‘Sopranos’ Actor John Ventimiglia’s Daughter, Odele, Dead at 25

By Joe Rutland
 6 days ago
(Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

Sad news from the world of The Sopranos as star John Ventimiglia is mourning the death of his daughter, Odele. Belinda Cape, the wife of John Ventimiglia, shared earlier this month on Facebook that Odele, 25, died on Jan. 12. There is no cause of death at this time.

“Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice,” the Facebook post on her page started out. “Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many. Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives.”

John Ventimiglia’s Daughter Survived by Mother, Father, Sister, Daughter

The post says that Odele is survived by her sister, Lucinda Ventimiglia. It goes on to say that she’s survived by her mother, Belinda Cape, and her father, John Ventimiglia. Lastly, the post does include her daughter, Shiloh.

Cape closes out her post by sharing details of Odele’s funeral service, which was held on Thursday in Brooklyn. In Cape’s post, the family made a request. In lieu of flowers, donations were to be made to a GoFundMe account set up to support Odele’s daughter, Shiloh’s, education, according to ET Online.

John Ventimiglia, who played restaurant owner Artie Bucco on the hit HBO series, and Belinda are also parents to Lucinda. She headed to her social media account to remember her sister.

“Odele Cape Ventimiglia – 4/7/1997 – 1/12/2023 words will never be enough to express the grief we are all feeling. I loved my little sister a lot and I will spend the rest of my life searching for her in everything,” Lucinda wrote, according to the statement.

The Funeral For Odele Ventimiglia Took Place On Thursday

“A funeral for Odele will be held at 12 pm next Thursday, 1/26, at Old First Reformed Church in Park Slope. my family and i are so grateful for all the care and support we have been receiving during this impossible time. it has never been more clear how much she meant to so many people. sending love to everyone who is trying to cope with her loss – look after each other and keep Odele in your thoughts,” the statement added.

As for Lucinda’s tribute. it also led with the same solo shot of Odele sitting at a table used in her mother’s tribute. The post also followed with pictures of the sisters from their childhood, pictures of Odele during her baby shower, photos with their father, and a photo of her and Shiloh.

The post closed out with a solo shot of her late sister. The GoFundMe set up to support Odele’s baby Shiloh hit $53,236, surpassing the set $50,000 goal.

