We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Saturday and Sunday. The start of the Arctic cold change happens on Saturday as temperatures get colder along with light snow and freezing drizzle. Sunday into Monday will be the bitter cold plunge that sends highs into the single digits and lows below zero.Friday will be the mild day before the major cold wave takes over. There will be snow in the mountains with high clouds over the plains.Across eastern Colorado temperatures will be in the the 30s and 40s to finish the week.At the same time snow will be ramping...

DENVER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO