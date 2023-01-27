Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says the cost cap penalty his team received last year is already hurting its car development heading into 2023. The FIA handed out a $7million fine and reduced Red Bull’s wind tunnel and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) time over a period of 12 months after the team was found guilty of a minor overspend breach, having been 1.6% over the cost cap in its 2021 accounts. Horner says the restrictions are hampering the team but that it is trying to negate their impact as much as possible.

20 HOURS AGO