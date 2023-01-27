Progress is moving forward on the development of Celina’s first major hospital, and the economic impact is expected to be a boon to the city. The hospital, set to be located at the corner of Dallas Parkway and FM 428, represents a $200 million investment on the 46-acre site in Celina. The project is slated to include a five-story hospital and a medical office building. Pam Stoyanoff, president and chief operating officer with Methodist Health System, said the site includes enough land to continuously invest in the community over the next 20 years or more.

CELINA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO