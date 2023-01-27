MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A wet pattern has taken over Middle Georgia to end the month of January. There was an abundance of rain to begin the morning in Middle Georgia. It moved in yesterday evening with heavy rain arriving in the Macon area just before 10pm. That rain is expected to linger into the lunchtime hours today before it finally tapers off. Most of the region will see high temperatures in the lower 60s, however some of the southern counties may push into the upper 60s. Winds this afternoon will be light and variable.

