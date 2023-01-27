ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

Two from Wisconsin sue ATF over new stabilizing brace rule

(The Center Square) – A pair of former Marines from Wisconsin are among those in the first lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives' new rule on stabilizing braces. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the suit immediately after the ATF unveiled the new rule Tuesday. Gabriel Tauscher from Oconomowoc and Shawn Kroll from Hartland both own pistols with stabilizer braces, and both...
spectrumnews1.com

Voting in Wisconsin: Frequently asked questions

WISCONSIN — The next Wisconsin election has arrived. Do you want to vote? We've put together a list of Frequently Asked Questions to help you get in and out of your polling place without trouble for the Feb. 21 primary. How to vote in Wisconsin: Frequently Asked Questions. Where...
94.3 Jack FM

Wisconsin DNR Reports January Has Been Deadly For Snowmobilers

WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — This month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed seven snowmobile related deaths. Many of these deaths are due to speed (particularly with negotiating turns), alcohol and drug use while riding, and operator inexperience. Jake Holsclaw with the DNR says the victims of these fatalities are all over the age of 40.
WausauPilot

Lawsuit seeks to block 2 measures from April ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A lawsuit filed Tuesday by Wisconsin criminal justice advocacy groups seeks to block two Republican-sponsored measures from appearing on the April ballot, arguing that they were not submitted on time to the correct elections officials. One question is a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow...
wpr.org

New Wisconsin GOP chair pushes early voting

The new chair of the state Republican Party is encouraging more Republicans to vote early, a sharp contrast to the message pushed in the last two election cycles by former President Donald Trump. Longtime GOP operative Brian Schimming was selected to lead the Republican Party of Wisconsin last December. The...
Idaho Capital Sun

The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho

Stephen Covey, the best-selling author of “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” wrote that one should “begin with the end in mind” to understand where any endeavor leads. If we follow Covey’s advice and look ahead to where the privatization of Idaho’s public schools will lead, we would do well to look at what has […] The post The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Has Returned to More Normal Levels Regarding Farm Bankruptcies

(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) After years of leading the nation in farm bankruptcies, the latest federal data shows Wisconsin has returned to more normal levels of new filings. According to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio, federal court data shows Wisconsin only had 10 Chapter 12 bankruptcy cases...
Channel 3000

Bill to allow red-light cameras in Milwaukee revived

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Red-light cameras and automated speeding tickets would be allowed in Milwaukee under a bipartisan bill put forward Tuesday. The controversial technique of using cameras and computerized radar to crack down on speeding and other traffic violations is unpopular with some drivers, and the measure failed both of the past two sessions of the Wisconsin Legislature.
MILWAUKEE, WI
97X

The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship

There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
