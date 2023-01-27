Texas Longhorns football came to an 8-5 close in the 2022 season that left most fans wanting more. In head coach Steve Sarkisian’s second year, there seemed to be many shortcomings: no bowl win, no conference championship appearance, clutch-time issues, and struggling to find the next great Texas quarterback. However, it was a significant improvement from the 5-7 finish from 2021 and Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense seemed to develop as well. And I believe that even with the roster turnover, Longhorn fans can be hopeful for the next couple of years.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO