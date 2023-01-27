Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Just three days in, Fortnite players are already begging Epic to delete The Kid Laroi crossover
While The Kid Laroi’s music attracts billions of listens on Spotify, his Fortnite game mode might’ve overstayed its welcome just days after it hit live servers. The Kid Laroi is a part of a long list of crossovers within the battle royale. The musician’s event commenced on Friday, Jan. 27 with a concert available on-demand. Once you’ve reached the end of the activated gig, you can also visit a special island with your best buds and listen to all The Kid Laroi music all over again.
dotesports.com
Nightfall is convinced Dota 2 has a growing offlaner problem and it led to his BetBoom role swap
BetBoom offlaner Nightfall has been making waves in the Eastern European branch of the Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour since returning from a brief stint in North America with EG last season. His heroics have helped his team crush the competition and keep their undefeated streak alive as they start preparing for the Lima Major.
dotesports.com
One League champion has been picked or banned in every LEC match this split
Only one League of Legends champion still has a 100 percent presence in the 2023 LEC Winter Split. The champion that holds a 100 percent pick and ban rate is Lucian, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. That being said, the Purifier has been picked only 10 times in the 15 games so far, meaning he was banned 20 times.
dotesports.com
League players desperately want one feature to improve champ selection phase
League of Legends players want to see one change in the champion select phase. In a post on League’s subreddit on Monday, a player suggested adding the option to play with a random champion skin or hide all owned skins would improve champion select—and many agreed with the idea.
dotesports.com
These 3 Dota 2 heroes were the most banned throughout the 2023 DPC Winter Tour
The first tour of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is coming to an end. While the regular season is over and tiebreakers are underway, the meta has also been defined. Some heroes like Rubick found themselves a spot on the field in almost every match, while others never saw the light of day due to how overpowered they were.
dotesports.com
BetBoom traded Dota 2 for PUBG, Overwatch and still claimed DPC Winter Tour glory
The top-table clash between BetBoom and Team Spirit was always destined to be an exciting series. Not only was it a showdown between the two best teams in the Eastern European DPC Winter Tour, but it was also personal, at least to an extent, for some of the players. The...
dotesports.com
TFT’s biggest change to Hero Augments will alleviate player concerns in Patch 13.3
Riot Games’ autobattler Teamfight Tactics has had a reputation for having a responsive developer team. And now, a massive change coming in the game’s next patch has re-emphasized that truth. Hero Augments have been a pain point for players in what has been an otherwise well-received Set Eight...
dotesports.com
Iron VALORANT players struggle to win with these 3 agent picks
In VALORANT, what fans see in competitive games doesn’t reflect the reality of ranked play, especially when looking at the lower levels. As the lowest tier in ranked, Iron games have pretty much nothing in common with pro play except for the maps. But some agents are simply struggling at all levels, from the highest to the lowest.
dotesports.com
All CDL Major 2 Twitch drops and how to redeem them
The 2023 Call of Duty League season is kicking into high gear. It’s already time for the league’s second Major event of the season and every team will be looking to take home the trophy along with the $200,000 grand prize and lion’s share of CDL Points.
dotesports.com
VALORANT players are fed up with the Episode 6 ranked reset
For VALORANT players playing competitive, the rank reset at the start of each ranked act is supposed to represent a refresh. But for many, it’s just a repeat of the same struggles they experience every few months. And to start off the new episode, it’s apparently worse than ever.
dotesports.com
League player’s game-saving Zac pentakill has people clamoring for massive nerfs
In League of Legends, there are losers and winners in every balance patch. On Patch 13.1B, Zac is the most powerful jungle across all levels, according to League of Graphs. While he shares the top jungler position with Maokai in higher tiers, he’s incredibly strong in lower tiers as well. A Zac player showed the champion’s potential, in the late game especially, on a game clip shared on Reddit recently.
dotesports.com
A pair of the LEC’s most popular teams are already in must-win mode to remain in 2023 Winter Split
Although it’s only two weeks into the 2023 LEC Winter Split, teams are already preparing for the final week of the regular season. Thanks to the league’s new format, teams are a week away from getting eliminated from championship contention, including two of the biggest organizations in EMEA League of Legends today.
dotesports.com
Yuumi’s solo queue potential plummets further with League Patch 13.1B nerfs
One of the most controversial champions in the history of League of Legends appears to have lost her ninth and final life with the most recent patch of the game, possibly even removing her completely from the game for a number of months. Following yet another round of nerfs to...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends player figures out which characters have the loudest and quietest footsteps
In Apex Legends, audio is paramount to getting the edge in a fight. You’ll often hear an enemy before seeing them, and being taken by surprise can mean the difference between living and dying. For this reason, approaching your enemies silently will yield better results than engaging with a...
dotesports.com
SK star Markoon explains why League’s Season 13 Jungle changes are good for the game
Major League of Legends changes are usually criticized by players, but SK Gaming’s Mark “Markoon” van Woensel has applauded the developers for the recent jungle update. In an interview with The Loadout on Jan. 31, the LEC player explained he’s fond of the jungle changes introduced in Season 13. He admitted “Riot has done a good job with the jungle” but he often hates change, so this is an unusual feeling for him.
dotesports.com
It looks like Tencent is working to create AI commentary for gaming live streams
Tencent recently filed an AI patent to provide automated commentary in live game streams, according to a report from Exputer on Monday. It’ll allow streamers to broadcast gaming sessions without bothering to comment when using AI, which will make commentaries in real time. This tool should help streamers in...
dotesports.com
Riot confirms support tanks in line for generous buffs in League Patch 13.3
In this era of support Jhin, Caitlyn, Senna, and Ashe, traditional supports have fallen out of the meta as they have become squishy and lack utility with long cooldowns and huge mana costs. Thankfully, League of Legends Patch 13.3, set to go live on Feb. 8, will bring about a serious shift and generously buff tank supports.
dotesports.com
Last-minute DPC tiebreaker ruling sets SA Dota scene ablaze
The division one action for the first tour of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit has come to an end in most regions. While there were one or two tiebreakers in some regions, South American teams woke up to messages from the region’s organizer stating that there would be four tiebreaker matches—a fixture tweak that blindsided squads.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players think these 2 tanks are in line to be the next most-hated in the game
The never-ending discussion of Overwatch 2’s meta is continuing within the community, this time with tanks at the forefront. A recent Reddit thread posed the question of who players think the next most hated tank will be, after a long line of hated tanks who’ve had their share of time in the spotlight of disdain over the course of the game’s first few months since launch.
dotesports.com
Seagull explains why your lopsided Overwatch games aren’t necessarily a matchmaking flaw
Blizzard published part two of its Overwatch 2 developer blog today, detailing matchmaking and ranking issues and goals for the upcoming year. And while it didn’t have all the answers, the devs at least attempted to address some of the game’s biggest questions. Sifting through the lengthy post,...
Comments / 0