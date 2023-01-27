ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

One dead, two hurt in Baltimore Township head-on crash

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - The Barry County Sheriff's Office says alcohol is a likely factor in head-on crash that left one person dead two others injured in Baltimore Township last night. Sheriff's deputies say a Volkswagen Jetta struck a Buick Enclave on M-37 near Butler Highway before 7:30 p.m. The...
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Decatur Township

DECATUR TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Michigan State Police say they're investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Decatur Township. A man and a woman were found shot to death Friday night at a home on 82nd Avenue. Their names have not yet been released.
