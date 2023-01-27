Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance
Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon “Clearly Has A Pending Sale” Of WWE
A former WWE Superstar thinks that Vince McMahon must have a sale of WWE on the table and that is why he chose to force his way back into power. The wrestling world was stunned in the first week of 2023 when it emerged that Vince McMahon had used his position as majority shareholder of WWE to strong-arm his way back onto the Board of Directors despite an earlier unanimous vote from the Board to block any such move.
tjrwrestling.net
Winged Eagle In Line For WWE Return?
Could WWE be set to make a major change to its top title and restore a version of the popular belt last seen in 1998 – the Winged Eagle?. The Winged Eagle WWE Championship was only showcased for a decade in the company but 25 years after its demise it is still one of the most popular belt designs in wrestling history.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Ribbed By Triple H At The Royal Rumble
A WWE star has revealed how Triple H was behind a rib that played out on live television during the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is always a night of high drama and surprises in WWE. Both of those were realised during the night with Booker T, Chelsea Green, and Nia Jax providing the surprises while Sami Zayn and The Bloodline brought the drama to close the show.
tjrwrestling.net
Samoa Joe Gives His Honest Thoughts On Michael Cole
AEW star Samoa Joe has shared his honest thoughts on WWE announcing veteran Michael Cole, with the two men sharing time at the commentary desk. Samoa Joe is best known for his exploits in the ring in Ring of Honor, TNA, WWE, and AEW winning championships wherever he has gone. However, towards the end of his WWE run, Joe found himself on the sidelines, calling the action at the commentary desk on Raw, working closely with Michael Cole.
tjrwrestling.net
Returning WWE Superstar Defeats The Miz On Raw
A WWE Superstar not seen for many months made their return to Monday Night Raw a triumphant one as they defeated The Miz. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
tjrwrestling.net
Jake Roberts – “You Can’t Have A Relationship With Vince McMahon”
WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has opened up about his thoughts on Vince McMahon and what it is about McMahon that rubs him the wrong way. Jake Roberts was one of Vince McMahon’s most iconic stars in the late eighties in a company packed with the likes of Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Andre The Giant, and The Ultimate Warrior. Despite that, Roberts is of the belief that Vince McMahon won’t even let his top stars get too close to him.
tjrwrestling.net
NJPW Star Was “Really Close” To Joining WWE
A current NJPW star has explained how close they came to joining WWE and how he was put off by an insulting remark made by a company executive. Former IWGP Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb was a wanted man in early 2020 with AEW and WWE seemingly looking to lure him away from NJPW. Cobb wrestled Jon Moxley in AEW in early 2020 but ultimately decided to stay put in Japan.
tjrwrestling.net
Charlotte Flair Didn’t Even Bring Her Gear To Title-Winning SmackDown Comeback
Charlotte Flair has discussed her return to WWE television and says she only found out she’d be winning the SmackDown Women’s Title at the very last minute. Charlotte Flair missed the second half of 2022 from WWE television, making her big return on the final SmackDown of the year to dethrone Ronda Rousey as SmackDown Women’s Champion.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Wanted Iconic WWE Logo To Feature Balls
An incredible story has suggested Vince McMahon’s original idea for the scratch logo from WWE’s Attitude Era was to feature his own famed grapefruits. In 1997, WWE was entering the age of Attitude as they skewed their programming and stories to a more mature audience creating some of the most fondly remembered and controversial moments in wrestling history.
tjrwrestling.net
“Everything OK” With Hulk Hogan After Concerning Reports
Hulk Hogan’s rep assured concerned fans that he isn’t doing as badly as initially reported. A few days ago, Kurt Angle spoke about Hogan and made concerning comments that Hulk Hogan “couldn’t feel anything in his lower body”. These comments stemmed from Hogan having yet another back surgery. Years of hitting the mat tailbone-first with his leg drop has caused him to suffer immense long-term damage post-retirement.
tjrwrestling.net
Kofi Kingston Wants A Match With The Young Bucks
Kofi Kingston wants to open a different Forbidden Door by wrestling The Young Bucks. The New Day – Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E – are considered by many fans to be one of the best tag teams in modern times, if not the best. They’ve won numerous tag titles and once held the record for longest single reign in tag team history.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Women’s Champion Returns On Raw
A former SmackDown Women’s Champion made their return to WWE television for the first time in five months on Monday Night Raw. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Says Major WWE Match Has To Main Event WrestleMania
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has commented on one major match that he thinks has to main event one night of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. At the 2023 Royal Rumble, two stars emerged victorious from the Rumble matches themselves with Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley picking up the biggest wins of their respective careers, and earning title shots at WrestleMania 39.
tjrwrestling.net
Dark Side Of The Ring First Season 4 Topics Revealed
Documentary series Dark Side of the Ring is set to return for a fourth season and the first topics to be covered by the new season have been revealed. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported that three of the topics in the fourth season of the show have now been confirmed. Episodes will focus on Bam Bam Bigelow, Abdullah The Butcher, and Mike Awesome. The rest of the topics for the season have not yet been revealed.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Explains Why He Turned Down Raw 30 Invite
Kevin Nash wasn’t there for WWE’s 30th anniversary of Raw and he explained on his podcast why he missed it. The 30th anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw on January 23rd featured many WWE Hall of Famers and legends, but Kevin Nash was not among them. It’s easy...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE Superstar now has a new wrestling home after signing a deal with IMPACT Wrestling. Fandango had been a part of the WWE developmental system since 2006, notably appearing as part of NXT as Johnny Curtis. It wasn’t until late 2012 that vignettes began airing showcasing the new ballroom dancing character that he was set to portray on the main roster.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Reacts To Backstage Photo Of Them At WWE Royal Rumble
A current AEW star has seemingly reacted to a viral photo doing the rounds of them backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble. The 2023 Royal Rumble saw Cody Rhodes make his grand return to WWE screens after seven months out of action due to injury. The American Nightmare entered the men’s Rumble match at number 30 and became the fifth star in history to win the match from that position. That now puts Rhodes in the driver’s seat for a shot at Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Give First Look At Returning Star’s New Character
WWE has given fans the first look at a returning star’s new character as it appears the company is now home to a ‘Karen.’. The 2023 Royal Rumble sprang a few surprises with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T getting a moment to perform a Spinaroonie in front of his native Texas crowd. In the women’s match, fans were stunned by the return of Nia Jax – not least because the former Raw Women’s Champion jumped the gun and didn’t receive a countdown for her entry at number 30.
Comments / 0