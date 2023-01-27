Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2news.com
Man That Shot Firearm in Fernley Neighborhood Taken Into Custody
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order has been lifted. LCSO issued the shelter in place order for the Southwest Meadows...
mynews4.com
More arrests made in gang-related shooting that injured multiple teens in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Three more suspects are behind bars after an apparent gang-related shooting left multiple teens hurt in Carson City last week. Juan Mena and Miguel Vargas both 18 years old were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home in Moundhouse. Police said both men were arrested for weapons-related charges stemming from their involvement in the incident.
2news.com
Barricaded Suspect Taken into Custody, Shelter in Place still in effect
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order will be removed after deputies clear the area. LCSO issued a shelter in place...
2news.com
Man Arrested In Fatal Carson City Crash
Edward Barbosa is facing multiple charges including Driving under the Influence causing death. The crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of U.S. 50 and College Parkway.
2news.com
Nevada State Police Identify Driver in Fatal Crash in Lyon County
Nevada State Police (NSP) have identified a driver that died in a crash on Sunday in Lyon County. NSP responded to the crash on I-80 east of mile marker 53 in Lyon County on January 29 just after 6 a.m. Upon police arrival, it was determined that a white Ford...
mynews4.com
Carson City man killed when struck outside his disabled vehicle on I-580
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in Washoe County when he was hit by a truck while outside his disabled vehicle on I-580. The Nevada State Police responded to a reported crash at the location of southbound I-580, north of mile marker 13 in Washoe County around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 24.
2news.com
Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Nevada State Police say a Carson City man was killed in a crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City Saturday night. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 50 and College Parkway. NSP says a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was heading west on U.S. 50 while...
fernleyreporter.com
Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday
The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
2news.com
Two Men On Parole Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Cars At Sparks Business
Both men were charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of burglary tools. Both men are on active parole or probation with Nevada Parole and Probation.
2news.com
Sparks Police warn locals of phone scam
The Sparks Police Department has been made aware of citizens receiving calls from our dispatch number advising them they had a warrant and asking them for their personal information. Please remember, the Sparks Police Department will never call and ask for money or your personal information. If you get a...
mynews4.com
Investigation underway after employee dies at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a Reno Sparks Visitor Authority employee died at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Monday. RSCVA president and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement the incident happened on Monday, January 30 and the employee has since died at a local hospital.
kkoh.com
Washoe County Animal Services Looking For Woman And Dog Involved in Attack
Washoe County Regional Animal Services is asking for the public’s help finding a woman and her dog who were allegedly involved in an attack. Animal services said the woman is Heather Brashear, described as white in her 30s and possibly homeless. The dog, Bandit, is a tan-and-white pit bull mix. The attack happened last Thursday at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. The person who was attacked suffered severe injuries.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office begins saturation patrols
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says they will begin their first saturation patrols Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning. Friday’s saturation patrol will center around the town of Fernley, but Sheriff Brad Pope says it will be the first of many for the county.
mynews4.com
Carson City coffee shop cleared to reopen after multiple health district violations
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — After being forced to shut down in mid-January due to various health and safety violations — a popular coffee shop in downtown Carson City has been cleared to reopen for business. Comma Coffee, which sits in the heart of the capital...
FOX Reno
Nevada Police trooper vehicle struck multiple times on I-80
LOCKWOOD, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crash involving a Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NHP) trooper's vehicle happened on I-80 near Lockwood on Sunday morning. The crash happened on Jan. 29 when a trooper was responding to an incident on I-80. The vehicle was struck by one car while the trooper was inside, then subsequently struck by three more vehicles that authorities say were traveling too fast for winter conditions.
2news.com
New Traffic Signal on Vista Blvd. To Be Activated Thursday
The City of Sparks will activate a recently-installed traffic signal on Vista Blvd. on Thursday. The new light is located between Vista Del Rancho Parkway and Peppergrass Drive. The signal was installed to allow safer access to Golden Triangle Way and the Golden Triangle Development on the south side of...
2news.com
Investigation Underway After Fire Breaks Out on High Street in Reno
Reno firefighters are investigating what caused flames to break out at an apartment complex Monday morning. The fire happened at the Jet Apartments on High Street just before 9:30 a.m. Firefighters say the fire started in between floor joints but no one was hurt. The fire impacted a unit on...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: is county neglecting viewer's flooded road?
Reno, NEV — Viewer MK Lankford who lives outside of Fallon wrote in asking if Churchill County should be doing more to maintain his road which ended up getting flooded after our last storm. Lankford says there was so much water he couldn't get out of the driveway and he couldn't get his trash picked up either.
2news.com
City Of Reno & RTC Add New Traffic Signal To Busy Streets
RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. RTC Flips Switch on New Traffic Signal at S. Meadows and Wilbur May Pkwy. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution in and around the newly signalized intersection as people get used to the new traffic signal.
2news.com
Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks
Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
Comments / 0