Finding the perfect job just got a whole lot easier

By Upworthy
 4 days ago

Finding a job is never easy. But finding a flexible, shift-based, or part-time job that actually fits your life, pays fair wages, and offers competitive benefits? That can feel downright impossible, especially when you use employment tools and staffing resources designed with only the employer’s needs in mind.

Want to make it easier to find a job that meets your needs? Then you need to check out Bluecrew , a modern staffing solution that helps workers find the flexible employment opportunities they deserve.



With record inflation causing food, gas, and housing prices to soar, just about everybody could use a little extra money. An estimated 70 percent of American workers are looking for additional employment to make ends meet. So why did 10.5 million jobs go unfilled in November? Why are so many companies saying they still can’t find employees?

Some people will tell you it’s because today’s workers are lazy or they’ve become too accustomed to government handouts. But that’s not the case. People want to work. They just need jobs that fit their lives. And the reality is hiring, and employment practices have not evolved to meet new economic realities. Modern Solution For A Modern Workforce

That’s where Bluecrew comes in. This company was founded on the idea that the traditional approach to hourly staffing is broken. So they set out to create a new platform that streamlines the entire process in a way that works better for everybody.

Finding The Perfect Fit Just Got Easier

A traditional job search requires a bunch of phone calls, emails, and paperwork. But half the time, you go through the entire application process only to find out that the employer can’t offer you the shift you need or the job just isn’t right for you for one reason or another. But with Bluecrew it’s so much easier.

Bluecrew is an online staffing agency and workforce management platform that lets you search for part-time, full-time, temporary, or ongoing job assignments that fit your location, skills, and schedule. Because you will be an employee of Bluecrew, you only have to fill out one application to access dozens of job opportunities . And all of them are sent right to your phone through the Bluecrew app, along with the wage, location, job description, and company reviews.

With Bluecrew, you can decide if a job is right for you, and there are never any penalties for declining a position. Best of all, you get peace of mind knowing that Bluecrew guarantees essential protections like timely payment, overtime, paid sick leave, and workers comp.

If you’re tired of making your life fit your work and ready to make work fit your life, take a look at Bluecrew . They specialize in giving workers the power to find the perfect fit .

