A change of heart: Tavia Rooney's path to Montana Tech milestone

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanarightnow.com
Montana Tech women's basketball gearing up for Frontier Conference's stretch run
BUTTE — The Montana Tech women’s basketball team is preparing for a critical next 16 days, as the Orediggers embark on their third pass-through in Frontier Conference play. In the first segment, Tech dropped their first two games before semester exams, an exhibition against University of Montana, two...
montanarightnow.com
Montana Tech to dig deep in the final stretch of the season
BUTTE – The final stretch of the Frontier Conference season is here, with only five games remaining before the start of the postseason. Montana Tech has fared well throughout the 2022-23 season, with a 19-4 record. The Diggers have been ranked all season and are currently No. 12 in the nation.
montanarightnow.com
Helena Sweetheart Passion Plunge raising funds for Special Olympics Montana
HELENA, Mont. - It’s time again to be freezin’ for a reason as local Law Enforcement Officers, Special Olympics athletes and volunteers to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Montana. You can participate in the Helena Sweetheart Passion Plunge on Feb. 11 at Spring Meadow State Park.
montanarightnow.com
UPDATED: Multi-car pileup near Drummond sends several to hospital
A seven-car crash Tuesday afternoon on I-90 sent half a dozen people to a Missoula hospital with serious injuries. Two commercial vehicles, three passenger cars and two tow trucks were involved in the collision at about 3:38 p.m. Six people were transported by ambulance to Missoula for severe injuries, according to Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson.
montanarightnow.com
Homicide being investigated at Montana State Prison
DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) — A Montana State Prison inmate has died in a suspected homicide, which is being investigated by the Department of Corrections and the Powell County Sheriff's Office. Todd C. Fisher, 49, of Glendive, died on Sunday at the prison in Deer Lodge, officials said. Fisher...
montanarightnow.com
I-90 closed in both directions near Drummond
Detours are in place on I-90 near Drummond after a multi-vehicle crash. Montana Highway Patrol is reporting eastbound traffic is detoured at MM138 and westbound traffic is being detoured at Drummond. I-90 will remain closed to traffic as multiple ambulances and first responders are traveling to the scene. As of...
montanarightnow.com
Helena man suspected in threat to damage Helena Public Schools building with pipe bombs arraigned on charges
GREAT FALLS — A Helena man accused of attempting to damage a Helena Public Schools building with pipe bombs was arraigned today on federal charges, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Logan Sea Pallister, 24, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with attempted property damage by use of...
Comments / 0