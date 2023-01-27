CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tribute band Australian Pink Floyd is making their way to Chandler as part of their Dark Side of the Moon Tour on Aug. 20. The band has sold more than 4 million tickets worldwide and has been described by global audiences as a flawless tribute to the original group. Tickets start at $68 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. here or by calling 480-782-2680 and the show starts at 7 p.m. This tour will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s 8th studio album.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO