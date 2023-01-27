ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Edmonds College renews partnership with Seattle Credit Union for students in pre-apprenticeship program

Edmonds College has extended its partnership with Seattle Credit Union to assist graduates who successfully enroll and complete the college’s Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program (CAP) through the Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center (AMSC). Seattle Credit Union (SCU) is providing a $4,000 grant to students transitioning into their chosen apprenticeship through a...
EDMONDS, WA
County’s Department of Emergency Management receives prestigious accreditation

Snohomish County’s Department of Emergency Management is one of roughly 30 county-level agencies across the U.S. to have demonstrated excellence and accountability in emergency management. Following a rigorous peer-reviewed process, the department has received accreditation from the Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP). “We have one of the best emergency...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Paine-Donovan appointed to vacant Mountlake Terrace City Council seat

The Mountlake Terrace City Council Tuesday night appointed Robert (Rory) Paine-Donovan to fill the Position 3 seat left vacant following the resignation of Doug McCardle. Paine-Donovan, who graduated from the Evergreen State College with a degree in public policy, has lived in Mountlake Terrace for seven years and works for the Washington State Attorney General’s Office. He helped found the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation and serves on the city’s planning commission.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Representative sought for Snohomish County Planning Commission

Snohomish County has an opening for its planning commission, a body that advises the county executive, council and county departments regarding growth, development, land use and community planning. According to a county announcement, the ideal candidate has experience in the fields of land use, transportation planning, housing and related work....
High school sports roundup Jan. 28 and 30, 2023

Relay Events (Top 3 Finishers) 1. Mountlake Terrace (Cole Leaty, Antonio Nguyen, Chris McLellan, Riki Kobayashi) 1:49.88. 2. Edmonds-Woodway (Mate’ Pallos, Lennox Norenberg, Patrick Kotwis, Jude Willcox) 1:49.93. 3. Lynnwood (Nolan Tyler, Alex Lee, Daniel Calkins, Caleb Schnitzius) 1:54.76. 200 Yard Freestyle:. 1. Edmonds-Woodway (Jeffrey Hoang, Ciaran Brennan, Thomas...
EDMONDS, WA
Snohomish PUD Board approves rate increase

The Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners recently approved a 2% general rate increase for all residential and commercial electric and water customers. According to PUD news release issued Monday, the PUD board also approved a revised implementation of a base charge for electric customers, modifying the remaining deployment schedule from four years to two. The PUD’s base charge, which went into effect on April 1, 2022, was implemented to ensure more stable bills for customers and revenue for the PUD, helping it keep rates affordable and freeing up funds for energy-efficiency and income-qualified discount programs.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

