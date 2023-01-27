ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernley, NV

2news.com

Man That Shot Firearm in Fernley Neighborhood Taken Into Custody

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order has been lifted. LCSO issued the shelter in place order for the Southwest Meadows...
FERNLEY, NV
mynews4.com

More arrests made in gang-related shooting that injured multiple teens in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Three more suspects are behind bars after an apparent gang-related shooting left multiple teens hurt in Carson City last week. Juan Mena and Miguel Vargas both 18 years old were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home in Moundhouse. Police said both men were arrested for weapons-related charges stemming from their involvement in the incident.
CARSON CITY, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday

The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police warn locals of phone scam

The Sparks Police Department has been made aware of citizens receiving calls from our dispatch number advising them they had a warrant and asking them for their personal information. Please remember, the Sparks Police Department will never call and ask for money or your personal information. If you get a...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Investigation underway after employee dies at Reno-Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a Reno Sparks Visitor Authority employee died at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Monday. RSCVA president and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement the incident happened on Monday, January 30 and the employee has since died at a local hospital.
RENO, NV
kkoh.com

Washoe County Animal Services Looking For Woman And Dog Involved in Attack

Washoe County Regional Animal Services is asking for the public’s help finding a woman and her dog who were allegedly involved in an attack. Animal services said the woman is Heather Brashear, described as white in her 30s and possibly homeless. The dog, Bandit, is a tan-and-white pit bull mix. The attack happened last Thursday at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. The person who was attacked suffered severe injuries.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office begins saturation patrols

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says they will begin their first saturation patrols Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning. Friday’s saturation patrol will center around the town of Fernley, but Sheriff Brad Pope says it will be the first of many for the county.
LYON COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Nevada Police trooper vehicle struck multiple times on I-80

LOCKWOOD, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crash involving a Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NHP) trooper's vehicle happened on I-80 near Lockwood on Sunday morning. The crash happened on Jan. 29 when a trooper was responding to an incident on I-80. The vehicle was struck by one car while the trooper was inside, then subsequently struck by three more vehicles that authorities say were traveling too fast for winter conditions.
LOCKWOOD, NV
2news.com

New Traffic Signal on Vista Blvd. To Be Activated Thursday

The City of Sparks will activate a recently-installed traffic signal on Vista Blvd. on Thursday. The new light is located between Vista Del Rancho Parkway and Peppergrass Drive. The signal was installed to allow safer access to Golden Triangle Way and the Golden Triangle Development on the south side of...
2news.com

Investigation Underway After Fire Breaks Out on High Street in Reno

Reno firefighters are investigating what caused flames to break out at an apartment complex Monday morning. The fire happened at the Jet Apartments on High Street just before 9:30 a.m. Firefighters say the fire started in between floor joints but no one was hurt. The fire impacted a unit on...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: is county neglecting viewer's flooded road?

Reno, NEV — Viewer MK Lankford who lives outside of Fallon wrote in asking if Churchill County should be doing more to maintain his road which ended up getting flooded after our last storm. Lankford says there was so much water he couldn't get out of the driveway and he couldn't get his trash picked up either.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
2news.com

City Of Reno & RTC Add New Traffic Signal To Busy Streets

RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. RTC Flips Switch on New Traffic Signal at S. Meadows and Wilbur May Pkwy. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution in and around the newly signalized intersection as people get used to the new traffic signal.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks

Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
SPARKS, NV

