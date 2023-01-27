ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

foxla.com

Violent dognapping in Bell Gardens captured on video

BELL GARDENS, Calif. - Police in Bell Gardens are searching for a woman they say attacked a pet store owner on a sidewalk in broad daylight and stole a one-month-old maltipoo puppy. The attack happened on Jan. 30. Bell Gardens police said they received a call from a business owner...
BELL GARDENS, CA
foxla.com

California Tesla driver charged for road rage attacks caught on camera

LOS ANGELES - The Tesla driver allegedly caught on camera in a road rage incident in Glendale was charged Tuesday for at least three attacks on Los Angeles County drivers going back to June 2022, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced. The California Highway Patrol arrested Nathaniel Walter...
GLENDALE, CA
foxla.com

California Tesla driver caught on video in suspected road rage attack arrested

LOS ANGELES - The Tesla driver accused of being behind a road rage attack that was caught on video on a Southern California freeway has been arrested, authorities announced. Officials with the California Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 36-year-old Nathaniel Walter Radimak of Los Angeles. He was arrested by CHP’s Major Crimes Unit in Torrance on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man fatally stabbed outside Westlake Metro station

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death outside a Los Angeles Metro station. The victim, 28-year-old Adrian Alberto Casillas, was found inside the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro stop Tuesday around 9 p.m. Investigators said someone stabbed Casillas outside the station located near Wilshire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

DTLA churro vendor Angeles Rodriguez killed in suspected DUI crash

LOS ANGELES - The community is mourning a beloved street food vendor who was killed by a suspected drunk driver while she was on her way to work. Angeles Rodriguez, who was known for selling churros in the downtown Los Angeles area, was killed in a suspected DUI crash that happened in South Los Angeles the morning of Sunday, Jan. 22, according to family members.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3 found dead inside Montclair home

MONTCLAIR, Calif. - Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Montclair, officials said. Deputies were called to a two-story home in the 4800 block of Ramona Place, located near the intersection of Phillips Boulevard and Monte...
MONTCLAIR, CA
foxla.com

3 family members found shot to death in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. - Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after three family members were found dead inside a home in Ontario. Deputies were called to a two-story home in the 4800 block of Ramona Place, located near the intersection of Phillips Boulevard and Monte Vista Avenue, around 9:05 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers found three adults dead at the scene.
ONTARIO, CA
foxla.com

Fight between students leads to stabbing at Tustin High School

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Officials said a fight between two Orange County high school students took a tense and dangerous turn in Tustin Tuesday. The Tustin Police Department responded to a call from Tustin High School a little after 12:15 p.m. According to police, one student was taken into custody while the other student was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The student who was injured is expected to be okay. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
TUSTIN, CA
foxla.com

2 French bulldogs, Boxer puppy stolen in LA

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for three dogs stolen from their owners in Los Angeles recently, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. In three separate bulletins, the LAPD detailed the grand thefts of Dodger, a 1-year-old French bulldog, and Havoc, also a French bulldog, as well as the theft of Boxer puppy Rocker, who was stolen during a burglary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

California anti-human trafficking operation nets 368 arrests

LOS ANGELES - An anti-human trafficking operation in California resulted in the arrests of 368 people, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday. 82 law enforcement agencies, along with victim advocacy groups, conducted a statewide operation focusing on the rescue of ‘commercially sexually exploited victims and the apprehension of their exploiters.’
LOS ANGELES, CA

