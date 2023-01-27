Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Brick and Bones to Open in GarlandSteven DoyleGarland, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
Mesquite News Roundup: City to host Neighborhood Engagement Summit
On Feb. 18th, the city of Mesquite is slated to host its sixth annual Neighborhood Engagement Summit from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mesquite Independent School District Professional Development Center Addition, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. The Neighborhood Engagement Summit is open to all residents and is free. Mortgage assistance offered.
City of Plano provides weather update
Here’s is the latest from the City of Plano regarding the winter weather. Plano’s Public Works Department revealed the following plan to resume trash/recycling collections.
Get to know one of the ambassadors to the Allen Americans, Bre Nabarrete
Bre Nabarrete has been a part of the Allen Americans Ice Angels dance team for three years. From leading performances to talking with fans after the game, she helps create an unforgettable experience for hockey fans at the CUTX Event Center. How did you become interested in the Allen Ice...
Was it worth it? Hot dog fans across the state are dedicated to getting a taste of Portillo’s
If you live in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, or the state of Texas itself, it’s likely you’ve heard the news that Portillo’s — known for its unrivaled Chicago street food — has made its way to North Dallas, more specifically The Colony. The restaurant chain...
For Clint Bissett, coming to Celina meant being a part of the community
For Clint Bissett, the feel of Celina reminded him of home. So when he got a chance to work here for his job at Pacheco Koch, a Westwood Company, he and his wife decided to go "all in" and be a part of the community. As a result, the sold their home in Denton and built a house in Celina.
A one-on-one with Coppell’s new Deputy City Manager
Last week, Kent Collins was selected by the City of Coppell to serve as the new Deputy City Manager. This is not Collins first role with Coppell since he has served as the city’s Director of Public Works since 2018 and he has worked for various organizations in the state of Texas including Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Texas A&M Transportation Institute, and the Town of Flower Mound.
Here's which school districts have canceled activities or announced a closure in the Star Local Media area
As winter weather has taken over DFW, multiple school districts have begun announcing closures. This story has been updated as more information is made available.
See how Keep Mesquite Beautiful's new executive director plans to ameliorate his community
Jonathan Chitty is the new executive director and program administrator for Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc. Chitty grew up in Grand Saline, Texas and graduated from Mineola High School. He attended Tyler Junior College, where he marched in the Apache Band, and Texas A&M University at Commerce, where he obtained his...
Winter weather rolls into Wednesday: Here's what Frisco residents should know
With an ice storm warning extending through 9 a.m. Thursday, the city of Frisco is keeping residents up to speed on winter weather information. "Widespread icing on bridges and overpasses as well as surface streets is expected with travel significantly impacted," the city's website states. "There is a low chance of some downed power-lines and tree damage due to ice."
Frisco asks residents to stay off roads if possible as winter weather rolls into Tuesday
The city of Frisco has announced that a winter storm warning has been extended through 6 a.m. Thursday. "Stay off the roads if possible and anticipate hazardous road conditions if you must go out as even more ice and sleet are expected," the city stated. "Be safe Frisco!"
City of Plano provides afternoon update on winter storm conditions
Here is the latest winter weather update from the City of Plano as of 4 p.m. Tuesday:. City crews continue to sand bridges and intersections. The city urges residents not to drive if they can avoid it.
Learn about what Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo is prioritizing in his new role
The City of Carrollton announced in late November 2022 that Roberto Arredondo would serve as the new Police Chief for the Carrollton Police Department. Arredondo has been serving in his new role for a month now, working to reduce crime, promote community engagement, and ensure that his officers have a great work culture.
Winter weather rolls into Wednesday: Celina asks residents to stay off roads and more updates
With an ice storm warning going into effect through 9 a.m. Thursday, Celina residents have been urged avoid driving on roads. The city issued a weather update Wednesday morning stating that the city hall, administrative offices, public library and senior center are closed Feb. 1.
Mesquite cancels some services due to weather
As winter conditions continue Tuesday, the Mesquite Police Department encourages all residents to avoid traveling through Wednesday. Those who must be on the roads, need to drive slow, watch for ice on the road and to give yourself plenty of time for driving, the department said.
Plano police respond to 24 incidents, including an arson call
The Plano Police Department has responded to 24 incidents since Jan. 22, according to Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 23, officers responded to an arson incident at around 4 p.m. near a school in the 5600 block of West Parker Road.
UPDATED: Denton County closing facilities Monday and Tuesday due to anticipated inclement weather
This story has been updated with more information. Denton County is closing all facilities beginning at noon on Monday, Jan. 30, due to inclement weather following information from the National Weather Service (NWS).
Celina's first major hospital is on the way. Here's what to know
Progress is moving forward on the development of Celina’s first major hospital, and the economic impact is expected to be a boon to the city. The hospital, set to be located at the corner of Dallas Parkway and FM 428, represents a $200 million investment on the 46-acre site in Celina. The project is slated to include a five-story hospital and a medical office building. Pam Stoyanoff, president and chief operating officer with Methodist Health System, said the site includes enough land to continuously invest in the community over the next 20 years or more.
Denton County closing facilities through Wednesday due to ongoing inclement weather
Denton County facilities will continue to be closed through Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather following information from the National Weather Service (NWS). An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Denton County for 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.
City of Allen says to not travel unless essential due to weather
The city of Allen has announced that road conditions are quickly deteriorating in the area as icy weather continues. "Please stay off the roads unless it is absolutely essential, and be cautious when walking on paved surfaces, such as sidewalks and parking lots, to avoid the risk of falls," the city said.
See over 20 photos of Mesquite's first Quinceañera Expo
Several community members and local vendors gathered for the first Texas Quinceañera Expo hosted by Quinceañera Magazine. A host of venue coordinators, photographers, caterers, dancers, DJs and more showed families how they can provide a special 15th birthday for their daughters.
