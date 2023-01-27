Read full article on original website
July Trial Date Set for Logan Clegg Accused in Concord Homicides of Retired Couple
CONCORD – When Logan Clegg appeared in court Monday accused of murdering Stephen and Djeswende Reid last April, it was unknown if his mother Tisha Clegg or any family members were watching via Webex from Washington state. Tisha Clegg works as a paralegal in Spokane, Wash., and could not...
Salem Man Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic
Michael Rosa, 62, of Salem, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud, First Assistant United States Attorney Jay McCormack announced today. According to court documents and statements made in court, Rosa defrauded New Hampshire Employment Security (NHES), which administers the unemployment insurance program in New Hampshire. In March 2020,...
Moose’s Pals: Neira is a Confident, Independent Woman
Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and an adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
Salem Man Accused in Shooting Death of Manchester Man
Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announce an arrest following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire early this morning. At approximately 12:47 A.M., Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. On arrival, officers discovered an adult...
Police Looking for Man Accused of Assaulting Woman, Taking Her 5-Month-Old Baby
Manchester Police are currently looking for 28-year-old Kevin Voisine of Manchester in. connection with an assault and endangering a child. On January 26, 2023, at approximately 9:45 PM, Manchester Police were called to a Varney St. address. Police located a woman who had been assaulted and reported that the assailant...
A NH Writer’s Life: John Perrault – Season of Shagginess
North Hampton, NH: John Perrault’s bio defines him as a balladeer, poet, author, and songwriter. From 2003 to 2005, he was the poet laureate of Portsmouth. I asked John to explain what being a poet laureate entails. “I was the fourth poet laureate Portsmouth had, which started eight years...
Bill Would Create Education ‘Donor Towns’ and Expand Tax Relief Program
CONCORD — A bill that would, once again, create “donor towns” under the Statewide Education Property Tax had a public hearing Tuesday before the House Ways and Means Committee. House Bill 569 would require all communities in the state to send their statewide property tax revenue to...
Roger Wood’s Journal of the Tragic Space Shuttle Challenger Explosion
On Jan. 27, 1986, I sat in a motel room in Florida watching the New England Patriots get trounced 45 to 3 by the Chicago Bears in their first Superbowl Appearance. After the lopsided loss, I said to the other reporters, “At least tomorrow will be a great day for New England.” I was referring to the history-making flight of Concord High School teacher Christa McAuliffe, who had been chosen from a nationwide pool to be the first teacher in space aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger. Months before, I interviewed Christa during a celebration parade in her home town. Jan. 28, 1986, was to be a joyous day for her family and the state of New Hampshire.
Rotary Club Marks 100th Anniversary Presenting $100,000 To Portsmouth
While the city of Portsmouth celebrates its 400 anniversary this year, the city’s Rotary Club organization marks its 100th. To celebrate that milestone, the service organization has presented the city with $100,000. As podcast producer Roger Wood finds out, the club has also partnered with many local organizations to provide funding and assistance. Ben Wheeler is past president of the club.
Opposition Turns Out for Bill on Expanding Education Trust Fund Uses
CONCORD — A bill to expand the uses for the state’s Education Trust Fund ran into opposition Friday as opponents said it would give the new Education Freedom Account program a blank check without accountability. The prime sponsor of House Bill 440, Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro, said the...
Dr. Marc Lessard: UNH Institute for Earth, Oceans & Space Collaborates with NASA to Study Aurora Borealis
Rockets carrying UNH technology examine electrons that create aurora. This NASA mission, called Aurora Current and Electrodynamics Structure II (ACES II) Listen here: https://d2iwv8pn9yf3nf.cloudfront.net/cGgPO4Kd2.mp3. Rockets carrying UNH technology examine electrons that create aurora. Dr. Marc Lessard and both undergraduate and graduate students at UNH are at the cutting edge of...
