Dublin, GA

WMAZ

Full Coverage: Central Georgia's athletes in 2023 National Signing Day

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ has a continuous, real-time story of Central Georgia athletes participating in National Signing Day. The modern-day incarnation of this coveted date on the college football calendar launched in February 1982, after the College Football Association (along with high-profile coaches) successfully lobbied for a universal date for all NCAA football institutions.
MACON, GA
baldwin2k.com

GMC principal let go on the spot, inordinate amount of parents not pleased

Georgia Military College Prep Principal Steve Greer has been relieved of his duties, receiving the news from someone he's known for decades. William Caldwell, school president, sent out an email to GMC Prep parents on Tuesday, writing that "today is Dr. Steve Greer's last day as Principal at GMC Prep School." Added the letter: "Though we know this news may come as a surprise to some, know that this decision was not taken lightly."
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
middlegatimes.com

Fun Things to Do this Week in Middle Georgia (1/30 - 2/5)

The second month of 2023 is here already starting on Wednesday, along with a celebration of the Chinese New Year at Wesleyan, and First Friday in Downtown Macon will bring plenty of people out to enjoy art, live music, and more. Here a few of the more interesting events taking place in Middle Georgia this week.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Icky weather kicks off final week of January

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A wet pattern has taken over Middle Georgia to end the month of January. There was an abundance of rain to begin the morning in Middle Georgia. It moved in yesterday evening with heavy rain arriving in the Macon area just before 10pm. That rain is expected to linger into the lunchtime hours today before it finally tapers off. Most of the region will see high temperatures in the lower 60s, however some of the southern counties may push into the upper 60s. Winds this afternoon will be light and variable.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Wilkinson Co. man arrested after chase in Macon, suspect in other investigations

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man wanted in multiple Middle Georgia counties has been arrested in Macon. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested the man, from Twiggs County, after he led them on a chase from a home in east Macon into Wilkinson County. Deputies in Wilkinson County used spike strips to disable the van the suspect was driving. After running over them, the driver lost control, sending him down an embankment. Investigators say that's when the man, who has not been identified, ran off into the woods where he was later found and arrested.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Warner Robins Standoff ends with shots fired

UPDATE: This morning, units from the Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were involved in a tense standoff with a suspect on Somerset Drive. It all started when the suspect opened fire on officers trying to arrest him on multiple warrants. police say that...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
mercer.edu

What should I do when a health issue disrupts my classes? | Ask Kelly

I just began my junior year and was told recently that I am going to need surgery soon for an issue I have been having. The recovery period for this surgery is approximately three weeks, and I’m already past the drop/add period. What do I need to do to ensure I won’t fall behind or fail this semester?
MACON, GA

