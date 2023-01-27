ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

mprnews.org

Winter's coldest temps may peak this week

It’s the dead of winter in Minnesota and we all know winter can hang on for a couple more months in any given year. I’m reminded of that classic Sears Diehard battery commercial this time of year. Those were the good old days of winter in Minnesota. Of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Fun Experiments To Try In Minnesota’s Arctic Cold

Well would you look at that! Another cold snap is on tap here in the great state of Minnesota. While most of us are content to semi-hibernate and hide inside, others are looking for adventure and excitement during the depressingly dark and cold midwestern winter months. While I can't exactly promise lifelong memories in this space, I have a list here of some fun experiments that you can only do when it is this cold outside.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

How cold before school is canceled in Minnesota? All depends on the district

When the temperature drops, students and parents might wonder how cold it has to get before their school calls off classes. Turns out, it all depends on the school district. Minneapolis Public Schools policy states it considers holding an e-learning day if wind chill forecasts for the following morning reach negative 35 degrees or colder with winds of at least 5 to 10 mph around 6:30 a.m.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bitter cold headed for Wisconsin; winter snowstorm totals add up

MILWAUKEE - The snow from a winter storm has moved out, and now southeast Wisconsin needs to brace for bitter cold. Several inches of snow were reported across the entire FOX6 News viewing area. Most spots were between 5 inches and 8 inches – with some spots exceeding that total. Monitor the latest snowfall totals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KIMT

Bitterly cold conditions expected for Monday morning

Arctic air has settled in across the Upper Midwest sending temperatures below zero and wind chills even lower. Temperatures are expected to be near -10°F Monday morning and wind chill values will be in the -20° to -30° range across southern Minnesota and North Iowa. With these conditions, frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes on any exposed skin. Temperatures are expected to gradually warm back up for Tuesday and more so into Wednesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Blackout plates, popular in other states, may be headed for Minnesota

Minnesota could soon add a new specialty license plate that officials believe will quickly become a popular option. Gov. Tim Walz is recommending authorization of what are known as blackout plates — license plates with a dark or black background and white lettering. The Minnesota agency that issues plates...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Get a Taste of the Minnesota State Fair Over Memorial Weekend

Memorial weekend is the unofficial start to Summer in Minnesota. And we all try to pack as much as we possibly can over the 3-4 months of warm weather. The Minnesota state fair, otherwise known as the Great Minnesota Get Together happens every year (unless there's a pandemic) for the 12 days leading up to and including Labor Day. Which is also the unofficial end of Summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Blowing Snow Causing Hazardous Road Conditions

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The snow that fell overnight combined with the high winds are causing tough travel conditions on the rural roads. Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says in the St. Cloud region troopers are responding to several crashes, spin-outs, and jackknifed semis on Interstate 94 from Moorhead to St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us have felt the heaviness of the past few years. from a global pandemic to a murder in Minneapolis that led to calls for justice across the world.It was enough for one Minnesota couple to take action the only way they knew how. They sold their home and hit the road. John Noltner is Minnesota-based, but he's roamed the world, snapping images for national magazines. He decided to take a break from his career to better understand his country."This is a project I started in Minnesota. It eventually led us on a road trip across the United...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
