ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

An east Phoenix shop is selling 90s memorabilia

The 2-year-old boy was found in a neighbor's backyard pool Wednesday morning. Restaurants around Phoenix ready to feed hungry WM Open, Super Bowl crowds. Valley eateries are hoping to handle the big crowds that come with the upcoming WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl. Whitney Clark reports from Scottsdale. How...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

City of Phoenix gets heat for photoshopped Twitter photo

Investigators say the two were in their car when several suspects began shooting at them from another vehicle. The funds will help kids get through nursing school but will also directly impact people living in Arizona. Data from Arizona Department of Health shows opioid deaths decreasing. Updated: 2 hours ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Sky Harbor prepares for record breaking day following Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The day after the Super Bowl could be the biggest day in Sky Harbor’s history with more than 180,000 people expected to come through the airport on February 13th. That’s bigger than any travel day around Thanksgiving or Christmas!. “The last time we hosted...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: THE LAST HITMAN Episode 1: The New Year’s Eve murders

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On New Year’s Eve heading into 1981, the Redmond family was getting ready for their holiday party at their Phoenix, Arizona home. When three unknown men showed up, including a police officer, the family let them in. That’s when everything took a horrific turn. With multiple people dead from an execution-style hit, the investigation began to figure out who these men were and why the Redmond family was targeted.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Tempe restaurant, Mesa dessert cafe hit with health violations

Arizona’s Family Investigates rode along with firefighters to see the toll it’s taking on them firsthand and what it means in an emergency. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST. |. Some victims said he took...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Black Theatre Troupe brings Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Throughout the month of February, Arizona’s Family will highlight some of the amazing voices from the African American community that make our state special. The actors and actresses, and those behind the scenes at the Black Theatre Troupe, say they strive to highlight and empower...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rainy morning in Phoenix; snow in Northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a rainy morning across the Valley, with widespread showers developing across town. Look for mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon high of only 58 degrees today. Temperatures are in the 40s this morning. A storm system continues to impact our state this morning, with...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two men hospitalized after shooting near Grand Canyon University in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men are in the hospital after they were shot near Grand Canyon University in central Phoenix on Tuesday night. Officers were called out near 35th and Missouri avenues and found two men shot. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale removing unused grass in response to Colorado River water cuts

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona continues to see less water from the Colorado River, one Valley city is looking to save water wherever possible. After being notified of the impending water cuts from the federal government last year, the city of Scottsdale has saved more than 38 million gallons of water, or 6% of its total water usage.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mysterious boom in Scottsdale leaves everyone curious

Teen shot, suspect on the loose after shooting near Ahwatukee high school. The shooting comes at the heels of multiple school threats made over the last few days at Mountain Pointe High School. Buckeye Valley Fire District changing policy after third ambulance stolen since 2014. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Pink Floyd tribute band coming to Chandler Aug. 20

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tribute band Australian Pink Floyd is making their way to Chandler as part of their Dark Side of the Moon Tour on Aug. 20. The band has sold more than 4 million tickets worldwide and has been described by global audiences as a flawless tribute to the original group. Tickets start at $68 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. here or by calling 480-782-2680 and the show starts at 7 p.m. This tour will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s 8th studio album.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Dashcam video shows man nearly hit by semitrucks on Phoenix area freeway

Fat Tuesday on Mill Avenue in Tempe and Fire Tiger Dessert Café in Mesa are among some restaurants hit with health violations. Parents upset after longtime Tolleson teacher's contract not renewed. Updated: 33 minutes ago. |. Dozens of former students, parents, and community members showed up in support of...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Robbery suspect attacks employee at Glendale Circle K

Scottsdale remodeling parks to help save water amid Colorado River cuts. The city of Scottsdale is looking to remove grass across the city they feel is being unused, which in turn is wasting water and money. Dashcam video shows man nearly hit by semitrucks on Phoenix area freeway. Updated: 1...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy