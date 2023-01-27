Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes win 10th straight, sweep Minnesota State in penultimate home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
voiceofalexandria.com
Seton Hall takes down St. John's (NY) 84-72
NEW YORK — Led by Al-Amir Dawes' 21 points, the Seton Hall Pirates defeated the St. John's (NY) Red Storm 84-72 on Wednesday night. The Pirates are now 14-9 with the win and the Red Storm fell to 14-9.
voiceofalexandria.com
Daniels has 20, New Hampshire downs NJIT 74-67 in OT
NEWARK, N.J. — Led by Clarence O. Daniels II's 20 points, the New Hampshire Wildcats defeated the NJIT Highlanders 74-67 in overtime on Wednesday night. The Wildcats improved to 11-10 with the victory and the Highlanders fell to 6-15.
voiceofalexandria.com
Juhasz, Muhl lead No. 5 UConn over Providence 64-54
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dorka Juhasz had 19 points and 17 rebounds and Nika Muhl added 14 points as No. 5 UConn held off Providence 64-54 on Wednesday night. Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin each finished with 13 points as the Huskies registered their 14th straight win. The Huskies shot 51% and held the Friars to 36%. UConn committed 20 turnovers, many of which helped Providence stay in the picture. Olivia Olsen led Providence with 13 points while Janai Crooms and Nariah Scott each had 11 points.
voiceofalexandria.com
Deaver's 16 lead Navy over Lafayette 53-34
EASTON, Pa. — Led by Daniel Deaver's 16 points, the Navy Midshipmen defeated the Lafayette Leopards 53-34 on Wednesday night. The Midshipmen are now 12-11 with the win and the Leopards dropped to 7-17.
voiceofalexandria.com
Army secures 71-69 victory over Lehigh
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Led by Jalen Rucker's 23 points, the Army Black Knights defeated the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 71-69 on Wednesday night. The Black Knights improved to 13-11 with the win and the Mountain Hawks fell to 13-9.
voiceofalexandria.com
Awood Center employees say Amazon closure is over workers’ support for Minnesota bill
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of...
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Walz signs bill codifying abortion rights in Minnesota law
Gov. Tim Walz holds up a signed copy of the Protect Reproductive Options act during a ceremonial bill signing on Jan. 31, 2023 at the state Department of Revenue. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. With Gov. Tim Walz’s signature on Tuesday, state Democrats codified the right to abortion and reproductive...
voiceofalexandria.com
Rural Iowa dog breeder charged with seven counts of animal neglect
This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) The owner of a rural Iowa dog-breeding business was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of animal neglect. Henry Sommers, the...
voiceofalexandria.com
North Dakota lawmaker proposes minimum wage increase
(The Center Square) — Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, said she didn't think she would need to refile a bill raising North Dakota's minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $9 an hour. "I had not anticipated returning to this committee again as I had hoped and believed that the...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is How Alcohol Consumption in Wisconsin Compares to Other States
Canadian health officials issued revised government recommendations for alcohol consumption last week, changing the low risk level from two drinks per day to two drinks per week. Health officials further said that no amount is safe and strongly suggested that citizens cut out alcohol altogether. There is a growing body...
