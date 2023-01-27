Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Ford to Cut Prices of Mustang Mach-E, Following Tesla's Lead
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford closed down 2.9% in above average trading to...
Ukrainians to Get Millions of LED Light Bulbs to Ease Energy Shortfall
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainians were urged on Monday to swap old light bulbs for free energy-efficient LED bulbs under a scheme intended to ease an energy shortfall caused by Russian attacks. Launching a programme backed by the European Union and aimed at replacing 50 million light bulbs, Economy Minister Yulia...
U.S. Investors Have Plowed Billions Into China's AI Sector, Report Shows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid...
Dollar Plunges as Fed Says Disinflation Now in Play
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar tumbled on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation, giving markets a confidence boost that the end of its rate-hike campaign is near. Investors took a dovish cue from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on...
Meta Posts Lower Q4 Profit, Announces Huge Stock Buyback
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta posted lower fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok. But the company's stock soared in extended trading, as its revenue beat Wall Street's muted expectations and...
2023 BMW iX vs. 2023 Tesla Model X: Head to Head
We’ll determine whether the BMW iX or the Tesla Model X is the better bet for most buyers, and you can decide if our winner is the best for you. iX vs. Model X: Which Electric Car is Right For You?. It’s the battle of the Xs in the...
