Harrison Band Members Earn District, All-State Honors for Musical AchievementDeanLandCobb County, GA
Tragedy Averted: Railroad Worker Rescues RacoonHerbie J PilatoCochran, GA
Winter Guard Exhibition Brings Dance, Acrobatics and More to Harrison HS on Jan. 29DeanLandHarrison, GA
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
WMAZ
Full Coverage: Central Georgia's athletes in 2023 National Signing Day
MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ has a continuous, real-time story of Central Georgia athletes participating in National Signing Day. The modern-day incarnation of this coveted date on the college football calendar launched in February 1982, after the College Football Association (along with high-profile coaches) successfully lobbied for a universal date for all NCAA football institutions.
WMAZ
'Everyone is latching on': Community and local church rally around Central Lady Chargers
MACON, Ga. — These days, the Central High School girl's basketball team doesn't really need help from anybody; at 20-1 on the year, the Lady Chargers are clearly one of the state’s best in Class 2A, with no signs of them slowing down. But support is exactly what...
baldwin2k.com
GMC principal let go on the spot, inordinate amount of parents not pleased
Georgia Military College Prep Principal Steve Greer has been relieved of his duties, receiving the news from someone he's known for decades. William Caldwell, school president, sent out an email to GMC Prep parents on Tuesday, writing that "today is Dr. Steve Greer's last day as Principal at GMC Prep School." Added the letter: "Though we know this news may come as a surprise to some, know that this decision was not taken lightly."
wgxa.tv
Community Foundation of Central Georgia brings On The Table to 21 counties
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced its 2023 plans for On The Table, an initiative to engage with residents and community leaders to discuss the needs and priorities of the community. Launched in 2018, On The Table has returned to in-person events for the first...
WMAZ
Central Lady Chargers find support in Macon church
The Lady Chargers don't need much help from anybody. But still, support is just what they've got this season -- and it comes from what might be an unexpected source.
middlegatimes.com
Fun Things to Do this Week in Middle Georgia (1/30 - 2/5)
The second month of 2023 is here already starting on Wednesday, along with a celebration of the Chinese New Year at Wesleyan, and First Friday in Downtown Macon will bring plenty of people out to enjoy art, live music, and more. Here a few of the more interesting events taking place in Middle Georgia this week.
An anti-gay letter led to a superintendent's resignation. But the community wants her back
Georgia LGBTQ advocates are applauding the show of support for a South Georgia school administrator who resigned after a local resident circulated an anti-gay note about her to local pastors. Ben Hill County interim school superintendent Dawn Clements submitted her resignation after the release of a letter this month that...
41nbc.com
Icky weather kicks off final week of January
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A wet pattern has taken over Middle Georgia to end the month of January. There was an abundance of rain to begin the morning in Middle Georgia. It moved in yesterday evening with heavy rain arriving in the Macon area just before 10pm. That rain is expected to linger into the lunchtime hours today before it finally tapers off. Most of the region will see high temperatures in the lower 60s, however some of the southern counties may push into the upper 60s. Winds this afternoon will be light and variable.
WMAZ
Tenants come home to construction at Vineville Christian Towers weeks after pipes burst
In December, we reported that some pipes had burst on the 10th floor due to an arctic blast. More than 50 tenants were moved to hotels in Macon.
'Noticeably improper police action': Central Georgia sheriffs denounce violence in Tyre Nichols case
MACON, Ga. — As video of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols continues to circulate, many are reacting. That includes law enforcement across Central Georgia. "It broke every rule, it broke every policy, every procedure of any law enforcement agency of the United States," Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee said.
Fort Valley moves ahead with cleanup of rundown home to help revitalize blighted area
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In just a few days, a rundown home in Fort Valley has seen a lot of progress. It wasn't that long ago that Fort Valley police announced on Facebook that the blighted home on Montrose Street would soon be going through cleanup, then leaving neighbors like Alvarez Mitchell with concerns.
wgxa.tv
Wilkinson Co. man arrested after chase in Macon, suspect in other investigations
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man wanted in multiple Middle Georgia counties has been arrested in Macon. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested the man, from Twiggs County, after he led them on a chase from a home in east Macon into Wilkinson County. Deputies in Wilkinson County used spike strips to disable the van the suspect was driving. After running over them, the driver lost control, sending him down an embankment. Investigators say that's when the man, who has not been identified, ran off into the woods where he was later found and arrested.
41nbc.com
Man connected to family shooting in Bibb arrested in Jones County for Home Invasion incident
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — 40-Year-old Terrell Mills was already wanted out of Bibb County for the shooting that left Pinal Kumar Patel dead and his family injured on Thoroughbred Lane— after committing several other crimes in Jones County, he was arrested. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office,...
'This is working great': Perry ordinance approves golf carts on roads
PERRY, Ga. — In Perry, you can leave the greenway behind. A new ordinance means you can drive a golf cart on the road. If you've driven around Perry and have seen folks driving golf carts on the road. You might have asked yourself, "Is that legal?" Well, it wasn't before, but now it is.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dry Branch man arrested after car chase in Bibb and Wilkinson County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested after a car chase through Bibb and Wilkinson counties. The chase began in east Macon and continued along Highway 57. Spike strips stopped the car near McIntyre, at which point it rolled off the roadway. The man then fled on foot but was arrested.
Man shot after barricading himself in home during police standoff in Warner Robins
The News: A standoff with police in Warner Robins led to a police shooting Tuesday. One man was shot and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. The U.S. Marshals Service Middle Georgia Fugitive Task Force was executing arrest warrants on Renaldo Rashad Smith, age 32, wanted for felony charges from Houston County.
WMAZ
Two men sentenced for their roles in the 2018 robbery and murder of Macon store clerk
MACON, Ga. — Two men were sentenced for their roles in the robbery and murder of a clerk at a Macon food store in 2018, according to a release from District Attorney Anita Howard. 21-year-old Arie Callaway was sentenced today to two consecutive life sentences for armed robbery, kidnapping...
13-year-old Jefferson County shooting victim, A’Rhianna Moye, dies
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the 13-year-old female victim of a shooting on Academy Drive in Louisville, GA, was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Warner Robins Standoff ends with shots fired
UPDATE: This morning, units from the Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were involved in a tense standoff with a suspect on Somerset Drive. It all started when the suspect opened fire on officers trying to arrest him on multiple warrants. police say that...
mercer.edu
What should I do when a health issue disrupts my classes? | Ask Kelly
I just began my junior year and was told recently that I am going to need surgery soon for an issue I have been having. The recovery period for this surgery is approximately three weeks, and I’m already past the drop/add period. What do I need to do to ensure I won’t fall behind or fail this semester?
