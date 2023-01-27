Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Local Coffeeshop Review: Cup of JoeySuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
Related
AZFamily
An east Phoenix shop is selling 90s memorabilia
The 2-year-old boy was found in a neighbor's backyard pool Wednesday morning. Restaurants around Phoenix ready to feed hungry WM Open, Super Bowl crowds. Valley eateries are hoping to handle the big crowds that come with the upcoming WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl. Whitney Clark reports from Scottsdale. How...
AZFamily
City of Phoenix gets heat for photoshopped Twitter photo
Investigators say the two were in their car when several suspects began shooting at them from another vehicle. The funds will help kids get through nursing school but will also directly impact people living in Arizona. Data from Arizona Department of Health shows opioid deaths decreasing. Updated: 2 hours ago.
AZFamily
Sky Harbor prepares for record breaking day following Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The day after the Super Bowl could be the biggest day in Sky Harbor’s history with more than 180,000 people expected to come through the airport on February 13th. That’s bigger than any travel day around Thanksgiving or Christmas!. “The last time we hosted...
AZFamily
Maroon 5 to perform at 16th Hole for Concert in the Coliseum before WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Concert in the Coliseum is back at the 16th Hole, just before the WM Phoenix Open! Grammy Award-winning group Maroon 5 will be performing at the event alongside singer/songwriter Walker Hayes on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Thunderbirds are hosting the second year of the...
AZFamily
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: THE LAST HITMAN Episode 1: The New Year’s Eve murders
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On New Year’s Eve heading into 1981, the Redmond family was getting ready for their holiday party at their Phoenix, Arizona home. When three unknown men showed up, including a police officer, the family let them in. That’s when everything took a horrific turn. With multiple people dead from an execution-style hit, the investigation began to figure out who these men were and why the Redmond family was targeted.
AZFamily
Parents upset after longtime Tolleson teacher's contract not renewed
Fat Tuesday on Mill Avenue in Tempe and Fire Tiger Dessert Café in Mesa are among some restaurants hit with health violations. Scottsdale remodeling parks to help save water amid Colorado River cuts. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The city of Scottsdale is looking to remove grass across the...
AZFamily
Popular Tempe restaurant, Mesa dessert cafe hit with health violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates rode along with firefighters to see the toll it’s taking on them firsthand and what it means in an emergency. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST. |. Some victims said he took...
AZFamily
Black Theatre Troupe brings Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Throughout the month of February, Arizona’s Family will highlight some of the amazing voices from the African American community that make our state special. The actors and actresses, and those behind the scenes at the Black Theatre Troupe, say they strive to highlight and empower...
AZFamily
3 Arizona Lottery players win big before latest Powerball Jackpot draw
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three lucky Arizona Lottery players won big over the weekend before Monday night’s Powerball Jackpot draw. If you have one of these tickets, be sure to cash in your winnings!. On Friday, an $87,000 winning ticket was sold for the Fantasy 5 Jackpot at Carioca...
AZFamily
Rainy morning in Phoenix; snow in Northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a rainy morning across the Valley, with widespread showers developing across town. Look for mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon high of only 58 degrees today. Temperatures are in the 40s this morning. A storm system continues to impact our state this morning, with...
AZFamily
Two men hospitalized after shooting near Grand Canyon University in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men are in the hospital after they were shot near Grand Canyon University in central Phoenix on Tuesday night. Officers were called out near 35th and Missouri avenues and found two men shot. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators...
AZFamily
Traveling through Sky Harbor for the Super Bowl & WM Phoenix Open? Keep these tips in mind
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Sky Harbor is likely to become one of the busiest airports in the country during the month of February as it deals with an influx of visitors to the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl LVII. Airport officials expect Feb. 13, the day after the...
AZFamily
Scottsdale removing unused grass in response to Colorado River water cuts
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona continues to see less water from the Colorado River, one Valley city is looking to save water wherever possible. After being notified of the impending water cuts from the federal government last year, the city of Scottsdale has saved more than 38 million gallons of water, or 6% of its total water usage.
AZFamily
Ahwatukee parents concerned with multiple social media threats at Mountain Pointe High School
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some parents and students in Ahwatukee are on edge following multiple online threats about violence on campus. Mountain Pointe High School is now stepping up security measures by checking kids’ IDs and backpacks and using metal detectors. “I see fear in her. She has a...
AZFamily
Mysterious boom in Scottsdale leaves everyone curious
Teen shot, suspect on the loose after shooting near Ahwatukee high school. The shooting comes at the heels of multiple school threats made over the last few days at Mountain Pointe High School. Buckeye Valley Fire District changing policy after third ambulance stolen since 2014. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
AZFamily
Pinal County library denies man’s request to host story time with Christian-themed book
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A legal battle is brewing over the first amendment at a Pinal County Library, which is the issue of separation of church and state at hand. An east Valley man said he was denied public access to host a children’s story time because he planned to read a Christian-based book.
AZFamily
Pink Floyd tribute band coming to Chandler Aug. 20
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tribute band Australian Pink Floyd is making their way to Chandler as part of their Dark Side of the Moon Tour on Aug. 20. The band has sold more than 4 million tickets worldwide and has been described by global audiences as a flawless tribute to the original group. Tickets start at $68 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. here or by calling 480-782-2680 and the show starts at 7 p.m. This tour will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s 8th studio album.
AZFamily
Dashcam video shows man nearly hit by semitrucks on Phoenix area freeway
Fat Tuesday on Mill Avenue in Tempe and Fire Tiger Dessert Café in Mesa are among some restaurants hit with health violations. Parents upset after longtime Tolleson teacher's contract not renewed. Updated: 33 minutes ago. |. Dozens of former students, parents, and community members showed up in support of...
AZFamily
Robbery suspect attacks employee at Glendale Circle K
Scottsdale remodeling parks to help save water amid Colorado River cuts. The city of Scottsdale is looking to remove grass across the city they feel is being unused, which in turn is wasting water and money. Dashcam video shows man nearly hit by semitrucks on Phoenix area freeway. Updated: 1...
Comments / 1