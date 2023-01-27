Teams listed by draft order, minus trades. “The 'experts' said the Bears would only win three games all year,” the tweet began. “They've won two of their first three. Do these same 'experts' feel the Bears will go 1-14 the rest of the way?” There was hope in the air the day Greg Gabriel shared that now-deleted masterpiece. Not only that, the best development was yet to come. Justin Fields was about to take the league by storm with quarterback rushing explosiveness rarely seen since the days of Michael Vick. But Gabriel's unnamed “experts” did prove to be right. The Bears indeed went 1-14 the rest of the way. They earned the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947. And while Fields did something no Bears quarterback draft pick has done in decades — actually look good — he also left plenty of questions unanswered. Namely, can he pass at an NFL level? Playing with a laughably bad supporting cast, Fields completed more than 15 throws three times all year. His 3.5 interception percentage was second only to Dak Prescott. He wasn't asked to do much through the air and responded in kind. Fields' progress as a passer, along with defensive-minded head coach Matt Eberflus' rebuild of a unit that finally completed its collapse from its Vic Fangio peak, will define this franchise moving forward.

4 HOURS AGO