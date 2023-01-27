ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Officials said a fight between two Orange County high school students took a tense and dangerous turn in Tustin Tuesday. The Tustin Police Department responded to a call from Tustin High School a little after 12:15 p.m. According to police, one student was taken into custody while the other student was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The student who was injured is expected to be okay. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

TUSTIN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO