FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
goduke.com
Women’s Tennis Continues to Move Up ITA Rankings
DURHAM – Head coach Jamie Ashworth and the Duke women's tennis team continue to move up the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings as the Blue Devils come in at No. 4 in the latest listing released on Wednesday. It marked the second straight week the Blue Devils inched up...
goduke.com
Ferrari Named ACC Fencer of the Week
DURHAM – Duke fencing junior Christina Ferrari was named ACC Fencer of the Week following her performance over the weekend, the conference office announced Wednesday. Co-captain Ferrari helped guide the 10th-ranked Blue Devils to a flawless 6-0 team showing with wins over Boston College (20-7), Brandeis (21-6), Brown (19-8), Haverford (26-1), MIT (21-6), and NYU (22-5). The women's foil squad posted an impressive 6-0 record as well as Ferrari went 14-0. She went 3-0 against Boston College, Brandeis, Brown and MIT and 1-0 against Haverford and NYU.
goduke.com
O’Neill Named to USILA Preseason All-America First Team
DURHAM – Duke junior attackman Brennan O'Neill made it a clean sweep on the 2023 preseason All-America lists, garnering first-team recognition from the USILA as announced Wednesday morning. O'Neill was a preseason first-team pick by USA Lacrosse Magazine and second team by Inside Lacrosse. O'Neill, recently selected to the...
goduke.com
Four Blue Devils Earn Preseason All-ACC; Duke Seventh in USILA Poll
DURHAM – The preseason awards continue to roll in for the men's lacrosse quartet of Kenny Brower, Tyler Carpenter, Andrew McAdorey and Brennan O'Neill as all four garnered Preseason All-ACC recognition in a vote of the coaching staffs from the five programs. Picked to finish third in the ACC by the coaches, Duke came in at No. 7 in the preseason USILA poll.
goduke.com
Ten Named to All-ACC Academic Team
DURHAM - Ten members of the Duke volleyball team were selected to the All-ACC Academic Team for the 2022 campaign, as announced by the league office Tuesday. The Blue Devils honored were Taylor Atkinson, Devon Chang, Lizzie Fleming, Gracie Johnson, Kerry Keefe, Rachel Richardson, Sydney Tomlak, Nikki Underwood, Moorea Wood and Sydney Yap.
goduke.com
Stroud Named Scholar-Athlete of the Year, 16 Blue Devils Named to 2022 All-ACC Academic Team
DURHAM - The men's soccer team had 16 players selected to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Team, led by Peter Stroud who was selected as the Scholar-Athlete of the Year, as announced by the league on Wednesday. Stroud finished his junior season as a finalist for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy...
goduke.com
David Shumate Sits Down with Ryan Young
These interviews originally appeared in the 14.6 Issue of GoDuke The Magazine – January 2023. David Shumate: We talked over the summer about your decision to come to Duke, how the Fuqua School of Business played into it and everything on down the line. Expectations versus reality, halfway through the season now — how has it stacked up?
goduke.com
Duke Tabbed No. 16 in USA Today/NFCA Preseason Poll
DURHAM – Duke softball was ranked in the USA Today/NFCA top-25 preseason poll for the third consecutive year after earning the No. 16 spot the organization announced Tuesday. With the announcement of Tuesday's release, the Blue Devils have been ranked in the top-25 in all four major preseason polls...
goduke.com
2023 Football Schedule Announced
DURHAM – Seven total home dates and nine contests against teams who participated in a bowl game a season ago highlight the 2023 Duke football schedule released Monday night by the ACC office. Duke is the only team in the ACC to face nine or more opponents who played...
goduke.com
Duke Welcomes Wake Forest to Cameron on Super Tuesday
Duke returns to Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first of two in-state rivalry games, hosting Wake Forest as part of ESPN's Super Tuesday slate. On ESPN, Rece Davis and Debbie Antonelli have the call. David Shumate and John Roth are set to broadcast the game on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD.
goduke.com
Duke Tabbed No. 11 in IWLCA Poll
DURHAM – The Duke women's lacrosse team will begin the season ranked No. 11 in the country, as announced in the ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll. This season, the Blue Devils are slated to face five ranked opponents. Duke will go up against No. 1 North Carolina, No. 3 Boston College, No. 5 Syracuse, No. 13 Virginia and No. 16 Notre Dame.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Announce 2023 Promotions Schedule
DURHAM – Duke softball has announced its fan promotions schedule for the upcoming 2023 season, starting with the home-opening doubleheader on Feb. 22 against Charleston Southern. Bark in the Park. Bring your dog to the ballpark for a chance to be selected as the featured dog of the game....
goduke.com
Filipowski Named ACC Rookie of the Week
DURHAM - After averaging 23.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in Duke's games against Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech last week, Kyle Filipowski has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week in men's basketball for the third week in a row and seventh time this season. Filipowski has reached double figures in seven straight games and in 19 of Duke's 21 games this season.
goduke.com
Duke's Incoming Recruiting Class Ranked No. 25
DURHAM – Duke's incoming men's tennis recruiting class was tabbed the No. 25 class in the nation, according to rankings released by TennisRecruiting.net on Monday. Alexander Visser makes up the highly touted class after signing his National Letter of Intent back in November. The Westport, Conn., native will enroll in August of 2023 and join the Blue Devil squad for the 2023-24 season.
goduke.com
NWSL Training Camps Open with 11 Blue Devils Invited
DURHAM – As the NWSL opens training camps across the league, the Duke women's soccer program is well-represented with 11 players earning camp invites. Receiving training camp invites are recent draftees Michelle Cooper (Kansas City), Sophie Jones (Chicago) and Delaney Graham (Washington), along with Ella Stevens (Chicago), Quinn (OL Reign), Lily Nabet (Angel City), Mackenzie Pluck (Angel City), Imani Dorsey (Gotham FC), Tess Boade (NC Courage), Caitlin Cosme (Orlando) and Mia Gyau (San Diego).
goduke.com
Kara Lawson Radio Show on Tap for Monday
DURHAM – The seventh episode of the 2022-23 Kara Lawson Radio Show will take place Monday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m., live at Grub in Durham, N.C. Fans are encouraged to get there early to get a table and order food. The Kara Lawson Radio show features one more...
goduke.com
New Episode of All-Access With Jon Scheyer Now Available
DURHAM - The 10th episode of "Duke All-Access with Coach Scheyer" is now available on the Duke Athletics YouTube channel. The show is also set to air on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. on Bally Sports South, Sundays at 12 noon on ABC-11 WTVD and Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. on MASN.
