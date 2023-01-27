ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosper, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite News Roundup: City to host Neighborhood Engagement Summit

On Feb. 18th, the city of Mesquite is slated to host its sixth annual Neighborhood Engagement Summit from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mesquite Independent School District Professional Development Center Addition, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. The Neighborhood Engagement Summit is open to all residents and is free. Mortgage assistance offered.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Plano provides weather update

Here’s is the latest from the City of Plano regarding the winter weather. Plano’s Public Works Department revealed the following plan to resume trash/recycling collections.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know one of the ambassadors to the Allen Americans, Bre Nabarrete

Bre Nabarrete has been a part of the Allen Americans Ice Angels dance team for three years. From leading performances to talking with fans after the game, she helps create an unforgettable experience for hockey fans at the CUTX Event Center. How did you become interested in the Allen Ice...
starlocalmedia.com

For Clint Bissett, coming to Celina meant being a part of the community

For Clint Bissett, the feel of Celina reminded him of home. So when he got a chance to work here for his job at Pacheco Koch, a Westwood Company, he and his wife decided to go "all in" and be a part of the community. As a result, the sold their home in Denton and built a house in Celina.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

A one-on-one with Coppell’s new Deputy City Manager

Last week, Kent Collins was selected by the City of Coppell to serve as the new Deputy City Manager. This is not Collins first role with Coppell since he has served as the city’s Director of Public Works since 2018 and he has worked for various organizations in the state of Texas including Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Texas A&M Transportation Institute, and the Town of Flower Mound.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Winter weather rolls into Wednesday: Here's what Frisco residents should know

With an ice storm warning extending through 9 a.m. Thursday, the city of Frisco is keeping residents up to speed on winter weather information. "Widespread icing on bridges and overpasses as well as surface streets is expected with travel significantly impacted," the city's website states. "There is a low chance of some downed power-lines and tree damage due to ice."
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite cancels some services due to weather

As winter conditions continue Tuesday, the Mesquite Police Department encourages all residents to avoid traveling through Wednesday. Those who must be on the roads, need to drive slow, watch for ice on the road and to give yourself plenty of time for driving, the department said.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano police respond to 24 incidents, including an arson call

The Plano Police Department has responded to 24 incidents since Jan. 22, according to Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 23, officers responded to an arson incident at around 4 p.m. near a school in the 5600 block of West Parker Road.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina's first major hospital is on the way. Here's what to know

Progress is moving forward on the development of Celina’s first major hospital, and the economic impact is expected to be a boon to the city. The hospital, set to be located at the corner of Dallas Parkway and FM 428, represents a $200 million investment on the 46-acre site in Celina. The project is slated to include a five-story hospital and a medical office building. Pam Stoyanoff, president and chief operating officer with Methodist Health System, said the site includes enough land to continuously invest in the community over the next 20 years or more.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Allen says to not travel unless essential due to weather

The city of Allen has announced that road conditions are quickly deteriorating in the area as icy weather continues. "Please stay off the roads unless it is absolutely essential, and be cautious when walking on paved surfaces, such as sidewalks and parking lots, to avoid the risk of falls," the city said.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See over 20 photos of Mesquite's first Quinceañera Expo

Several community members and local vendors gathered for the first Texas Quinceañera Expo hosted by Quinceañera Magazine. A host of venue coordinators, photographers, caterers, dancers, DJs and more showed families how they can provide a special 15th birthday for their daughters.
MESQUITE, TX

