New video shows intensity of tornado that swept through Spalding County earlier this month
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office has released new video of one of the several tornadoes that ripped through the area earlier this month. The sheriff released dashcam video of one of the storms that ravaged Spalding County near the intersection of Highway 16 West and McDonough Road.
Kemp approves $250 million in bonds for workforce housing
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has approved the issuing of a quarter-billion dollars in bonds for the Georgia Housing and Finance Authority to finance loans to build new housing for low and middle-income Georgians. Kemp's executive order, signed last week, puts the focus on housing affordability as companies like Hyundai, Rivian,...
Video: Winds from deadly Georgia storm system tip over tractor trailer
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Video shared by law enforcement shows just some of the destruction caused by a tornado earlier this month in Georgia. The video above was shared Monday by the Spalding County Sheriff's Office. In the video, you can see the winds picking up as vehicles travel...
Gwinnett commission approves overhaul of special-needs playground
The playground at Bay Creek Park will be made more accessible, according to the county.
Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way
Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
Interstate closure advisory for the 16@95 Improvement Projects
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
Georgia to send back $10M of unused COVID-relief housing funds
Atlanta city officials say they were unable to allocate millions of dollars in COVID-relief funds to citizens in the time allotted. They say they now have to send the rest back to Washington, D.C.
‘It was heart wrenching ‘: Cobb County law officials react to video of Tyre Nichols beating
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Hours before the video of brutal beating of Tyre Nichols was released, every law enforcement agency in Cobb County denounced police brutality. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with police chiefs at the Cobb County police department and in Austell, both reacting to the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols..
Governor Brian Kemp’s Workforce Housing Initiative
Given the sound economic conditions of the state economy in FY 2022, fiscal revenue surpluses exceed expectations and foreseeable economic development. During the 2023 legislative session, Governor Brian Kemp recommended reallocating $35.7 million to OneGeorgia to establish the Rural Workforce Housing Fund. This fund will allow local development and housing authorities to prepare land for housing developments to support upcoming economic development projects and ensure the state has access to quality workforce housing.
SWGA registered nurses trained to insert Nexaplon devices
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select registered nurses (RN) to insert Nexaplon devices. Nexaplon is a soft and flexible hormonal implant that is about the size of a small match. The implant is easily inserted just under the skin of the upper arm after an anesthetic is used.
Driver swims to safety after car plunges over 700 meters into Chattahoochee River, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver was rescued after their car sank into the Chattahoochee River Monday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Cobb County police says, its Underwater Search and Recovery Team responded to a report of a car submerged in the river.
Water main break reported in unincorporated Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. — Crews are working to repair a major water main break in unincorporated Decatur this Saturday morning, according to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM). The break, reported at Celia Way, affects a 36-inch-diameter water main and could cause disruptions to water service for residents...
Expect heavy rainfall in Central Georgia today
Central Georgia residents are advised to prepare for heavy rainfall as a weather system moves into the area. The National Weather Service has included part of central Georgia in a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall, which could lead to isolated flooding concerns. The expected rainfall of 2to 3 inches in...
DeKalb County animal shelter continues push for adoptions as euthanasia deadline approaches
The LifeLine Animal Project provided an update this week as efforts to find homes for at least 150 dogs in DeKalb County continue. On Jan. 24th, LifeLine said 150 dogs at the DeKalb County shelter needed to find homes in the next seven days, or they would have to be euthanized due to the lack of space in the shelter.
Clayton County church collects cold weather gear for homeless community
CONLEY, Ga. - A local church in Conley took part in a unique campaign to provide much-needed assistance to the homeless community Sunday afternoon. The Wings of Faith Church participated in the ‘Cover Me Campaign’, collected socks, coats and blankets for the homeless community. Church leaders told FOX...
Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler announces her retirement
Cobb County Elections Director Janine Eveler is retiring after 18 years of service. The county issued the following public information release:. Cobb County’s Board of Elections and Registration will launch a nationwide search for a new Elections Director after Janine Eveler announced her retirement. Eveler sent the board her...
20+ practicing Georgia nurses obtained licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts, feds say
ATLANTA — Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray has learned that 22 nurses practicing in Georgia have allegedly obtained their licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts. The Georgia Board of Nursing has sent them letters asking them to voluntarily surrender their nursing licenses within 30 days. Those letters were...
Raising the age looks to be a boon, not a budget buster
Once a national leader in criminal justice reform, Georgia is tied for dead last in one justice-related metric. It is one of only three states that automatically treats all 17-year-olds as adults in the justice system—a misguided policy that lawmakers need to reverse. There have been successive attempts to...
Ga Dept of Human Services Receives Approval to Renew Simplified Process for Seniors Applying for SNAP
The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced Wednesday the approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
Slow down! Officials lower speed limit both directions on GA 400 highway
ATLANTA - Roadsters used to going 65 mph on Georgia State Route 400 are in for a rude awakening. The Georgia Department of Transportation has officially lowered the speed limit for both the northbound and southbound highway lanes to 55 mph. The new signs have already been posted. FOX 5...
