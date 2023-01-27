Read full article on original website
Veterans in Texas, Wisconsin sue Biden administration over new gun restrictions
A conservative Wisconsin law firm is suing the Biden administration’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) over a new rule aimed at regulating stabilizing braces that can turn pistols into rifles, arguing the measure violates the right to bear arms. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of […]
Two from Wisconsin sue ATF over new stabilizing brace rule
(The Center Square) – A pair of former Marines from Wisconsin are among those in the first lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives' new rule on stabilizing braces. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the suit immediately after the ATF unveiled the new rule Tuesday. Gabriel Tauscher from Oconomowoc and Shawn Kroll from Hartland both own pistols with stabilizer braces, and both...
Badger Herald
State majority leader proposes flat income tax bill ahead of spring election
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Senator Devin LeMahieu (R-District 9) proposed legislation Jan. 20 that would change Wisconsin income tax to a flat rate instead of the current progressive taxing system. If implemented, every taxpayer in Wisconsin would pay 3.25% of their income in taxes by 2026 in comparison to the...
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
WISN
Get the facts: The cash bail constitutional amendment question voters will see on the April ballot
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters will see two questions on the April ballot surrounding Wisconsin's bail system after lawmakers approved the proposed constitutional amendment during two consecutive sessions of the legislature. QUESTION 1: “Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be...
spectrumnews1.com
Voting in Wisconsin: Frequently asked questions
WISCONSIN — The next Wisconsin election has arrived. Do you want to vote? We've put together a list of Frequently Asked Questions to help you get in and out of your polling place without trouble for the Feb. 21 primary. How to vote in Wisconsin: Frequently Asked Questions. Where...
Did former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker try to use some of the state pension fund to invest in startup businesses?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. In 2012, the chief executive of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Reed Hall, wrote a letter...
94.3 Jack FM
Wisconsin DNR Reports January Has Been Deadly For Snowmobilers
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — This month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed seven snowmobile related deaths. Many of these deaths are due to speed (particularly with negotiating turns), alcohol and drug use while riding, and operator inexperience. Jake Holsclaw with the DNR says the victims of these fatalities are all over the age of 40.
Channel 3000
For the Record: UW Law School follows top universities in pulling out of national rankings
FTR: State bar on what's next as state faces prosecutor shortages. Cheryl Daniels, recent president for the Wisconsin State Bar, joined Naomi Kowles on For the Record to discuss the statewide prosecutor shortage crisis that Dodge County's recent district attorney resignation highlighted. FTR: One-on-one with supreme court candidate Dan Kelly.
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Assembly Speaker Vos not insisting on flat tax as part of GOP budget
MILWAUKEE — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he won't insist on including a flat income tax as part of a Republican budget proposal, a move Gov. Tony Evers has indicated he could veto. "That would be my preference, but I understand Gov. Evers has concerns with that," Vos said...
Lawsuit seeks to block 2 measures from April ballot
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A lawsuit filed Tuesday by Wisconsin criminal justice advocacy groups seeks to block two Republican-sponsored measures from appearing on the April ballot, arguing that they were not submitted on time to the correct elections officials. One question is a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow...
wpr.org
New Wisconsin GOP chair pushes early voting
The new chair of the state Republican Party is encouraging more Republicans to vote early, a sharp contrast to the message pushed in the last two election cycles by former President Donald Trump. Longtime GOP operative Brian Schimming was selected to lead the Republican Party of Wisconsin last December. The...
94.3 Jack FM
‘Outstanding leadership’: Clinton farmer reelected Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board chair
WISCONSIN DELLS – As part of a full agenda, the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board (WSMB) held its annual officer election during its winter board meeting on the eve of the annual Wisconsin Corn/Soy Expo at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells. WSMB President Patrick Mullooly earned reelection by his...
wpr.org
Study recommends converting some of Wisconsin's corn-based ethanol land into solar farms
Researchers say solar would boost Wisconsin's energy output more than ethanol. Converting less than one-third of the roughly 1 million acres Wisconsin uses to grow corn for ethanol into solar farms would boost the state’s energy production and help reduce carbon emissions, according to a new report from Clean Wisconsin, an environmental advocacy nonprofit.
The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho
Stephen Covey, the best-selling author of “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” wrote that one should “begin with the end in mind” to understand where any endeavor leads. If we follow Covey’s advice and look ahead to where the privatization of Idaho’s public schools will lead, we would do well to look at what has […] The post The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Have You Heard The Legend About One Wisconsin Town That Completely Disappeared?
Legends say one Wisconsin town and all of its residents completely vanished in the early 1990s, but is there any truth behind the stories?. Sometimes we come across things on social media that really confuse and/or infuriate us, but sometimes you find something that fascinates you like this post I saw shared on the Strange Wisconsin Facebook Group...
Did former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker stop automatic payments from teachers to their unions?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. During former Gov. Scott Walker’s tenure, the passage of Act 10 prohibited employers from deducting “labor...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Has Returned to More Normal Levels Regarding Farm Bankruptcies
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) After years of leading the nation in farm bankruptcies, the latest federal data shows Wisconsin has returned to more normal levels of new filings. According to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio, federal court data shows Wisconsin only had 10 Chapter 12 bankruptcy cases...
Channel 3000
Bill to allow red-light cameras in Milwaukee revived
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Red-light cameras and automated speeding tickets would be allowed in Milwaukee under a bipartisan bill put forward Tuesday. The controversial technique of using cameras and computerized radar to crack down on speeding and other traffic violations is unpopular with some drivers, and the measure failed both of the past two sessions of the Wisconsin Legislature.
The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship
There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
