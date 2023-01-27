Wilcox's 21 help Saint Francis (BKN) beat Wagner 65-56

NEW YORK (AP) — Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored 21 points as Saint Francis (Brooklyn) beat Wagner 65-56 on Thursday night.

Wilcox had five rebounds for the Terriers (10-11, 3-5 Northeast Conference). Di'Andre Howell-South shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Zion Bethea recorded 12 points and was 2 of 5 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line.

The Seahawks (11-8, 4-4) were led in scoring by Rahmir Moore, who finished with 18 points. Brandon Brown added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Wagner. Rob Taylor II also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .