Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Pod: Championship Sunday Breakdown
Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) and Lawrence Jackson (@LordDontLose) react to Sunday's conference championship games, beginning with the heart-stopping, olympian showdown in Kansas City. How will the injured Chiefs move the ball against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII? Is it as simple as the Bengals are a lineman or two away from being a complete team?
Pod: Eagles' "luck," OC changes and more
Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) and Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) break down all the latest NFL news, including the offensive coordinator changes in Dallas and Los Angeles. How will Mike McCarthy taking the reins back in Big D affect the Cowboys' offense? Can Kellen Moore unlock Justin Herbert for the Chargers after his stagnant 2022 campaign?
How to bet Jerick McKinnon's rushing prop in Super Bowl LVII
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he is betting Jerick McKinnon's rushing prop of 23.5 in Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles. Our first Super Bowl player prop will be on a line that is way too high for Jerick McKinnon. In the postseason, McKinnon went Over this prop...
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
RotoPat's 2022 Seasons In Review
Teams listed by draft order, minus trades. “The 'experts' said the Bears would only win three games all year,” the tweet began. “They've won two of their first three. Do these same 'experts' feel the Bears will go 1-14 the rest of the way?” There was hope in the air the day Greg Gabriel shared that now-deleted masterpiece. Not only that, the best development was yet to come. Justin Fields was about to take the league by storm with quarterback rushing explosiveness rarely seen since the days of Michael Vick. But Gabriel's unnamed “experts” did prove to be right. The Bears indeed went 1-14 the rest of the way. They earned the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947. And while Fields did something no Bears quarterback draft pick has done in decades — actually look good — he also left plenty of questions unanswered. Namely, can he pass at an NFL level? Playing with a laughably bad supporting cast, Fields completed more than 15 throws three times all year. His 3.5 interception percentage was second only to Dak Prescott. He wasn't asked to do much through the air and responded in kind. Fields' progress as a passer, along with defensive-minded head coach Matt Eberflus' rebuild of a unit that finally completed its collapse from its Vic Fangio peak, will define this franchise moving forward.
NBC Sports EDGE's Super Bowl LVII Content Hub
The stage is set as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl LVII. To help you prepare for the big game, we here at NBC Sports EDGE have created a one-stop shop for all things leading up to the Super Bowl. From betting and matchup previews to the latest shows and podcasts, our content hub has you covered.
Philadelphia or Kansas City: Its a Coin Flip and You Can Bet on It
The build-up to the Super Bowl is ramping up faster than ever. It is early in the fortnight but the numbers in the marketplace are already being thrown around from every direction. There are stories to support both Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as well as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. We will stay away from all the theories and roadmaps to victory and focus instead on the numbers and in particular the numbers reported by BetMGM throughout the next two weeks.
