Young skiers and snowboarders find role models at the Winter X Games in Aspen
Perched on the sidelines of the SuperPipe at this weekend’s Winter X Games at Buttermilk Mountain, 9-year-old freestyle skier Soren Elisha already has a pretty good idea of who he’d like to be when he grows up. “I want to be like Alex Ferreira,” Soren said. He considers...
Well-known historic attraction set to shut down in Colorado
Owners of the Estes Park Aerial Tramway announced "with a heavy heart" that operations of the historic attraction are set to end. The son of Robert Heron, the man who built the tramway in 1955, has been running the operations of the attraction since Robert's death in 1999. Son John Heron passed away in 2022 and the family is unable to keep the attraction running.
Serious semi crash forces closure for part of I-70 in Colorado on Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A safety closure was put in place on Monday along I-70 in Colorado because of a crash involving at least one semi. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure just before 1:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Canyon area. The closure is in place between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and is expected to last until Tuesday.
Kevin Costner puts his 160-acre Aspen estate ‘The Dunbar Ranch’ up for rent for $36,000 a NIGHT
Actor Kevin Costner is renting out his 160-acre Aspen estate in Colorado for a whopping $36,000 per night. The property, known as the Dunbar Ranch, named in honor of his Dances With Wolves character, Lieutenant John Dunbar, and is described as ‘the ultimate luxury retreat’ and is located just minutes from downtown Aspen.
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
I-70 closed in both directions
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — UPDATE: both directions of I-70 reopened around 10:p.m. Monday night. Multiple accidents in Glenwood Canyon delayed traffic on I-70 in both directions for several hours last Friday. Today, Monday, January 30th feels like déjà vu. At around 11:15 this morning, Colorado Department of Transportation officials closed both directions of traffic […]
Hearse carrying body for donation slides off I-70 in Colorado
As Summit Fire and EMS said, "OK, file this one under: 'You'll never believe it.'"
The cold has taken over eastern Colorado. Light snow, freezing rain and fog will come along with it
The first wave of Arctic cold has taken over eastern Colorado. You can expect light snow, freezing drizzle and fog into Saturday night. A First Alert Weather Day is posted for Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the bitter cold expected.There are two systems hitting the state this weekend one is a storm moving in from Utah that has been dumping snow in the mountains and will bring in more throughout the weekend. The second is the big Polar Plunge pushing in the Arctic cold temperatures to eastern Colorado. The two together will produce western moisture over-running dense cold air over...
Polar plunge poised to send Denver Metro and Eastern Plains into the deep freeze
We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Saturday and Sunday. The start of the Arctic cold change happens on Saturday as temperatures get colder along with light snow and freezing drizzle. Sunday into Monday will be the bitter cold plunge that sends highs into the single digits and lows below zero.Friday will be the mild day before the major cold wave takes over. There will be snow in the mountains with high clouds over the plains.Across eastern Colorado temperatures will be in the the 30s and 40s to finish the week.At the same time snow will be ramping...
Denver area not done with the cold and snow just yet; Winter Weather Advisory issued
You don't need us to tell you it's cold outside, but we'll tell you anyway: it's COLD outside! Here's a look at temperatures across the region as of mid afternoon Monday:. We've got a bit of a warming trend in the forecast, but we'll have another night of frigid temperatures and a bit more snow to get through first.
Crashes constant at Denver intersection
Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Denver weather: Below zero temps again Tuesday morning. Denver’s weather...
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
4 people hospitalized in 10-vehicle crash on I-25
A 10-vehicle crash on I-25 sent four people to the hospital Saturday night, with one person suffering serious injuries.
One dead after four-car crash near Boulder
A four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road killed one person Thursday. The Boulder Police Department is investigating the fatal four-car crash, which happened a few minutes before 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a Boulder Police Department news release. A blue Toyota 4Runner was driving southbound...
Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures Monday in Denver
It will be dangerously cold Monday in Denver with below-zero temperatures and winds in the 10-15 mph range. The combination of wind and cold temperatures will create very low wind chill values.
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
A fourth public library in Colorado has closed for methamphetamine contamination. This time, it was the Arvada Library in Jefferson County.
How cold will it get in Denver on Monday morning?
Dangerous arctic cold weather has arrived in Colorado. Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the frigid temperatures.
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Boulder
A woman has died in a multi-vehicle crash in Boulder. It happened Thursday afternoon at Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road. Police said the 65-year-old woman, who behind the wheel of a BMW, was struck by a vehicle that was heading south on Foothills Parkway and crossed over the median into the northbound lanes. The woman suffered serious injuries and died at the hospital. No one else was hurt in the crash. Police are seeking witnesses or anyone who may have surveillance video of the crash.
Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools
Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
Denver weather: Get ready for a frigid 5-day freeze
DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking an arctic front with a chance for light snow across the region and in the Denver weather forecast. Along with the snow will come bitter cold temperatures that will last for several days. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing...
