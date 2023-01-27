More Trash Talk in Princeton: Carts Delayed; Bulk Waste Scrutinized

Princeton, NJ – Even though some Princeton residents may already have plans for their old (and soon to be obsolete) trash carts, they better not discard them yet. The municipality has announced that the roll-out of the new, high-tech, standardized carts has been delayed due to “manufacturing issues.”

The carts were supposed to be distributed to residences in the last two weeks of January – in time for the new trash pickup system beginning Wednesday, February 1. Now the town is saying that it hopes to have “expected delivery dates from the cart manufacturer soon.”

For more information about the collection program, visit Princeton’s “trash website.”

Or contact the Department of Public Works by phone at 609-688-2566 or by e-mail wasteinfo@princetonnj.gov.

One part of the new system is expected to begin on schedule on February 1. It’s the new bulk waste pickup program. To recap: Under the old system residents could put out large items such as sofas or mattresses out on the sidewalk along with their regular trash and it would disappear. The new system – as it will work in some parts of town -- will involve a truck, a driver, and an automatic arm that will lift and empty the individual carts into the trash hauler. That leads to a savings in labor costs, but does not lend itself to picking up a bulk item here or there, now and then.

Instead the town has set aside Wednesday as the day for bulk waste pickup. So that one truck doesn’t drive around aimlessly – eating up taxpayer dollars while also emitting noxious fumes – the town is setting up a reservation system. Starting February 1, residents need to make a reservation for a Wednesday bulk waste pick up. Reservations must be made before Sunday at midnight by e-mailing wasteinfo@princetonnj.gov, calling the Department of Public Works at 609- 688-2566, or submitting an online request – details soon to be announced.

Sounds good so far. But there may be a few catches, as you discover by reading the details.

As the town now defines bulk waste: “Tash too large to fit inside your trash cart such as mattresses (must be wrapped in plastic), desks, chairs, sofas, or other furniture. Residents are limited to two bulk items per week not to exceed 50 pounds each. Construction materials, electronics, automotive parts, appliances, or flammable items are not acceptable and will not be collected.”

“Items not to exceed 50 pounds each?” That would seem to rule out most sofas, other furniture, and many mattresses, as well. Mattresses “wrapped in plastic?” Isn’t plastic now a scarce natural resource, one that should be used sparingly, if at all? (We’re joking about the natural resource, but serious about the usage.)

We reached out to wasteinfo@princetonnj.gov and got a quick reply. The 50-pound limit for bulk items, we were told, exists because there is only one person on the trash truck to lift the items into the truck. Mattresses as well as box springs have to be covered in plastic due to possible infestations of bedbugs or whatever other biological matter possibly lurking within – we did not ask for specifics. But who buys plastic in large rolls sufficient to cover a mattress or bed spring.

Both of these measures are taken as safety precautions for the trash haulers. Moreover, we were told, these requirements have previously been included in the municipality’s solid waste contracts and are not new additions to the collection contract beginning February 1.

That’s the glimmer of hope. We think that the fine print of this contract may not have reached out to the trash collectors on the street, many of whom in the past have cheerfully lugged large, unwrapped items off the curb and into the truck. As we mine the landfill that is our memory, we recall some “big asks” of the collectors, and the accompanying thank you note: a brown paper bag, filled with ice surrounding a six-pack of beer.

But, alas, those days may be gone, and not recyclable.

