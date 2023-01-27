ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Tennis Continues to Move Up ITA Rankings

DURHAM – Head coach Jamie Ashworth and the Duke women's tennis team continue to move up the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings as the Blue Devils come in at No. 4 in the latest listing released on Wednesday. It marked the second straight week the Blue Devils inched up...
Ferrari Named ACC Fencer of the Week

DURHAM – Duke fencing junior Christina Ferrari was named ACC Fencer of the Week following her performance over the weekend, the conference office announced Wednesday. Co-captain Ferrari helped guide the 10th-ranked Blue Devils to a flawless 6-0 team showing with wins over Boston College (20-7), Brandeis (21-6), Brown (19-8), Haverford (26-1), MIT (21-6), and NYU (22-5). The women's foil squad posted an impressive 6-0 record as well as Ferrari went 14-0. She went 3-0 against Boston College, Brandeis, Brown and MIT and 1-0 against Haverford and NYU.
O’Neill Named to USILA Preseason All-America First Team

DURHAM – Duke junior attackman Brennan O'Neill made it a clean sweep on the 2023 preseason All-America lists, garnering first-team recognition from the USILA as announced Wednesday morning. O'Neill was a preseason first-team pick by USA Lacrosse Magazine and second team by Inside Lacrosse. O'Neill, recently selected to the...
Four Blue Devils Earn Preseason All-ACC; Duke Seventh in USILA Poll

DURHAM – The preseason awards continue to roll in for the men's lacrosse quartet of Kenny Brower, Tyler Carpenter, Andrew McAdorey and Brennan O'Neill as all four garnered Preseason All-ACC recognition in a vote of the coaching staffs from the five programs. Picked to finish third in the ACC by the coaches, Duke came in at No. 7 in the preseason USILA poll.
Ten Named to All-ACC Academic Team

DURHAM - Ten members of the Duke volleyball team were selected to the All-ACC Academic Team for the 2022 campaign, as announced by the league office Tuesday. The Blue Devils honored were Taylor Atkinson, Devon Chang, Lizzie Fleming, Gracie Johnson, Kerry Keefe, Rachel Richardson, Sydney Tomlak, Nikki Underwood, Moorea Wood and Sydney Yap.
David Shumate Sits Down with Ryan Young

These interviews originally appeared in the 14.6 Issue of GoDuke The Magazine – January 2023. David Shumate: We talked over the summer about your decision to come to Duke, how the Fuqua School of Business played into it and everything on down the line. Expectations versus reality, halfway through the season now — how has it stacked up?
Duke Tabbed No. 16 in USA Today/NFCA Preseason Poll

DURHAM – Duke softball was ranked in the USA Today/NFCA top-25 preseason poll for the third consecutive year after earning the No. 16 spot the organization announced Tuesday. With the announcement of Tuesday's release, the Blue Devils have been ranked in the top-25 in all four major preseason polls...
2023 Football Schedule Announced

DURHAM – Seven total home dates and nine contests against teams who participated in a bowl game a season ago highlight the 2023 Duke football schedule released Monday night by the ACC office. Duke is the only team in the ACC to face nine or more opponents who played...
Duke Welcomes Wake Forest to Cameron on Super Tuesday

Duke returns to Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first of two in-state rivalry games, hosting Wake Forest as part of ESPN's Super Tuesday slate. On ESPN, Rece Davis and Debbie Antonelli have the call. David Shumate and John Roth are set to broadcast the game on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD.
Duke Tabbed No. 11 in IWLCA Poll

DURHAM – The Duke women's lacrosse team will begin the season ranked No. 11 in the country, as announced in the ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll. This season, the Blue Devils are slated to face five ranked opponents. Duke will go up against No. 1 North Carolina, No. 3 Boston College, No. 5 Syracuse, No. 13 Virginia and No. 16 Notre Dame.
Blue Devils Announce 2023 Promotions Schedule

DURHAM – Duke softball has announced its fan promotions schedule for the upcoming 2023 season, starting with the home-opening doubleheader on Feb. 22 against Charleston Southern. Bark in the Park. Bring your dog to the ballpark for a chance to be selected as the featured dog of the game....
Filipowski Named ACC Rookie of the Week

DURHAM - After averaging 23.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in Duke's games against Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech last week, Kyle Filipowski has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week in men's basketball for the third week in a row and seventh time this season. Filipowski has reached double figures in seven straight games and in 19 of Duke's 21 games this season.
Duke's Incoming Recruiting Class Ranked No. 25

DURHAM – Duke's incoming men's tennis recruiting class was tabbed the No. 25 class in the nation, according to rankings released by TennisRecruiting.net on Monday. Alexander Visser makes up the highly touted class after signing his National Letter of Intent back in November. The Westport, Conn., native will enroll in August of 2023 and join the Blue Devil squad for the 2023-24 season.
NWSL Training Camps Open with 11 Blue Devils Invited

DURHAM – As the NWSL opens training camps across the league, the Duke women's soccer program is well-represented with 11 players earning camp invites. Receiving training camp invites are recent draftees Michelle Cooper (Kansas City), Sophie Jones (Chicago) and Delaney Graham (Washington), along with Ella Stevens (Chicago), Quinn (OL Reign), Lily Nabet (Angel City), Mackenzie Pluck (Angel City), Imani Dorsey (Gotham FC), Tess Boade (NC Courage), Caitlin Cosme (Orlando) and Mia Gyau (San Diego).
Kara Lawson Radio Show on Tap for Monday

DURHAM – The seventh episode of the 2022-23 Kara Lawson Radio Show will take place Monday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m., live at Grub in Durham, N.C. Fans are encouraged to get there early to get a table and order food. The Kara Lawson Radio show features one more...
New Episode of All-Access With Jon Scheyer Now Available

DURHAM - The 10th episode of "Duke All-Access with Coach Scheyer" is now available on the Duke Athletics YouTube channel. The show is also set to air on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. on Bally Sports South, Sundays at 12 noon on ABC-11 WTVD and Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. on MASN.
