Opelousas woman arrested for shooting boyfriend during argument, St. Landry Sheriff says
An Opelousas woman was arrested Friday for shooting her boyfriend during an argument, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Crystal Bell-Edmond, 41, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of attempted second-degree murder tied to the shooting at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 167. Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement that Bell-Edmond self-reported the shooting to police.
Opelousas man arrested on attempted murder, accused of shooting man during fight near Arnaudville
An Opelousas man was arrested after law enforcement officials say he shot another man during an altercation in the Arnaudville area on Saturday. St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting complaint in the 200 block of Halfway House Road and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim said he was driving on Meche Road in the Arnaudville area when one of his passengers advised him that a Nissan Sentra was attempting to flag down their vehicle, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
