Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
Rolex 24, Hour 8: Cadillacs 1-2 in GTP; PR1 takes charge in LMP2
Cadillacs were running 1-2 as the Rolex 24 At Daytona heads into the ninth hour, Alex Lynn taking the lead in the No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing V-LMDh from Pipo Derani in the No. 31 Action Express Racing car toward the end of the hour. It was the 19th lead change in the race. The No. 31 has reportedly lost telemetry, however, meaning the drivers will have to verbally report energy usage back to the pit stand.
racer.com
How a dowel pin unraveled WTR's Rolex 24 strategy gamble
Wayne Taylor Racing With Andretti Autosport was quick from the first test session of the Roar Before the 24 in the No. 10 Acura ARX-06, but suspecting they didn’t have the ultimate pace to take the fight to fellow Acura team Meyer Shank Racing in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, they opted for an unusual strategy.
racer.com
INSIGHT: Alternate strategies and new thinking for GTP race plans
Like the pit stops where “energy” has replaced fuel in determining time spent in the pits as well as stint lengths, there are a few other things about the LMDh cars in GTP that could alter strategy. Like the pit stops, however, the changes will largely be invisible to the casual observer.
racer.com
Rolex 24, Hour 23: Cautions set up final-hour drama
A series of full-course cautions set up high drama for the finish of the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The first, for the No. 64 TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin off course, came with 1h55m left in the race, bringing out a long yellow. The restart was short lived, although fraught with action in the GTD PRO battle between Ben Barnicoat (No. 14 Lexus), Antonio Garcia (No. 3 Corvette) and Maro Engel (No. 79 Mercedes-AMG).
racer.com
Rolex 24, Hour 9: CGR Cadillac leads, but Blomqvist is on a charge
The ninth hour came to an end shortly after the end of the Rolex 24 At Daytona’s fifth full-course caution to replace a tire barrier that had been dislodged and was just off the racing surface. The caution lasted a bit over 20 minutes, allowing everyone who desired to pit. However a few cars were a bit off sequence, having pitted just before the caution came out and gained during the caution.
racer.com
Ekstrom edges Schumacher for Race of Champions crown
Double DTM and FIA World Rallycross champion Mattias Ekstrom delighted his home fans at Sweden’s Pite Havsbad on Sunday by winning the Race Of Champions — the annual event pitting some of the world’s top racers in multiple types of cars — for a record-equaling fourth time.
racer.com
Audi acquires minority stake in Sauber ahead of 2026 entry
Audi has completed the planned acquisition of a minority stake in the Sauber Group ahead of its 2026 entry into Formula 1. The current Alfa Romeo team was confirmed as Audi’s strategic partner when it announced its decision to produce a power unit for the 2026 regulations last year, and former Volkswagen Motorsport executive Andreas Seidl has been brought in from McLaren to as Sauber Group CEO to manage the transition.
racer.com
Rolex 24, Hour 12: LMP3 fire brings out yellow at halfway
The No. 43 MRS-GT Racing with Danial Frost behind the wheel ended the 12th hour of the Rolex 24 At Daytona with fire emanating from under the engine cover, bringing out a full course yellow. The race had been green for the last two hours. Night had truly settled in...
racer.com
Juncos Hollinger reveals new IndyCar livery
Juncos Hollinger Racing has unveiled a brand-new car livery and team identity for its 2023 NTT IndyCar and Indy NXT series entries. The squad has expanded its IndyCar program this year with a second Dallara-Chevrolet. Britain’s Callum Ilott remains with the team for a second year and will drive the No. 77, while Argentina’s Agustin Canapino will be his teammate in JHR’s No. 78 machine.
racer.com
MSR Acura dominates Rolex 24 at Daytona for second year running
After a frenetic series of full-course cautions and hard-fought restarts, the final run to the Rolex 24 at Daytona checker for Tom Blomqvist and the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06 was relatively calm. The team, 2022 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship champs, took its second consecutive victory in front of the largest crowd in the race’s history.
racer.com
Rolex 24, Hour 3: Cadillac and Acura fight for the lead
The third hour of the Rolex 24 At Daytona was interrupted by the first extended yellow of the race when the No. 42 NTE/SSR Lamborghini Huracan had a rear suspension failure and spun into the tire barrier in Turn 1. That set some things into motion that took the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura out of the overall lead, and set up a frantic battle between Colin Braun in the No. 60 and leader Renger van der Zande in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Cadillac as Braun tried to find a way by. Despite Braun’s best efforts, van der Zande led at the end of the hour. Louis Deletraz held third in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura. The No. 25 BMW M Team RLL car remains in the garage.
racer.com
Red Bull already limited "significantly" by cost cap penalty
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says the cost cap penalty his team received last year is already hurting its car development heading into 2023. The FIA handed out a $7million fine and reduced Red Bull’s wind tunnel and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) time over a period of 12 months after the team was found guilty of a minor overspend breach, having been 1.6% over the cost cap in its 2021 accounts. Horner says the restrictions are hampering the team but that it is trying to negate their impact as much as possible.
racer.com
Rolex 24, Hour 17: MSR Acura closing in
Sebastien Bourdais gave way to teammate Renger van der Zande as darkness prepares to give way to daytime in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. It was a quiet hour with little change and no major issues for any of the top-running cars as the sunrise begins to approach the Florida coast.
racer.com
Rolex 24, Hour 14: PR1 takes lead in tight LMP2 battle
Yet again, a hectic start gave way to a mundane stretch in the 14th hour of the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The GTP cars dipped into the pits to kick off the top of the hour and a whole host of driver changes took place. Two lead changes would come...
racer.com
MSR Acura wins Rolex 24 again as Proton grabs LMP2, AWA takes LMP3
It was all change at the top of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona. The new GTP class brought a crop of never-raced LMDH cars, with new manufacturers Porsche and BMW joining Acura and Cadillac, new teams, and new technology. It was a dive headfirst into the unknown.
racer.com
Winward’s dream run in GTD ends
On a restart with 35m left in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Philip Ellis, trying to charge and make a move for the lead, had contact with the GTD PRO No. 3 Corvette, resulting in a broken suspension. It ended an amazing story that started with Ellis putting the car...
racer.com
Rolex 24, Hour 22: Porsche out of GTP contention
Nick Tandy found his hard work to get the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 back within a lap of the Rolex 24 At Daytona leaders for naught as the car stopped on course. Tandy had to reset, but was passed by the leaders in the process, going back to two laps down. It happened again, then things got worse — a plume of smoke exited out of the back, then expanded in volume as the car gave a wiggle. The No. 6 is now completely out of contention with two hours left, Porsche stating that it was a gearbox issue. The final incident as the Porsche coasted brought out a full-course caution.
racer.com
WeatherTech, Heart of Racing claim GT victories at Daytona
Cooper MacNeil was missing one trophy in his racing career, and after WeatherTech Racing won GTD PRO in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, he has it. MacNeil was racing in his final IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship race, stepping aside to concentrate on the family business. Running a full-season GTD PRO effort int he No. 79 Mercedes-AMG, the team brought Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon on board, supplemented by Maro Engel for the endurance races, and started the season in the best way possible.
Comments / 0