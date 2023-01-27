ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reacts Survey: Would you take back Rick Barnes?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. Rick Barnes and the Texas Longhorns were once again reunited...
No. 10 Texas hangs on in 76-71 win over No. 11 Baylor

Clutch play down the stretch allowed the No. 10 Texas Longhorns to hold onto an important win over the No. 11 Baylor Bears, 76-71, on Big Monday at the Moody Center. It was only the second win for the Longhorns over the Bears since 2016 and the second since 2019.
No. 10 Texas hosts No. 11 Baylor on Big Monday

For the first time since the last game at the Erwin Center, the No. 10 Texas Longhorns face the No. 11 Baylor Bears on Monday at the Moody Center looking to reverse recent trends in the series, the most-played rivalry in Baylor history. Texas leads the all-time series 163-96, but...
Looking ahead for Texas football

Texas Longhorns football came to an 8-5 close in the 2022 season that left most fans wanting more. In head coach Steve Sarkisian’s second year, there seemed to be many shortcomings: no bowl win, no conference championship appearance, clutch-time issues, and struggling to find the next great Texas quarterback. However, it was a significant improvement from the 5-7 finish from 2021 and Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense seemed to develop as well. And I believe that even with the roster turnover, Longhorn fans can be hopeful for the next couple of years.
Quick thoughts from No. 10 Texas’ 76-71 win over No. 11 Baylor

In a close contest that Rodney Terry’s squad remained out in front of for most of the action, the No. 10 Texas Longhorns made key plays in key moments on Monday to outlast the No. 11 Baylor Bears, 76-71. Here are a few quick thoughts from Texas’ latest ranked...
