While The Kid Laroi’s music attracts billions of listens on Spotify, his Fortnite game mode might’ve overstayed its welcome just days after it hit live servers. The Kid Laroi is a part of a long list of crossovers within the battle royale. The musician’s event commenced on Friday, Jan. 27 with a concert available on-demand. Once you’ve reached the end of the activated gig, you can also visit a special island with your best buds and listen to all The Kid Laroi music all over again.

2 DAYS AGO