, meaning some places could get...
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheddar News

Eagles Reserve Lineman Accused of Rape Ahead of Super Bowl

"Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday.Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. That means he can’t practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares for the Super Bowl.The NFL announced the move Wednesday and said the issue is being reviewed under the league's personal conduct policy.The rookie, who played at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Cheddar News

'Laverne & Shirley' Actor Cindy Williams Dies at 75

"By Andrew Dalton Cindy Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 1980s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the beloved sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday.Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis."The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed," the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheddar News

The 'Jumbo Jet' Era Ends as Boeing Ships Last 747

"Boeing is set to deliver the last commercial 747 'Jumbo Jet' to Atlas Air this week, closing an era that began 53 years ago with the iconic Pan Am passenger jet. The jet was designed to meet the needs of mass air travel, with its wide body, twin-asiles, and humpback profile. The plane was assembled at Boeing Everett production line in Washington. Atlas Air is a New York-based cargo, charter, and passenger airline. The plane has a cult following among some aviation aficionados. One such fan, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, took the band on tour in its own 747 known as "Ed Force One.While Boeing will no longer produce 747s, jumbo planes are currently experiencing a resurgence. Airlines have started using the larger planes amid delivery delays of newer aircraft. After a difficult couple of years for Boeing following the crash of two 747 Max planes, the company is now seeing a spike in new orders. The company delivered 480 planes in 2022, compared to 340 in 2021, and accepted 774 new orders last year, compared to 479 the year before. "
WASHINGTON STATE
Cheddar News

Beyoncé Confirms World Tour to Support 'Renaissance'

"Beyoncé confirmed on Instagram Wednesday that she's planning a world tour in 2023 to support her new dance track-heavy album Renaissance. Queen Bey will begin the tour in Europe in Stockholm, Sweden, and then knock out a few dates in Canada before starting her U.S. tour in Philadelphia on July 12. She'll then head across the country, hitting Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Nashville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and other major cities. This is the first time Beyond has hit the road since 2018 for her On the Run tour. She did provide fans a sneak peek with her first headline performance in four years at a private show in Dubai. Fans quickly pointed out that the pop star presented new vocal arrangements for hits such as Countdown and Drunk in Love.She also did the first live performances of new chart-topping singles such as Break My Soul. The full itinerary for the upcoming tour is available on Beyoncé's official website.  "
Cheddar News

Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States

"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

Wage Gains Slowed in Final Months of 2022 as Fed Preps Next Rate Hike

"Wages and benefits for U.S. workers increased 1 percent in the period between October and December. The gains were sizable by historical standards but slower than the 1.2 percent jump in the previous three months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics's employment cost index. Quarterly wage gains usually don't pass 1 percent but were consistently higher through 2022, as a tight labor market pushed many employers to sweeten the deal for workers. In the first quarter of 2022, worker compensation was up 1.4 percent, the biggest gains since 2001. Those gains began to slow in the final months of the year,...
Cheddar News

Biden Calls for Rule to Slash Credit Card Late Fees

"The White House is moving ahead with a plan to slash credit card late fees. On Wednesday morning, the Biden administration said the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will move forward with a proposed rule to reduce typical late fees for missed payments from roughly $30 to $8, saving consumers around $9 billion annually. Rohit Chopra, head of the CFPB, explained that credit card companies started charging higher fees as a way to rack up profits. “Historically, credit card companies charge relatively small penalty amounts for missed payments, but once they discovered that these fees could be a source of easy profits, late...
Cheddar News

WHO: COVID Still an Emergency but Nearing 'Inflection' Point

"The coronavirus remains a global health emergency, the World Health Organization chief said Monday, after a key advisory panel found the pandemic may be nearing an “inflexion point” where higher levels of immunity can lower virus-related deaths.Speaking at the opening of WHO’s annual executive board meeting, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “there is no doubt that we're in a far better situation now” than a year ago — when the highly transmissible Omicron variant was at its peak.But Tedros warned that in the last eight weeks, at least 170,000 people have died around the world in connection with the...
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Sir Elton Makes Bank, Lil Wayne Touring & DC Universe Revamp

"Elton's FarewellElton John is ending his touring career with a bang! The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has officially become the highest-grossing concert tour ever. It first kicked off in 2018 and has since grossed $817.9 million after performing in 278 shows, according to Billboard. John surpassed Ed Sheeran's 2019 The Divide Tour, which raked in $776.4 million. But it's not over yet, as the shows will continue through July 2023.Lil Wayne on RoadAlso in touring news, Lil Wayne announced a slate of shows set for Spring 2023. The Welcome to Tha Carter tour is set to kick off in...
Cheddar News

GM, McDonald's & Exxon Report Booming Profits

"It was an upbeat day on Wall Street despite the dreary New York City weather. A number of large corporations from different industries reported soaring profits in the last quarter of 2022, when many market-watchers predicted that the U.S. economy was hurtling toward a recession.  Here are some of the biggest names to release their earnings:General Motors The Detroit automaker reported a 16 percent year-over-year jump in net income for the fourth quarter fueled by an uptick in factory production that pushed up U.S. sales.  The sales raked in an adjusted $2.12 earnings per share, well above FactSet estimates of $1.69.  In...
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

