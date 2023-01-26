Read full article on original website
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Mackenzie McKee: PREGNANT By New Boyfriend Khesanio Hall?!
Just a few months after Mackenzie McKee parted ways with husband Josh McKee, both of the exes are in serious relationships. Much has been made of the fact that Josh’s new girlfriend looks just like Mackenzie. But it appears that that controversy is about to take a backseat, thanks...
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Limit Their Children’s Appearances Compared to Monaco Royal Children
A body language expert looked at the difference in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children’s appearances compared to the Monaco royals‘ appearances. There’s a marked difference between the two, the expert noted. Monaco royals present as a ‘family team,’ expert says. Body language expert...
Annie Wersching, 24 and Timeless Actress, Dies of Cancer
Annie Wersching, a veteran actress best known known for her roles in the hit TV shows 24, Bosch and Timeless, passed of cancer early on Sunday morning. According to Deadline, Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, although she continued to film prominent roles afterward in programs such as Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Ryan Edwards TRASHES Wife Mackenzie: You're a Dirty Cheater! I Want a Divorce!
It appears to be over between Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie. It appears to be very ugly, as well. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, the former Teen Mom star shared a meme from something called “Cheater & Cheater Quotes” that states the following:. “I trusted you but...
Jinger Duggar: My Parents Lied to Me! Jesus Is Fine With Booze and Birth Control!
We’re just one day away from the release of Jinger Duggar’s memoir, and you can be sure that these are very tense times within the Duggar family. By all accounts, Jinger’s book is not a scathing tell-all about her controversial upbringing, but an account of the spiritual journey that led her to a more modern, inclusive form of Christianity.
Daniele Blindsides Yohan on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Premiere: You're Not Moving to New York!
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is finally back! This time, it’s Season 4. This cast brings so many new faces into play. It’s refreshing. Daniele and Yohan are familiar, but only from Love in Paradise: The Caribbean. Meanwhile, both Gabriel and Isabel and Kris and Jeymi’s stories...
Amy Slaton Spills: What's the Biggest Challenge of Having Two Kids?
Amy Slaton is typically best known for her relationship with her sister, Tammy. The two do star, after all, on a TLC reality show titled 1000-Lb Sisters. But long-time fans of the program are well aware that Amy worked exceptionally hard in order to lose enough weight and get her body into healthy enough shape so that she could fulfill her dream of motherhood.
