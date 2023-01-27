ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Get a Free Chocolate Overload Cake From Jack in the Box Tomorrow

By Devon Forward
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HL6O9_0kSn530s00

The fast food joint is celebrating National Chocolate Cake Day with a gift for its loyal customers.

If you're celebrating National Chocolate Cake Day on Friday , Jan. 27, or are just in the mood for a delicious dessert, Jack in the Box has your back with a decadent deal .

The chain is offering customers the chance to enjoy a free Chocolate Overload Cake tomorrow.

According to a press release shared with Parade , new and existing members of Jack Pack, the chain's loyalty program available through the Jack Mobile App, can get a free cake with any $10 purchase when using the code CAKEDAY23 at check out via the Jack Mobile App or online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emWYS_0kSn530s00

Jack in the Box

What better way to celebrate a Friday than with a free chocolate cake?

Suppose you're not sure what you could get at Jack in the Box to go with the cake. In that case, there are plenty of great options, including tacos , many variations of burgers and chicken sandwiches, fries (regular and curly), milkshakes if you want double the dessert, and even an all-day breakfast .

People often head to the American fast food joint when they are craving more traditional items like burgers and fries, but Jack in the Box's Chocolate Overload Cake is just as delicious and filling, making it a staple for the chain, and totally worth a ride to your local franchise tomorrow.

If you're unsure where the closest participating Jack in the Box location is, head over to the company's website , type in your zip code or city, and it will show you the closest restaurants on a map. Delivery is also available in some areas.

