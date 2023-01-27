ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Salem Man Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Michael Rosa, 62, of Salem, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud, First Assistant United States Attorney Jay McCormack announced today. According to court documents and statements made in court, Rosa defrauded New Hampshire Employment Security (NHES), which administers the unemployment insurance program in New Hampshire. In March 2020,...
SALEM, NH
Moose’s Pals: Neira is a Confident, Independent Woman

Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and an adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
CONCORD, NH
Roger Wood’s Journal of the Tragic Space Shuttle Challenger Explosion

On Jan. 27, 1986, I sat in a motel room in Florida watching the New England Patriots get trounced 45 to 3 by the Chicago Bears in their first Superbowl Appearance. After the lopsided loss, I said to the other reporters, “At least tomorrow will be a great day for New England.” I was referring to the history-making flight of Concord High School teacher Christa McAuliffe, who had been chosen from a nationwide pool to be the first teacher in space aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger. Months before, I interviewed Christa during a celebration parade in her home town. Jan. 28, 1986, was to be a joyous day for her family and the state of New Hampshire.
CONCORD, NH
Rotary Club Marks 100th Anniversary Presenting $100,000 To Portsmouth

While the city of Portsmouth celebrates its 400 anniversary this year, the city’s Rotary Club organization marks its 100th. To celebrate that milestone, the service organization has presented the city with $100,000. As podcast producer Roger Wood finds out, the club has also partnered with many local organizations to provide funding and assistance. Ben Wheeler is past president of the club.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Dr. Marc Lessard: UNH Institute for Earth, Oceans & Space Collaborates with NASA to Study Aurora Borealis

Rockets carrying UNH technology examine electrons that create aurora. This NASA mission, called Aurora Current and Electrodynamics Structure II (ACES II) Listen here: https://d2iwv8pn9yf3nf.cloudfront.net/cGgPO4Kd2.mp3. Rockets carrying UNH technology examine electrons that create aurora. Dr. Marc Lessard and both undergraduate and graduate students at UNH are at the cutting edge of...
DURHAM, NH
