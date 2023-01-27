Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
INSIGHT: Alternate strategies and new thinking for GTP race plans
Like the pit stops where “energy” has replaced fuel in determining time spent in the pits as well as stint lengths, there are a few other things about the LMDh cars in GTP that could alter strategy. Like the pit stops, however, the changes will largely be invisible to the casual observer.
racer.com
Juncos Hollinger reveals new IndyCar livery
Juncos Hollinger Racing has unveiled a brand-new car livery and team identity for its 2023 NTT IndyCar and Indy NXT series entries. The squad has expanded its IndyCar program this year with a second Dallara-Chevrolet. Britain’s Callum Ilott remains with the team for a second year and will drive the No. 77, while Argentina’s Agustin Canapino will be his teammate in JHR’s No. 78 machine.
racer.com
Red Bull already limited "significantly" by cost cap penalty
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says the cost cap penalty his team received last year is already hurting its car development heading into 2023. The FIA handed out a $7million fine and reduced Red Bull’s wind tunnel and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) time over a period of 12 months after the team was found guilty of a minor overspend breach, having been 1.6% over the cost cap in its 2021 accounts. Horner says the restrictions are hampering the team but that it is trying to negate their impact as much as possible.
Motley Fool
3 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond
Tesla is starting the year proving just how far ahead of the competition it is. The EV leader has a potential way to recover lost margins with future vehicle upgrades. Two other stocks help spread the bet geographically as well as by product offerings. You’re reading a free article with...
The Verge
Mercedes-Benz is the first to bring Level 3 automated driving to the US
Mercedes-Benz announced that it was the first automaker to receive government approval in the US for a Level 3 driving feature. The company said it had self-certified in Nevada for use of its Drive Pilot feature, in which the car does all the driving but the driver needs to stand by to take control at a moment’s notice.
Genesis X Convertible Concept Headed to Production: Report
GenesisGenesis brand Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke allegedly told dealers that the stunning convertible concept is heading to production.
MotorTrend Magazine
Naturally Aspirated 513 Big-Block Chevy Makes Over 1,200 HP at 8,500 RPM!
Adding boost is very popular these days, which explains why 1,000-hp engines are nearly commonplace. But there are still builders out there making big power the hard way, with displacement, high compression, big-lift cams, and meticulous assembly so it all stays in one piece. Kjell Adams' 513-inch big-block Chevy is one of these engines and when this monster BBC showed up at Westech Performance, dyno-wrangler and Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule' knew we would want to see the results.
Ford's $2.7 Billion Speed Bump Could Actually Be Good News
A major impairment charge was rough on Ford's third quarter, but a pivot in strategy could be to the company's benefit.
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff sold a rare Ferrari worth more than $1.5 million
Ferrari only produced 1,315 of this iconic sports car model, known as the "ultimate road-going Ferrari." The one owned by Wolff had fewer than 4,000 miles.
Comments / 0