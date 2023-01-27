Read full article on original website
Related
ABC30 Fresno
Lakers welcome back LeBron Davis, Anthony Davis against Knicks
NEW YORK -- LeBron James will return to the lineup Tuesday night against the New York Knicks, making his first appearance at Madison Square Garden in three years. James sat out of the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday because of "significant soreness" in his left foot, according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham.
ABC30 Fresno
Lakers' Russell Westbrook 'grateful' as march up record book continues
NEW YORK -- LeBron James isn't the only Los Angeles Lakers player making remarkable moves in the record books while the team remains pedestrian in the standings. Guard Russell Westbrook(8,972) passed Gary Payton(8,966) for No. 10 on the NBA's all-time assists list during the Lakers' 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.
ABC30 Fresno
Stephen Curry visits Taylor Robertson after 3-pointer record
Two days after setting the NCAA women's basketball career record for 3-pointers, Oklahoma Sooners guard Taylor Robertson had another major life highlight: meeting Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, the NBA's all-time 3-point leader. Robertson broke the record with her 498th 3-pointer Saturday in Oklahoma's 86-78 loss against the Iowa...
ABC30 Fresno
LeBron James' first triple-double of season lifts Lakers at MSG
NEW YORK -- As the fanfare for LeBron James' quest for the NBA's all-time scoring record reached a fever pitch on Tuesday -- playing in the world's most famous arena in the city where the longtime No. 1 scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was born -- James made his mark with his passing.
ABC30 Fresno
Rui Hachimura pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant with No. 28
Rui Hachimura is wearing No. 28 with the Los Angeles Lakers -- and he's got a great reason for it. The forward, who was traded by the Washington Wizards to the Lakers last week for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, told owner Jeannie Buss that he settled on the number to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
ABC30 Fresno
Kyrie Irving lauds former teammate LeBron James after Nets' win
NEW YORK -- As Kyrie Irving watches Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continue to rise up the NBA record books at age 38, he does so with admiration, but not surprise. Irving, the Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard, spent three years playing with James as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the pair helped the franchise win the 2016 NBA championship.
ABC30 Fresno
Former All-Star Dexter Fowler retires after 14 years in MLB
Former All-Star center fielder Dexter Fowler is retiring after 14 years in the big leagues, he announced in a social media post Tuesday. "It's here. I'm hanging up my cleats," Fowler wrote. Fowler, 36, played for five teams in his career, bursting onto the national scene in 2015 and 2016...
Comments / 0