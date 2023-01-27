A former WWE Superstar thinks that Vince McMahon must have a sale of WWE on the table and that is why he chose to force his way back into power. The wrestling world was stunned in the first week of 2023 when it emerged that Vince McMahon had used his position as majority shareholder of WWE to strong-arm his way back onto the Board of Directors despite an earlier unanimous vote from the Board to block any such move.

18 HOURS AGO