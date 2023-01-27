Read full article on original website
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
El Salvador Opens 40,000-Person Prison as Arrests Soar in Gang Crackdown
SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - Authorities in El Salvador have opened one of Latin America's largest prisons, more than doubling the country's incarceration capacity, as a government crackdown on criminal gangs is causing the prison population to soar. The 40,000-capacity Terrorism Confinement Center was inaugurated on Tuesday to help relieve some...
Case Against Ex-Detective Tossed Due to Prosecutor's Conduct
NEW YORK (AP) — A perjury case against a former New York City narcotics detective was thrown out mid-trial Tuesday after prosecutors acknowledged failing to turn over evidence as required to his defense. The Manhattan District Attorney's office also said it was demoting the prosecutor who handled the case,...
Suicide Bomber Kills 59 in Pakistan Mosque Used by Police
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) -A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in a highly fortified security compound in Pakistan on Monday, killing 59 people, including 27 police officials, the latest in a string of attacks targeting police. The attacker appeared to have passed through several barricades manned by...
U.S. Remains an Outlier in Firearm Possession, Gun-Related Deaths
January has been another month of devastating gun violence in the United States, as a string of mass shootings impacted communities in California. The headlines have become all too familiar for Americans, who have endured a seemingly endless slew of firearm-related violence in recent years. Indeed, the U.S. continues to...
Indonesia Finds Local Trader Forged Ingredient Label in Probe of Cough Syrup Deaths
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian police said on Monday a local trader of industrial-grade chemicals sold them as pharmaceutical-grade, leading to their use in medicated syrups that authorities suspect may have caused deaths of more than 200 children across the country. Authorities have said two ingredients, ethylene glycol (EG) and diethyelene...
US Charges 4 Key Suspects in Killing of Haiti’s President
MIAMI (AP) — Four key suspects in the killing of Haiti's president appeared for the first time in U.S. federal court Wednesday to face accusations that they plotted and participated in his assassination, a day after they were transferred to the United States for prosecution. Haitian-Americans James Solages, Joseph...
Mother of Slain 13-Year-Old Says Shooting Was Unnecessary
WASHINGTON (AP) — The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was killed while breaking into parked cars said Wednesday that she wanted “justice for my child” and claimed the resident charged in connection with his death set the violence in motion by opening fire when he was not under any threat.
Jamaica Willing to Take Part in Military Intervention in Haiti, PM Says
KINGSTON (Reuters) -Jamaica would be willing to take part in an international military deployment to Haiti, Prime Minister Andrew Holness told lawmakers on Tuesday, saying the Caribbean island country could also support its neighbor on electoral reforms. The United Nations in October suggested a "rapid action force" be sent to...
U.S. Deeply Concerned by Release of Sudanese Man Found Guilty of Killing Diplomat
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Washington is deeply concerned over the release this week of a Sudanese man facing the death penalty in connection with the killing of a U.S. diplomat in 2008, the State Department said on Wednesday. Abdelraouf Abuzeid was found guilty, along with others, in the killing of American John...
Jailed Kremlin Critic Navalny Says He's in Harsher Solitary Cell for Six Months
(Reuters) - Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday he had been moved to a harsher "cell-type" regime of solitary confinement for the next six months where he would be denied visits. Navalny, 46, is the highest-profile of the few remaining opposition voices in Russia, having gained followers...
Ukrainian Authorities Raid Home of Billionaire Kolomoiskiy
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian state security officials searched the home of billionaire businessman Ihor Kolomoiskiy on Wednesday, in what several media outlets said was an investigation into possible financial crimes. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the reports, and Kolomoiskiy could...
Cannot Rule Out Internal Assistance for Pakistan Mosque Bombing -Police
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - Major arrests have been made in connection with the Pakistan mosque bombing that killed over 100 people on Monday, Peshawar police chief Ijaz Khan told Reuters on Wednesday. He said police are investigating how the suicide bomber entered the highly-secured police area, and could not rule...
Haitians in the U.S. Feel Pressure to Sponsor Friends, Family Back Home
(Reuters) - Haitians in the United States are facing enormous pressure to help family and friends under a U.S. migration program announced this month that may help some people escape Haiti's escalating violence but is also putting strain on the nation's diaspora. Giubert St Fort, a South Florida resident from...
Spain to Send up to Six Leopard 2A4 Tanks to Ukraine - El Pais
MADRID (Reuters) - Spain plans to send between four and six German-built Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine, newspaper El Pais reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified government sources. The actual number will depend on the condition of the battle tanks in storage and how many other countries will eventually supply to...
Baldwin Charged for 'Reckless Acts' Leading to 'Rust' Shooting
(Reuters) -Actor Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday for showing a "reckless" disregard for safety that led to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie "Rust" in New Mexico in 2021, according to court documents. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed...
Hundreds of Afghans Risk 11-Country Trek to Seek Haven in United States
SAN PEDRO TAPANATEPEC, Mexico (Reuters) -Their journey starts with a humanitarian visa for Brazil: one of the few remaining exit routes for Afghans fleeing Taliban rule. It ends, after a perilous trek overland through Latin America across at least 11 countries, with scaling the border wall and jumping onto U.S. soil.
