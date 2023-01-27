Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Related
mprnews.org
Winter's coldest temps may peak this week
It’s the dead of winter in Minnesota and we all know winter can hang on for a couple more months in any given year. I’m reminded of that classic Sears Diehard battery commercial this time of year. Those were the good old days of winter in Minnesota. Of...
We’ve Officially Made It Through the 10 Darkest Weeks of the Year
Spring is coming. Not super soon, but soon enough. January 25th marked the 5th week since Winter Solstice (December 21st) meaning the 10 darkest weeks of the year are done and over with. The five weeks leading up to the solstice, starting around mid-November are five of the darkest of...
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
Fun Experiments To Try In Minnesota’s Arctic Cold
Well would you look at that! Another cold snap is on tap here in the great state of Minnesota. While most of us are content to semi-hibernate and hide inside, others are looking for adventure and excitement during the depressingly dark and cold midwestern winter months. While I can't exactly promise lifelong memories in this space, I have a list here of some fun experiments that you can only do when it is this cold outside.
mprnews.org
How cold before school is canceled in Minnesota? All depends on the district
When the temperature drops, students and parents might wonder how cold it has to get before their school calls off classes. Turns out, it all depends on the school district. Minneapolis Public Schools policy states it considers holding an e-learning day if wind chill forecasts for the following morning reach negative 35 degrees or colder with winds of at least 5 to 10 mph around 6:30 a.m.
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
Subzero wind chills in Minnesota most of this week
January in Minnesota. Isn't it lovely? Actually, January 2023 has been warmer than a typical January in Minnesota, but we're now a couple of days into a cold blast that will stick around most of the week. Wind chill readings throughout Minnesota will be well below zero all day Monday...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bitter cold headed for Wisconsin; winter snowstorm totals add up
MILWAUKEE - The snow from a winter storm has moved out, and now southeast Wisconsin needs to brace for bitter cold. Several inches of snow were reported across the entire FOX6 News viewing area. Most spots were between 5 inches and 8 inches – with some spots exceeding that total. Monitor the latest snowfall totals.
Minnesota utilities ask residents to reduce power, heating use as cold snap induces peak demand
Energy providers in Minnesota are calling on residents to reduce their energy usage Monday evening and Tuesday as the cold snap sweeping across the central U.S. is inducing peak energy demand. Temperatures have plunged below zero in Minnesota and it's also frigid – in relative terms – in states that...
Paul Douglas: Cold week ahead but a long term warm up is on the way
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas says even if it isn’t going to set records, prepare for a chilly couple of days. But by the weekend and for the next few weeks, he sees temps hovering around 30.
KIMT
Bitterly cold conditions expected for Monday morning
Arctic air has settled in across the Upper Midwest sending temperatures below zero and wind chills even lower. Temperatures are expected to be near -10°F Monday morning and wind chill values will be in the -20° to -30° range across southern Minnesota and North Iowa. With these conditions, frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes on any exposed skin. Temperatures are expected to gradually warm back up for Tuesday and more so into Wednesday.
mprnews.org
Blackout plates, popular in other states, may be headed for Minnesota
Minnesota could soon add a new specialty license plate that officials believe will quickly become a popular option. Gov. Tim Walz is recommending authorization of what are known as blackout plates — license plates with a dark or black background and white lettering. The Minnesota agency that issues plates...
Get a Taste of the Minnesota State Fair Over Memorial Weekend
Memorial weekend is the unofficial start to Summer in Minnesota. And we all try to pack as much as we possibly can over the 3-4 months of warm weather. The Minnesota state fair, otherwise known as the Great Minnesota Get Together happens every year (unless there's a pandemic) for the 12 days leading up to and including Labor Day. Which is also the unofficial end of Summer.
Blowing Snow Causing Hazardous Road Conditions
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The snow that fell overnight combined with the high winds are causing tough travel conditions on the rural roads. Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says in the St. Cloud region troopers are responding to several crashes, spin-outs, and jackknifed semis on Interstate 94 from Moorhead to St. Cloud.
Snow, freezing rain could make for dicey road conditions in Metro Detroit as temperatures drop
Metro Detroiters are dealing with slick roads Sunday morning after the latest round of winter weather hit the area. Untreated roads are expected to remain icy as temperatures drop throughout the day.
Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories
MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us have felt the heaviness of the past few years. from a global pandemic to a murder in Minneapolis that led to calls for justice across the world.It was enough for one Minnesota couple to take action the only way they knew how. They sold their home and hit the road. John Noltner is Minnesota-based, but he's roamed the world, snapping images for national magazines. He decided to take a break from his career to better understand his country."This is a project I started in Minnesota. It eventually led us on a road trip across the United...
Wind Chill Advisory Tonight & Monday Morning for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for all of southern Minnesota in effect from 2:00 am overnight tonight through 10:00 am Monday morning. Overnight wind chills as low as -25 could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. This Wind Child Advisory...
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0