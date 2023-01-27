Read full article on original website
12news.com
Video: Police looking for suspect in Glendale Circle K assault over alcohol
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Police Department is looking for the suspect caught on video assaulting a Circle K employee in December. Police were called to a "strong-armed robbery" around 3 a.m. on Dec.18 at the Circle K near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the department said. The...
12news.com
Police investigating 'swatting call' at Chandler home. Suspect could face criminal charges
CHANDLER, Arizona — A 911 call to a home near Ocotillo and Alma School Roads in Chandler is being investigated as a "swatting call," authorities said. The Chandler Police Department said the call came in around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Swatting is a prank call that aims to bring a...
AZFamily
Arizona man to spend over 40 years in prison for 2 murders
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A member of the Gila River Indian Reservation from Sacaton will spend decades in prison for two separate murders. Last week, 24-year-old Jordan Antonio Sullivan was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sullivan killed someone in March of 2020 on the reservation by shooting them in the neck with a shotgun. He then hit the victim on the back of the head with the gun, stole their car, and ran over the person to make sure they were dead.
AZFamily
Phoenix man arrested after sick dog found living in trash and feces, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after police discovered his sick dog was living in garbage and feces at a Phoenix home on Monday. Police were called out to the house near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a pit bull in the back patio surrounded by garbage, urine and layers of feces, investigators said. Court documents say the pup didn’t have food or water and was so skinny his spine, ribs and hips were visible. He also had no muscle mass.
AZFamily
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man arrested after teen was beaten and left badly wounded during marijuana deal, police say
PEORIA, Ariz. - A Phoenix man is arrested in connection with a beating in Peoria that left a teenager badly injured, according to officials with the Peoria Police Department. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hudson C. Calixto, was arrested on Jan. 29. According to court documents we obtained, an investigation into the beating incident began on Jan. 28, when Peoria Police officers responded to Honor Health Deer Valley for a report of an aggravated assault of a 16-year-old boy.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix officers seen on video hitting, kicking man will not be charged: attorney's office
PHOENIX - Two Phoenix Police officers seen on video hitting and kicking a suspect inside a convenience store will not be charged. The incident happened on Oct. 27 of last year at a QuikTrip convenience store near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road after police say a 38-year-old Harry Denman shot at the officers' patrol car.
Home invasion suspect shot in El Mirage, police say
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A man has died after being shot during a home invasion in El Mirage Saturday night, according to the El Mirage Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening at about 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Thunderbird and El Mirage roads, where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds.
AZFamily
Mysterious boom in Scottsdale leaves everyone curious
Teen shot, suspect on the loose after shooting near Ahwatukee high school. The shooting comes at the heels of multiple school threats made over the last few days at Mountain Pointe High School.
AZFamily
Deadly shooting leads to human smuggling bust at El Mirage home, police say
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three people, including a teen boy, have been arrested after a deadly shooting led to the discovery of human smuggling at an El Mirage home on Saturday afternoon. Around 5:15 p.m., a group of four armed people broke into a home near...
AZFamily
Deadly shooting involving officers under investigation in Goodyear
Teen shot, suspect on the loose after shooting near Ahwatukee high school. The shooting comes at the heels of multiple school threats made over the last few days at Mountain Pointe High School.
'I instantly went into panic mode': Valley pet owner watched burglar steal her two dogs
PHOENIX — A Valley woman is pleading for the public's help to get her two French bulldogs back after they were stolen during a home burglary in the Ahwatukee Foothills neighborhood. Sabrina, the pet owner, told 12News she's not happy about the situation at all. She posted on social...
AZFamily
3-year-old boy dies at Mesa hospital from fentanyl overdose
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler died at a Mesa hospital on Sunday, days after overdosing on fentanyl. Apache Junction officers responded to the area of Tomahawk Road and Broadway Avenue last week, where police say a three-year-old boy had taken fentanyl, possibly a pill. His family rushed him to the hospital and he was treated with Narcan, but on Thursday he had to be airlifted to another hospital in Mesa. The child was put on life support but died Sunday evening, investigators said.
AZFamily
Man shot, killed in west Phoenix was allegedly attempting break in
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who was shot and killed in a west Phoenix shooting Saturday night was allegedly trying to break into a residence, Phoenix police say. Police say as the suspect allegedly tried to break into the home near 44th and Whitton avenues, a woman inside called for help from a male family member. A man soon came to the front of the house to help and started arguing with the suspect. That’s when the man attempting the break-in made threats and raised up a black object.
Woman steals ambulance from Phoenix hospital, police say
PHOENIX — A woman is in jail after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a west Phoenix hospital and driving it across town, the Phoenix Police Department said. Around 1 in the morning on Sunday, police got the call that an ambulance had been stolen from Banner Estrella Medical Center near Thomas Road and Loop-101.
ABC 15 News
Man shot and killed by Goodyear police after shooting own brother Monday
GOODYEAR, AZ — A shooting suspect was shot and killed by officers in the West Valley early Monday morning. Police were first called to a shooting in the area of Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street around 1:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with...
Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found
Tucson Police Department says missing15-year-old Cheyanne Garcia has been found safe. Police had been looking for her since Saturday.
AZFamily
Scottsdale Molotov cocktail suspect kept ingredient lists, receipts in mother’s home, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The man allegedly responsible for four separate Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale was arrested on Friday, and court papers say he kept ingredient lists and purchase receipts in his mother’s home. Bradley Holmes, 55, was arrested by Scottsdale Police Department officers after they found...
fox10phoenix.com
Coyote hanging out in Phoenix neighborhood
We're taking a look at the photos and videos captured of a coyote in a Phoenix neighborhood captured by @gregconnphotography. Amy Burnett with Arizona Game and Fish says it's more common to see urban coyotes out this time of year because it's the beginning of the breeding season.
AZFamily
Suspect dead after alleged home invasion attempt in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after allegedly trying to break into a home with three others in El Mirage Saturday evening. El Mirage Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in a neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and Ventura Street. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.
