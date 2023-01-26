ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spalding County, GA

wuga.org

Kemp approves $250 million in bonds for workforce housing

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has approved the issuing of a quarter-billion dollars in bonds for the Georgia Housing and Finance Authority to finance loans to build new housing for low and middle-income Georgians. Kemp's executive order, signed last week, puts the focus on housing affordability as companies like Hyundai, Rivian,...
GEORGIA STATE
weisradio.com

Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way

Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
ROME, GA
Grice Connect

Interstate closure advisory for the 16@95 Improvement Projects

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Governor Brian Kemp’s Workforce Housing Initiative

Given the sound economic conditions of the state economy in FY 2022, fiscal revenue surpluses exceed expectations and foreseeable economic development. During the 2023 legislative session, Governor Brian Kemp recommended reallocating $35.7 million to OneGeorgia to establish the Rural Workforce Housing Fund. This fund will allow local development and housing authorities to prepare land for housing developments to support upcoming economic development projects and ensure the state has access to quality workforce housing.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

SWGA registered nurses trained to insert Nexaplon devices

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select registered nurses (RN) to insert Nexaplon devices. Nexaplon is a soft and flexible hormonal implant that is about the size of a small match. The implant is easily inserted just under the skin of the upper arm after an anesthetic is used.
ALBANY, GA
11Alive

Water main break reported in unincorporated Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — Crews are working to repair a major water main break in unincorporated Decatur this Saturday morning, according to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM). The break, reported at Celia Way, affects a 36-inch-diameter water main and could cause disruptions to water service for residents...
DECATUR, GA
The Georgia Sun

Expect heavy rainfall in Central Georgia today

Central Georgia residents are advised to prepare for heavy rainfall as a weather system moves into the area. The National Weather Service has included part of central Georgia in a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall, which could lead to isolated flooding concerns. The expected rainfall of 2to 3 inches in...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County church collects cold weather gear for homeless community

CONLEY, Ga. - A local church in Conley took part in a unique campaign to provide much-needed assistance to the homeless community Sunday afternoon. The Wings of Faith Church participated in the ‘Cover Me Campaign’, collected socks, coats and blankets for the homeless community. Church leaders told FOX...
CONLEY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler announces her retirement

Cobb County Elections Director Janine Eveler is retiring after 18 years of service. The county issued the following public information release:. Cobb County’s Board of Elections and Registration will launch a nationwide search for a new Elections Director after Janine Eveler announced her retirement. Eveler sent the board her...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Raising the age looks to be a boon, not a budget buster

Once a national leader in criminal justice reform, Georgia is tied for dead last in one justice-related metric. It is one of only three states that automatically treats all 17-year-olds as adults in the justice system—a misguided policy that lawmakers need to reverse. There have been successive attempts to...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Ga Dept of Human Services Receives Approval to Renew Simplified Process for Seniors Applying for SNAP

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced Wednesday the approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
GEORGIA STATE

