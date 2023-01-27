ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Journey Through the Art Institute of Chicago

As a student at the University of Chicago, one of the many perks of our campus is the proximity to the Art Institute of Chicago — a world-renowned museum that houses some of the most breathtaking masterpieces of the past and present. As part of the University of Chicago community, we are fortunate to have access to special art tours that are held a few times per quarter, exclusively for us.
