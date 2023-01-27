Read full article on original website
Bicyclist killed after being hit from behind, attacked by driver on PCH in Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - A bicyclist has died after they were hit from behind while riding on the Pacific Coast Highway in the Dana Point area, then attacked by the driver that hit them. The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a call of a cyclist being hit by a...
2 killed in pursuit-crash in Panorama City
The identities of the victims have not been released. Officials have not released the identities of the two people in custody from the suspect pickup truck.
Violent dognapping in Bell Gardens captured on video
BELL GARDENS, Calif. - Police in Bell Gardens are searching for a woman they say attacked a pet store owner on a sidewalk in broad daylight and stole a one-month-old maltipoo puppy. The attack happened on Jan. 30. Bell Gardens police said they received a call from a business owner...
Police chase turns deadly: Two bystanders killed in pursuit crash in Panorama City
LOS ANGELES - A police chase across Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley took a horrific turn – ending with the deaths of two innocent bystanders Tuesday night. SkyFOX was over a multiple-vehicle wreck around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Lanark Street in Panorama City. Prior...
California Tesla driver charged for road rage attacks caught on camera
LOS ANGELES - The Tesla driver allegedly caught on camera in a road rage incident in Glendale was charged Tuesday for at least three attacks on Los Angeles County drivers going back to June 2022, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced. The California Highway Patrol arrested Nathaniel Walter...
California Tesla driver caught on video in suspected road rage attack arrested
LOS ANGELES - The Tesla driver accused of being behind a road rage attack that was caught on video on a Southern California freeway has been arrested, authorities announced. Officials with the California Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 36-year-old Nathaniel Walter Radimak of Los Angeles. He was arrested by CHP’s Major Crimes Unit in Torrance on Sunday.
La Crescenta schools locked down after reports of suspicious person on campus, suspect arrested
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One man is in custody Wednesday night after Crescenta Valley High School and neighboring La Crescenta Elementary were placed on lockdown, according to officials. Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the high school at the corner of Community and Ramsdell avenues around noon, after...
Darnell Calhoun: Family of slain Riverside County deputy reopens beloved restaurant
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Less than three weeks after Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun was killed while responding to a domestic violence call near Lake Elsinore, the beloved Calhoun family restaurant reopened. Calhoun's Family Texas Barbecue is well-loved by the local community; but since Deputy Calhoun’s tragic death on...
Man fatally stabbed outside Westlake Metro station
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death outside a Los Angeles Metro station. The victim, 28-year-old Adrian Alberto Casillas, was found inside the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro stop Tuesday around 9 p.m. Investigators said someone stabbed Casillas outside the station located near Wilshire...
DTLA churro vendor Angeles Rodriguez killed in suspected DUI crash
LOS ANGELES - The community is mourning a beloved street food vendor who was killed by a suspected drunk driver while she was on her way to work. Angeles Rodriguez, who was known for selling churros in the downtown Los Angeles area, was killed in a suspected DUI crash that happened in South Los Angeles the morning of Sunday, Jan. 22, according to family members.
Man who allegedly threatened to stab people inside Commerce Casino taken into custody
COMMERCE, Calif. - A suspect allegedly armed with a knife at the Commerce Casino was taken into custody after a standoff with sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. A witness told FOX 11 the suspect threatened to stab everyone inside a poker room. That's...
Yucaipa officials searching for 2 suspects who stole keys from gym bag, broke into home
YUCAIPA, Calif. - Police in Yucaipa are searching for two women after they say one of them broke into a gym locker, stole a woman's keys, drove off with their car, then broke into her house with a second suspect later that night. The incident happened on Dec. 19, 2022....
3 found dead inside Montclair home
MONTCLAIR, Calif. - Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Montclair, officials said. Deputies were called to a two-story home in the 4800 block of Ramona Place, located near the intersection of Phillips Boulevard and Monte...
3 family members found shot to death in Ontario
ONTARIO, Calif. - Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after three family members were found dead inside a home in Ontario. Deputies were called to a two-story home in the 4800 block of Ramona Place, located near the intersection of Phillips Boulevard and Monte Vista Avenue, around 9:05 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers found three adults dead at the scene.
Tesla driver accused of road rage arrested in Torrance
At least 10 drivers have come forward saying they've had scary road rage run-ins with 36-year-old Nathaniel Walter Radimak of Los Angeles. Radimak was arrested in Torrance.
Anthony Lowe: Double amputee armed with knife shot, killed by police in LA's Huntington Park
LOS ANGELES - Loved ones are demanding justice for Anthony Lowe, a man in a wheelchair who was armed with a knife when police in Huntington Park shot him to death on Slauson Avenue. Back in January 26, the Huntington Park police responded to a stabbing call. When officers found...
Fight between students leads to stabbing at Tustin High School
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Officials said a fight between two Orange County high school students took a tense and dangerous turn in Tustin Tuesday. The Tustin Police Department responded to a call from Tustin High School a little after 12:15 p.m. According to police, one student was taken into custody while the other student was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The student who was injured is expected to be okay. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
LAPD finds sniper rifle, AR from home of man who lived in Hollywood high-rise apartment with large windows
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police are thanking the public and security staff for preventing a possible mass shooting from taking place. This comes as police found a sniper rifle, two assault rifles and a "thousand of rounds" of ammo from the home of a man who lived in a Hollywood high-rise apartment with large windows.
2 French bulldogs, Boxer puppy stolen in LA
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for three dogs stolen from their owners in Los Angeles recently, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. In three separate bulletins, the LAPD detailed the grand thefts of Dodger, a 1-year-old French bulldog, and Havoc, also a French bulldog, as well as the theft of Boxer puppy Rocker, who was stolen during a burglary.
California anti-human trafficking operation nets 368 arrests
LOS ANGELES - An anti-human trafficking operation in California resulted in the arrests of 368 people, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday. 82 law enforcement agencies, along with victim advocacy groups, conducted a statewide operation focusing on the rescue of ‘commercially sexually exploited victims and the apprehension of their exploiters.’
